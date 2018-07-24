Montrose Zone Drilling Update on Red Cliff Property

STEWART, British Columbia, July 24, 2018 -- Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (“Mountain Boy” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:MTB) (Frankfurt:M9U) provides an update on drilling of the Montrose Zone on the Red Cliff property, as received from its joint venture partner – Decade Resources Ltd. Mountain Boy holds a 35-per-cent interest in the project. Red Cliff is road accessible, 20 kilometres north of Stewart in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle.

Decade is now drilling on the north side of Lydden Creek, where two drill holes have been completed from one pad. Drilling is designed to expand and extend on results at the northern-most drilling at depth. Drilling will be north of and below the intersections listed below released in previous programs:

Intersection of 5.18 g/t gold over 12.65 m in DDH-09-M0N-11.

Intersection of 11.0 g/t gold over 6.86 m in DDH-11-M0N-06.

Intersection of 28.10 g/t gold over 8.9 m in DDH-11-M0N-09.

Intersection of 43.91 g/t gold over 7.47 m in DDH-11-M0N-11.

(See News Release dated October 26th, 2009 for DDH-09-MON-11, News Release dated October 6th, 2011 for DDH-11-06 and News Release dated October 11th, 2011 for DDH-11MON-09 & 11).

Decade reports that the Montrose zone was intersected in both holes and that results will be reported in the coming weeks.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 is responsible for the technical content of this release.

About Mountain Boy Resources Ltd.

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with a property portfolio of gold and silver projects within the Stewart region in the very prolific Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It owns 20% of the Silver Coin project, a gold-silver-base metals project that has a NI43-101 compliant resource estimate, 35% of the Red Cliff gold-silver project, 100% of the high-grade MB Silver project and 100% of the BA and Surprise Creek VMS copper-lead-zinc-silver projects. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.mountainboyminerals.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd.

“Lawrence Roulston”

Lawrence Roulston, President

Tel: (604) 687-3520

Fax: 1-888-889 4874

www.mountainboyminerals.ca

“Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”

“This news release may contain forward–looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.”