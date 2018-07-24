Heron Receives Delivery of the Woodlawn Project IsaMill

Sydney, Australia, July 24, 2018 -- Heron Resources Ltd. (ASX:HRR “Heron” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received the delivery of the IsaMillTM to the Company’s wholly owned Woodlawn Zinc-Copper Project in New South Wales, Australia. This item of equipment provides the critical fine grinding capability and is an integral part of the Woodlawn processing plant. Commenting on the delivery, Heron’s Managing Director, Mr Wayne Taylor said:

“The arrival of the IsaMillTM marks the step change in technology to be applied to the Woodlawn Zinc-Copper Project. This technology only became available after Woodlawn’s former operations and it enables Heron to reduce the grind size to provide the most effective mineral liberation, allowing for the highest recoveries to our base metal concentrates.”

Figure 1: IsaMill arriving on site – 23 July 2018

http://www.heronresources.com/tsximages/20180724/20180724_fig1.jpg

Figure 2: IsaMill ready for installation

http://www.heronresources.com/tsximages/20180724/20180724_fig2.jpg

The IsaMillTM is one of the best examples of the advances made in sulphide processing technology since Woodlawn closed in 1998. The 3MW IsaMillTM will provide the fine grinding capability to reduce the flotation feed to 30 microns in size. Test work has demonstrated this sizing to be the most effective to liberate the different zinc, copper and lead sulphides for separate recovery to the base metal concentrates.

The IsaMillTM is manufactured in Germany and first entered commercial use in 2000. It now represents proven technology, taking on grinding applications in a large number of global mining operations.

Heron’s EPC Contractor, Sedgman, continues to make good progress with the overall construction of the project, reporting the development at 62% complete as at the end of June. The project remains on schedule for the commencement of commissioning in the fourth quarter and a more detailed project update will be provided in the June Quarterly Activities Report.

About Heron Resources Limited:

Heron’s primary focus is on base and precious metal production in early 2019 from its 100% owned, high grade, Woodlawn Zinc-Copper Project located 250km southwest of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. In addition, the Company holds a significant high quality, base and precious metal tenements regional to the Woodlawn Project.



For further information, please visit www.heronresources.com.au or contact:

Australia:

Mr Wayne Taylor

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +61 2 9119 8111 or +61 8 6500 9200

Email: heron@heronresources.com.au



Jon Snowball

FTI Consulting

+61 2 8298 6100

jon.snowball@fticonsulting.com





