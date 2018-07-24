Equinox Gold Commences Stockpiling of Ore at Aurizona Gold Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2018 -- Equinox Gold Corp. (TSXV:EQX) (OTC:EQXGF) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on construction progress at its Aurizona Gold Mine in Brazil (“Aurizona”). All dollar amounts are in US dollars. Construction remains on budget and on schedule to pour gold by late 2018 with the expectation of producing on average 136,000 ounces of gold per year.



Aerial view of Aurizona Plant (foreground) and tailings facility (background)



Mining waste on upper levels of Piaba Pit



SAG and ball mill installation underway



Foundations and framework for crusher



Refurbishment of leach tanks



Thickener





Construction and Mining Progress

Stockpiling of ore commenced on July 18

New SAG and ball mills have been delivered to site and installation is underway

Overall project is 60% complete Concrete work is 82% complete Plant construction is 51% complete EPCM (engineering, procurement and construction management) activities are 75% complete Engineering is complete



Construction progress at Aurizona is documented in a photo gallery on Equinox Gold’s website at www.equinoxgold.com and a number of photos are included at the end of this news release.

The SAG and ball mills have been delivered to site and installation is underway. Concrete work continues in the surge bin, reagent and thickening areas and is 92% complete in the crusher area, 93% complete in the grinding area and finished in the leaching area. Structural steel erection in the grinding area is well advanced and the thickener tank platework is complete.

Pre-production mining activities commenced in mid-April and are progressing on schedule. The mining contractor has removed more than 986,000 tonnes of waste to date and roadwork is well advanced. Stockpiling of ore to prepare for commissioning of the plant commenced on July 18, 2018.

The $146 million project budget remains fully funded. As at June 30, 2018, the Company had spent $64 million of the project budget. The remaining $82 million of project spend will be funded by a combination of: (i) cash on hand at June 30, 2018 of $65 million; (ii) $30 million of project debt draws (the Company drew $40 million of project debt from the $85 million facility during Q2-2018 and $15 million in Q4-2017); and (iii) receivables as at June 30, 2018 totalling over $12 million.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold is a Canadian mining company with a multi-million-ounce gold resource base, near-term and growing gold production from two past-producing mines in Brazil and California, and a diverse portfolio of gold and copper assets in North and South America. Construction is underway at the Company’s Aurizona Gold Mine in Brazil with the objective of pouring gold by year-end 2018, and the Company is advancing its Castle Mountain Gold Mine in California with the objective of commissioning Phase 1 operations by the end of 2019. The Company’s plan to transfer all of its copper assets to a newly incorporated company named Solaris Copper Inc. will be voted on at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders on July 26, 2018. Further information about Equinox Gold’s current portfolio of assets and long-term growth strategy is available at www.equinoxgold.com or by email at ir@equinoxgold.com.

