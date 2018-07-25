Ardiden Ltd (ASX:ADV) Completes Successful Due Diligence Drill Program at Pickle Lake

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Canadian focused explorer and developer Ardiden Ltd. ("ADV" or "the Company") (ASX:ADV) is pleased to announce the completion of the due diligence diamond drilling program at the Pickle Lake Gold Project in Ontario Canada.HIGHLIGHTS:- Due-diligence diamond drill program completed at the Pickle Lake Gold Project- All four final drill holes have intercepted the target zone, confirming continuity of thick Iron Formation (I.F.) zones from close to surface with down hole widths of up to 19.40m (KAS-18-15)- All 15 drill holes from the drill campaign successfully intercept the target zone from close to surface- Mineralisation remains open in all directions- Results continue to provide greater level of confidence in the potential of the Kasagiminnis Lake PropertyThe final round of drilling was successful with the last four drill holes all hitting the Iron Formation (I.F.) target zone at the highly-prospective Kasagiminnis Lake Property in Ontario, Canada.The primary focus of the drill program was on the Kasagiminnis Lake Property and was designed to drill test and evaluate high grade historic gold intercepts and test mineralisation extensions of highly-prospective gold mineralisation zones.Historical results from the Kasagiminnis Lake Property reveal the gold mineralisation is structurally controlled and hosted within a north-east trending I.F. which lies within mafic and intermediate volcanic units. The gold also appears to be associated with sulphides replacing magnetite within the I.F., a common mineralisation style. It is also notable that coarse visible gold is present (see Figure 1 in link below) in some mineralised intersections.The Company considers these visual results to be very encouraging, as the early drill results and indications support the historic results, showing a continuity of structures and mineralisation within the I.F. zones. Historically, the I.F. unit has been found to be mineralised along a 1.4km section in the main Kasagiminnis zone with additional mineralisation intersected both along strike and in other parallel I.F. units and Intermediate Volcanics.The drill program was completed using two drill pads and drilling about 1,870m, covering about 120m of the Kasagiminnis mineralised trend. All 15 drill holes successfully intersected multiple I.F. target zones from close to surface.Ardiden confirms these drill holes have now been reviewed and logged by the Company's geological team and drill core samples are currently being analysed.Visual logging of the drill core has confirmed the presence of multiple I.F. layers from close to surface and the deposit remains open at depth. The holes discussed reveal impressive intersections; (refer to Table 1 in link below for a full list):- Hole SA-18-15, intersected 19.40m combined metres of I.F. zones from 107.80m down-hole over a total down-hole thickness of approximately 134.50m.- Hole KAS-18-12, intersected 17.10m combined metres of I.F. zones from 101.50m down-hole over a total down-hole thickness of approximately 140.50m; and- Hole KAS-18-14, intersected 16.90m combined metres of I.F. zones from 85.60m down-hole over a total down-hole thickness of approximately 113.50m;These intersections complement those reported previously.Ardiden notes the width of the I.F. zones identified in the drilling are down-hole lengths and the true widths of the zones are yet to be fully determined.The true potential of the Kasagiminnis Lake Property location has not been fully drill-tested and the mineralisation remains open in all directions and at depth. The Company is targeting known gold mineralisation hosted in multiple I.F. zones and will continue to develop its geological interpretation of the Kasagiminnis Lake Property as further drilling and assay results are received.To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/P2GJ2P51





