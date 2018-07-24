Coro Executive Director of Exploration Assumes New Role

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2018 -- Coro Mining Corp. (“Coro” or the “Company”) (TSX:COP) announces that Alan Stephens, one of the founders of the Company, will step back from his responsibilities as Executive Director of Exploration effective July 31, 2018. He has accepted the invitation of the Board to become a Non-Executive Director and has also agreed a renewable 12-month consultancy agreement so that his skills and experience can be retained as the Company seeks to advance exploration at its flagship Marimaca asset.

Commenting on this change, Colin Kinley, Chairman of the Board said: “Mr. Stephens is considered one of the foremost exploration geologists in the copper sector, having been involved in the discovery of many significant deposits during the last 30 years, including Marimaca. Retaining Alan’s knowledge and participation in the business as a Non-Executive Director and consultant is a positive outcome for Coro and the Board look forward to his continued participation in growing the business in his new role.”

Managerial responsibility for exploration and geology will now be led by Sergio Rivera, Vice President of Exploration, reporting to the President and CEO, Luis Tondo.

The Board of Directors now comprises:

Colin Kinley, Chairman and Independent Director

Petra Decher, Independent Director

Gordon Fretwell, Independent Director

Alan Stephens, Director

Michael Haworth, Director

Luis Albano Tondo, President, CEO & Executive Director

