Rockcliff Identifies Multiple Untested Targets at Its Rail Copper Property

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - Rockcliff Metals Corp. (“Rockcliff” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: RCLF) (FRANKFURT: RO0, WKN: A2H60G) is pleased to announce that a recently completed down-hole geophysical survey and a review of previous airborne and surface geophysics on the 100% owned Rail Copper Property have identified several significant untested targets along strike and immediately below the Rail Copper deposit. The Rail Copper Property is strategically located within the Snow Lake mining camp in Manitoba, Canada and less than 40 kilometres by road from a fully operational milling facility. The property is located in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to over 100 years of mining of base metals (copper and zinc) and gold. The Flin Flon Snow Lake greenstone belt is known as a world class base metal mining camp.

Ken Lapierre, President and CEO of the Company, commented: “Our summer geophysical focus on the Rail Copper Property was to locate additional untested target areas along the 5-kilometre-long Rail Copper horizon. The geophysics clearly demonstrated additional targets that show excellent potential to expand the present resource at the Rail Copper deposit as well as potential new discoveries along strike of the deposit. These untested geophysical targets all have similar signatures as the nearby Rail Copper deposit and will be the focus of a planned future drill program. Rockcliff will continue to explore its extensive precious and base metal property portfolio while looking for opportunities to partner or monetize some of these properties with the primary goal of creating long-term shareholder value.”

The Rail Copper Property

Rockcliff completed an initial NI 43-101 Compliant Resource on the Rail Copper deposit on December 21, 2010. The report entitled “Mineral Resource Evaluation, Rail Polymetallic Sulphide Deposit, Snow Lake, Manitoba”, dated December 19, 2010 (the “Rail Deposit Report”), was prepared by Sébastien Bernier, M. Sc., P.Geo, and Dominic Chartier, P.Geo., qualified persons under National Instrument 43-101, on behalf of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. (“SRK”). The Rail Deposit Report is available for viewing on the SEDAR profile for Rockcliff Resources Inc. (“Rockcliff Resources”), the predecessor of the Company, at www.sedar.com. The Mineral Resource Statement prepared by SRK for the Rail Copper deposit is detailed below.

Table 1: Mineral Resource Statement*, Rail Copper Deposit, Manitoba prepared by SRK Consulting, November 4, 2010

Resource Category Resource Quantity (tonnes) Copper (%) Gold (g/t) Zinc (%) Silver (g/t) INDICATED 822,000 3.04 0.7 0.9 9.3

*Reported at a cut-off of 2% to reflect “the reasonable prospects” of economic extraction using underground mining methods. Cut-off grade is based on US$3.00 Cu with no revenue from other sources, recovery of 80%. All figures were rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Indicated Mineral Resource for the Rail Copper deposit was classified using CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (December 2005) by Sebastian Bernier, P.Geo.(APGO #1847). Reference is made to the press release dated November 4, 2010, issued by Rockcliff Resources.

The Rail Copper Property hosts the Rail Copper deposit which is located within the 5-kilometre-long Rail Copper horizon.

Geophysical evidence (see figure 1 below) suggests at least 3 significant targets within the Rail Copper horizon termed the North Target and the South Target. The Center Target represents the Rail Copper deposit.

Figure 1: Rail Copper horizon VTEM survey highlighting the Rail Copper deposit and North and South target areas within Rockcliff’s 100% owned Rail Copper Property. (To view the graphic in its original size, please click here)

The Rail Copper deposit:

The NI 43-101 compliant resource of the Rail Copper deposit has significant upside potential. The Rail mineralization consists of a single lens of stringers up to massive sulphides of pyrite, pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite. The Rail Copper deposit is within the 5-kilometre-long Rail Copper horizon comprised of a pervasive mineralized highly altered juvenile arc bi-modal rock package typical of the rock assemblages that host all of the deposits and base metal mines in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt. The mineralization of the Rail Copper deposit remains open along strike and at depth where Rockcliff’s surface and bore hole geophysical surveys have identified untested targets to a depth of 1,000 metres immediately below the deposit.

The North Target:

The North Target area represents a high priority area lying approximately 1,000 metres north of the Rail Copper deposit and within the Rail Copper horizon. Geophysically, the target anomaly is characterized by a significant late time airborne VTEM response characteristic of sulphide accumulation and in direct response with a magnetic association. Observations indicate there are multiple close spaced targets over a strike length of 375 metres and the geophysical response pattern is not due to just one isolated target. One shallow historical drill hole in this area failed to explain the target.

The South Target:

The South Target area represents a high priority target lying approximately 800 metres south of the Rail Copper deposit and within the Rail Copper horizon. Geophysically, the target is characterized by a significant late time VTEM response characteristic of sulphide accumulation and flanked by a large magnetic source. The target strike length is 600 metres long. One historical shallow hole above 100 metres vertical tested the target and intersected scattered low copper and zinc assays. The target remains virtually untested across its strike length and the fact that a single historical drill hole identified base metal mineralization at shallow depths is encouraging.

QP

Ken Lapierre, P.Geo., President and CEO of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

The Company is a Canadian resource exploration company focused on exploration and generating cash flow from future royalty payments on its base and precious metal assets located in Snow Lake, Manitoba, Canada. Rockcliff’s extensive portfolio of properties, totalling in excess of 50,000 hectares, is located in and around the 100-year-old Snow Lake mining camp and hosts NI 43-101 compliant resources at the gold-rich Talbot Copper deposit and the Rail Copper deposit and historical zinc and zinc-copper deposits (the Lon Zinc-Copper deposit, the Bur Zinc-Copper deposit, the Morgan Zinc deposit and the down-dip continuation of the Pen Zinc deposit). The Company’s properties also include Manitoba’s first and highest-grade former lode-gold producer (Laguna Gold Property), four additional gold-rich properties (SLG Gold Property, DSN Gold Property, Berry Creek Gold Property and Lucky Jack Gold Property), a Net Smelter Royalty on the Tower Property slated for production in 2020 (the Tower Copper deposit) and the optioned near-surface high-grade MacBride Zinc deposit located near Leaf Rapids, Manitoba. For more information, please visit http://rockcliffmetals.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Rockcliff Metals Corporation CHF Capital Markets Ken Lapierre, P. Geo Cathy Hume, CEO President & CEO Off: (416) 868-1079 ext. 231 Cell: (647) 678-3879 cathy@chfir.com Off: (416) 644-1752 ken@rockcliffmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

