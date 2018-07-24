White Metal Details Immediate Exploration Campaign Plans for the Gunners Cove Gold Discovery

Thunder Bay, July 24, 2018 - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the updated plans for an aggressive channel sampling programme on the four priority targets at its new gold discovery, Gunners Cove, Newfoundland. As disclosed in our press release dated July 11, 2018, Company technical personnel have determined that this surface programme is the best way to properly evaluate the gold tenure and continuity of the various gold zones, as well as to assist in the delineation of targets for future diamond drilling. Accordingly, a crew is being mobilized to work on the Gunners Cove Property (the "Property") with work expected to commence within a week.

To date, the extensive unexplored gold system, which the Company has traced intermittingly for approximately 18 kilometres along strike and up to 1.3 kilometres in width, reveals fifteen (15) new areas of gold mineralization of which three (3) have now been identified as high-priority follow-up targets. The three priority zones are, the Gunners Pit Zone, the Stephens Zone, and the Bazooka Zone. The Company is awaiting the results of 15 grab samples from the recently discovered Totem Zone, which are described as sheared black shale and polymictic breccia with up to 10% pyrite in the form of nodules, cubes and stringers. Results dependent, the Company may decide to prioritize the Totem Zone as well, making the Totem Zone its fourth priority.

The Channel sampling programme is expected to begin the first week of August and is planned to take 3 to 4 weeks to complete. Results will be reported when available. The purpose of the channel sampling is to determine the gold zones of highest potential and to help guide the expected comprehensive drilling programme planned to follow the surface programme. Mick Stares, a director of White Metal, and his team, are personally spearheading this comprehensive programme and will continue to foster the prospective extension of the large area of gold mineralization at the Gunners Cove Gold Project and further its recent achievement of gold discoveries.

Jean-Pierre Colin, President and CEO of the Company, stated "Because of all the accomplishments to date at Gunners Cove, the Project at White Metal is currently at its transformative phase. Our priority has naturally turned to the considerable gold discovery at Gunners Cove and all our attentiveness is promptly engaged on devising an immediate and widespread exploration campaign for this summer and this fall. I am confident that Mick Stares can quickly lead channel sampling to a prospective and much anticipated drilling programme which can become the resounding foundation for White Metal. This is just the beginning of something very new: Golden Prospects; Great Possibilities!"

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

For more information in regards to the Gunners Cove Property you can visit the company's Web Page at www.whitemetalres.com.

About White Metal Resources Corp (TSXV: WHM):

White Metal Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and currently has 39,855,240 common shares issued and outstanding.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of White Metal Resources Corp.

"Michael Stares"

Michael Stares, Director

