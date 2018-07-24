Alexandria Minerals Announces Voting Results of Special Meeting; Welcomes Mark Ashcroft to the Board

TORONTO, July 24, 2018 -- Alexandria Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:AZX) (OTCQB:ALXDF) (Frankfurt:A9D) (“AZX” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that all of management’s recommendations listed in the management information circular filed on June 14, 2018 were overwhelmingly approved at today’s special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”).



Peter Gundy, Chairman of the Board stated: “We greatly appreciate the strong support we’ve received from our shareholders over the past several weeks leading up to the Meeting. As we look towards the future, our Board of Directors is committed to executing on our new corporate direction which includes non-dilutive financings, a refocus on our core assets, and a new management team.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Mark Ashcroft to the Board of Directors who brings over 25 years of experience in the global mining industry and debt and equity markets. I know Mark will be a great fit to the team and a valuable member of our Board.”

Voting Results

All of management’s recommendations proposed to AZX’s shareholders were approved at the Meeting. Shareholders voted:

To set the number of directors at six (6). To remove incumbent director Eric Owens from the Board of Directors. To elect Mark Ashcroft to the Board of Directors. Against the dissident director removal resolution.

Mr. Ashcroft joins Peter Gundy, Walter Henry, Gary O’Connor, Robert Geis, and Priya Patil on Alexandria Minerals’ Board of Directors.

About Mark Ashcroft

Mr. Ashcroft is a professional mining engineer with over 25 years of diverse experience throughout the global mining and equity market industries. He is currently the President & CEO of Aurelius Minerals Ltd. and, from 2008 to 2014, served as President & CEO of Stonegate Agricom Ltd. where he successfully led the company to a $51.75 million IPO and listing on the TSX.

Previous experience includes: Managing Director at Versant Partners (2007-08); Managing Director at Toll Cross Securities (2003-2007) a boutique institutional firm in Toronto; Vice-President, Mining and Metals at Standard Bank (2001-2003); and Associate at Barclays Capital (1999-2000).

About Alexandria Minerals Corporation

Alexandria Minerals Corp. is a Toronto-based junior gold exploration and development company with strategic properties located in the world-class mining districts of Val d’Or, Quebec, Red Lake, Ontario and Snow Lake-Flin Flon, Manitoba. Alexandria’s focus is on its flagship property, the large Cadillac Break Property package in Val d’Or, which hosts important, near-surface, gold resources along the prolific, gold-producing Cadillac Break, all of which have significant growth potential.

WARNING: This News Release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Alexandria Minerals Corp. relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

