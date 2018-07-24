Orezone Grants Stock Options

OTTAWA, July 24, 2018 -- Orezone Gold Corp. (TSXV:ORE) announces that in accordance with its Stock Option Plan and its annual compensation review, the Company has granted directors, officers, employees and consultants stock options to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,285,000 common shares, exercisable on or before July 23, 2023 at a strike price of $0.80 per share. The Company currently has 210,385,364 common shares issued and outstanding and 16,431,000 stock options, including those in this grant.



About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone is a Canadian company with a successful gold discovery track record and recent mine development experience in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Company owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, a fully permitted, undeveloped oxide gold deposit in West Africa, which is situated 85 km east of the capital city, adjacent to an international highway.

For further information, please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company’s website at www.orezone.com.

Additional information on Orezone Gold can be found at www.orezone.com and www.sedar.com.

Patrick Downey,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663

info@orezone.com

