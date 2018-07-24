Western Atlas Resources Reports Purchase of Shares by Insider

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2018 -- Western Atlas Resources Inc. (“Western Atlas” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:WA), announces that Fabio Capponi, directly and indirectly acquired a cumulative amount of 500,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to a private agreement.

As a result of the acquisition of securities described above, the Company has been advised that Mr. Capponi now holds 13,672,250 common shares, representing 24.37% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company and would own 14,417,750 common shares, representing 25.36% of the then issued and outstanding shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis, assuming the exercise of 125,000 warrants and 620,500 options held by Mr. Capponi.

The Company has been advised that Mr. Capponi acquired these securities for investment purposes and as disclosed in the Early Warning Report to be filed in conjunction with this news release, may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

