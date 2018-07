Superior Gold Inc. Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2018 Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, July 25, 2018 /CNW/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSX.V:SGI) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2018 financial and operating results before market open on Tuesday August 21, 2018. Following the release, management will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00AM ET to discuss these results.

Conference Call and and Webcast

Date: Tuesday August 21, 2018 10:00AM ET Toll-free North America: (888) 231-8191 Local or International: (647) 427-7450 Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1781291/6E0FC4A26C5A747D1557FB88872A8778

Conference Call Replay

Toll-free North America: (855) 859-2056 Local or International: (416) 849-0833 Passcode: 8074317

The conference call replay will be available from 1:00PM ET on August 21, 2018 until 23:59PM ET on September 3, 2018.

The presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold operations include the Plutonic mine, which is a producing underground operation with a central mill, the Hermes open pit mine and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

SOURCE Superior Gold