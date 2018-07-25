Golden Dawn Minerals Announces Interim CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2018 -- Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (TSX-V:GOM) (FRANKFURT:3G8B) (OTC:GDMRF) (the “Company” or “Golden Dawn”) regrets to announce that Mr. Wolf Wiese is currently unable to carry out the duties of his office due to a medical situation. We wish Mr. Wiese a quick and full recovery. Effective immediately, Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., shall act as interim CEO of the Company.



About Golden Dawn Minerals

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. is now one of the largest land owners in the Greenwood Mining district, located in South Central B.C. In the last year, Golden Dawn Minerals has strategically acquired a permitted mine and mill complex – the Greenwood Gold project - and Kettle River Resources Ltd., which holds a large land package with numerous mineral deposits.

The key component is the modern 200 tpd (expandable to 400) gravity-flotation mill and tailings facility. This mill was constructed and in 2008 produced gold and gold-copper concentrate from the Lexington and Golden Crown mines, also included in the acquisition. A positive Preliminary Economic Analysis, based on N.I. 43-101 compliant resources in various categories, was completed last year for this project.

The Kettle River Resource acquisition includes 11,000 ha. of mineral claims covering 32 historic mines and 46 mineral showings, all located within a radius of 15 km of the mill. Included in this package is the historic Phoenix mine, which produced nearly 1 million ounces of gold and 235,700 tonnes of copper from 1900-1919 and 1956-1978.

Also, the Company’s 100% owned May – Mac Mine, 15 km to the West of the company’s mill, is currently subject to an intensive underground and surface drilling program exploring the known silver-gold veins. The company is optimistic that it will delineate a mineral resource for this Mine within the area of its 7 historic adits. Thus the Company now holds numerous mineral deposits close to the company’s Greenwood Mill, which with continued exploration success have potential to feed the mill after the currently defined resources are exhausted.

