Mustang Resources Ltd.: July 2018 Investor Presentation

01:49 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney - Mustang Resources Ltd. (ASX:MUS) (OTCMKTS:MTTGF) provides the Company's July 2018 Investor Presentation.

Mustang - becoming a vanadium & graphite producer

- Recently announced ruby asset merger with Fura Gems Inc. (CVE:FURA) for A$10 million in Fura shares plus A$25 million committed investment (see Note below)

- Strategic deal allows Mustang to focus on worldclass Caula Vanadium-Graphite project*:

o 22 Mt @ 0.37% vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) (0.2 % cut-off)

o Total contained V2O5 of 81,600 tonnes (~180 Mlb); PLUS

o 317% increase in graphite resource to 21.9Mt @ 13.4% TGC (8% cut-off)

[Refer to ASX Announcements dated 21 July 2018 and 24 July 2018 for further details]

- Mozambique is Pro-mining and foreign investment

- Highly experienced team with a +15 year track record in developing profitable projects in Mozambique and Africa in general

Note: Refer to ASX Announcement dated 17 July 2018 for more details

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/RTPZ19TY



About Mustang Resources Ltd:

Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, Mustang Resources Ltd. (ASX:MUS) (FRA:GGY) is an emerging gemstone developer and producer focused on the near-term development of the highly prospective Montepuez Ruby Project in northern Mozambique.

The Montepuez Ruby Project consists of three licences and now one mining concession covering 19,300 hectares directly adjacent to the world’s largest ruby deposit discovered by Gemfields Plc in 2012. Since supply of rubies from sources outside Mozambique has become fractured and unreliable, Mustang stands to capitalise on the current high demand around the world for ethically produced rubies by becoming a reliable, consistent supplier of high-quality rubies.

The Company is currently fast-tracking its work program on the Montepuez Ruby Project with extensive secondary deposits discovered and low-cost bulk sampling well underway. First rough ruby sales are scheduled for 27 to 30 October 2017 in Port Louis, Republic of Mauritius under a closed bid tender of more than 350,000 cts gem quality rubies.

Visit the Mustang website at http://www.mustangresources.com.au for more information.



Contact:

Mustang Resources Ltd.
Dr. Bernard Olivier Managing Director
E: bernard@mustangresources.com.au
M: +61-4-08948-182 T: +27-66-4702-979

