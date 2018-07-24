Sherritt International Corp. (“Sherritt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:S) announced that the start time of its conference call to discuss its 2018 second quarter results has been changed to 9:00 am ET on August 1, 2018. The Company will release its second quarter results after market close on July 31, 2018.

Full details and schedule are as follows: Press Release Distribution: July 31, 2018, after market close Conference Call and Webcast Time: August 1, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) North America dial-in number: 1-800-458-4121 International dial-in number: 647-484-0477 Webcast and slide presentation: www.sherritt.com

An archive of the webcast will also be available on the website. The conference call will be available for replay until August 5, 2018 by calling 647-436-0148 or 1-888-203-1112, access code 9065061#.

About Sherritt

Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba and Madagascar. The Corporation is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba, with extensive oil and power operations across the island. Sherritt licenses its proprietary technologies and provides metallurgical services to mining and refining operations worldwide. The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005771/en/

./ContentItem/Format

Sherritt Announces New Start Time for its Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call

Contact

Investor inquiries:

Joe Racanelli

Telephone: 416-935-2451

Toll-free: 1-800-704-6698

E-mail: investor@sherritt.com

www.sherritt.com

or

Media inquiries:

Telephone: 416-935-2421

E-mail: communications@sherritt.com