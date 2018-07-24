Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Alexandria Minerals Announces Voting Results of Special Meeting; Welcomes Mark Ashcroft to the Board

20:30 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, July 24, 2018 -- Alexandria Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:AZX) (OTCQB:ALXDF) (Frankfurt:A9D) (“AZX” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that all of management’s recommendations listed in the management information circular filed on June 14, 2018 were overwhelmingly approved at today’s special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”).

Peter Gundy, Chairman of the Board stated: “We greatly appreciate the strong support we’ve received from our shareholders over the past several weeks leading up to the Meeting. As we look towards the future, our Board of Directors is committed to executing on our new corporate direction which includes non-dilutive financings, a refocus on our core assets, and a new management team.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to welcome Mark Ashcroft to the Board of Directors who brings over 25 years of experience in the global mining industry and debt and equity markets. I know Mark will be a great fit to the team and a valuable member of our Board.”

Voting Results

All of management’s recommendations proposed to AZX’s shareholders were approved at the Meeting. Shareholders voted:

  1. To set the number of directors at six (6).
  2. To remove incumbent director Eric Owens from the Board of Directors.
  3. To elect Mark Ashcroft to the Board of Directors.
  4. Against the dissident director removal resolution.

Mr. Ashcroft joins Peter Gundy, Walter Henry, Gary O’Connor, Robert Geis, and Priya Patil on Alexandria Minerals’ Board of Directors.

About Mark Ashcroft

Mr. Ashcroft is a professional mining engineer with over 25 years of diverse experience throughout the global mining and equity market industries. He is currently the President & CEO of Aurelius Minerals Ltd. and, from 2008 to 2014, served as President & CEO of Stonegate Agricom Ltd. where he successfully led the company to a $51.75 million IPO and listing on the TSX.

Previous experience includes: Managing Director at Versant Partners (2007-08); Managing Director at Toll Cross Securities (2003-2007) a boutique institutional firm in Toronto; Vice-President, Mining and Metals at Standard Bank (2001-2003); and Associate at Barclays Capital (1999-2000).

Further information about the Company is available on the Company’s website, www.azx.ca, or our social media sites listed below:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AlexandriaMinerals
Twitter: https://twitter.com/azxmineralscorp
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/AlexandriaMinerals
Flickr: http://www.flickr.com/alexandriaminerals/
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/alexandriaminerals

About Alexandria Minerals Corporation
Alexandria Minerals Corp. is a Toronto-based junior gold exploration and development company with strategic properties located in the world-class mining districts of Val d’Or, Quebec, Red Lake, Ontario and Snow Lake-Flin Flon, Manitoba. Alexandria’s focus is on its flagship property, the large Cadillac Break Property package in Val d’Or, which hosts important, near-surface, gold resources along the prolific, gold-producing Cadillac Break, all of which have significant growth potential.

WARNING: This News Release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Alexandria Minerals Corp. relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For More Information:

PLEASE CONTACT

Walter Henry Chair, Special Committee (416) 414-5825
www.azx.ca
info@azx.ca


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Alexandria Minerals Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.azx.ca


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap