Sherritt International Corp. (“Sherritt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:S) announced that the start time of its conference call to discuss its 2018 second quarter results has been changed to 9:00 am ET on August 1, 2018. The Company will release its second quarter results after market close on July 31, 2018.
Full details and schedule are as follows:
Press Release Distribution:
July 31, 2018, after market close
Conference Call and Webcast Time:
August 1, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (ET)
North America dial-in number:
1-800-458-4121
International dial-in number:
647-484-0477
Webcast and slide presentation:
www.sherritt.com
An archive of the webcast will also be available on the website. The conference call will be available for replay until August 5, 2018 by calling 647-436-0148 or 1-888-203-1112, access code 9065061#.
About Sherritt
Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba and Madagascar. The Corporation is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba, with extensive oil and power operations across the island. Sherritt licenses its proprietary technologies and provides metallurgical services to mining and refining operations worldwide. The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005771/en/
./ContentItem/Format
Sherritt Announces New Start Time for its Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call
Contact
Investor inquiries: Joe Racanelli Telephone: 416-935-2451 Toll-free: 1-800-704-6698 E-mail: investor@sherritt.com www.sherritt.com or Media inquiries: Telephone: 416-935-2421 E-mail: communications@sherritt.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!