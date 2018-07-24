Cipher Resources Strengthens Board of Directors

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Cipher Resources Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: CIFR) is pleased to announce the appointments of George Pyper and Duncan Gordon to the board of directors of the Company, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mr. Pyper is a Director at Endeavour Financial and has over fifteen years’ experience in corporate finance. Prior to joining Endeavour in 2008, he was at N M Rothschild & Sons Limited based in London, Denver and Sydney. His experience at Endeavour and Rothschild has been primarily mining sector transactions including JV/partnering assignments, offtake negotiation, and a range of syndicated and bilateral debt facilities and commodity-linked financial products.

Mr. Gordon is a Canadian businessman and financier. Mr. Gordon serves as the President of Ivy Capital Corp., a firm dedicated to providing financing services and strategic plans for companies seeking guidance through the capital raising process. He has a wide range of financial transaction experience in originating and structuring deals which range from traditional equity to debt and alternative financing options. Mr. Gordon was formerly a Vice President and Senior Investment Advisor at Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management for over 17 years. His dedication to his clients, passion and knowledge resulted in him being honored with membership into the Chairman’s Club, placing him as owning one of the top 20 investment advisory practices in Canada. Mr. Gordon’s long-term focus and support of the junior mining arena has led to a niche specialization as a leading financier who has raised over $500M throughout his career.

Elena Tanzola President and CEO of Cipher Resources commented, “We are very pleased to welcome George and Duncan to our board of directors. Their extensive experience and connections within the capital markets financing sector will be an invaluable addition to our team and growth of the Company.”

With the appointments of George Pyper and Duncan Gordon, the board of directors of the Company is now rounded out at six members, including Elena Tanzola, Jim Mustard, Guy Philippe Bertin and Paul Mainwaring.

