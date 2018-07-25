Free Technical Research Reports on Metals & Minerals Stocks - Energy Fuels, Hi-Crush Partners, and Northern Dynasty Minerals

NEW YORK, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

If you want a free Stock Review on UUUU, HCLP, and NAK sign up now at https://stocktraderreport.com/registration/. On Tuesday, July 24, 2018, the NASDAQ Composite closed the trading session at 7,840.77, down 0.01%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.79% higher, to finish at 25,241.94; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,820.40, slightly advancing 0.48%. This Wednesday, StockTraderReport.com has released technical reports on the following Industrial Metals & Minerals stocks: Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE AMER: UUUU), Hi-Crush Partners L.P. (NYSE: HCLP), and Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE AMER: NAK). All you have to do is sign up today for this free limited time offer by clicking the link below.

https://stocktraderreport.com/registration/

Energy Fuels

USA-based Energy Fuels Inc.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 0.75% higher at $2.68 with a total trading volume of 1.57 million shares, which is above its three months average volume of 873.10 thousand shares. The Company's shares have advanced 27.62% in the last month, 48.07% in the previous three months, 59.05% over the past twelve months, and 49.72% since the start of this year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 24.63% and 48.55%, respectively. Additionally, shares of Energy Fuels, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 68.66.

On July 18th, 2018, Energy Fuels and Ur-Energy Inc. announced that the US Department of Commerce initiated an investigation into the effects of uranium imports on US national security that day. This investigation was requested by the duo in their Petition for Relief Under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which they filed jointly on January 16th, 2018. Get the full research report on UUUU for free by clicking below at:

https://stocktraderreport.com/registration/?symbol=UUUU

Hi-Crush Partners

On Tuesday, shares in USA-headquartered Hi-Crush Partners LP recorded a trading volume of 5.82 million shares, which is above its three months average volume of 1.62 million shares. The stock ended the session flat at $13.85. The Company's shares have advanced 16.39% in the last month, 13.52% in the previous three months, 72.05% over the last twelve months, and 29.44% on an YTD basis. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 10.06% and 19.32%, respectively. Moreover, shares of Hi-Crush Partners, which together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America, have an RSI of 64.51 and have a dividend yield of 6.50%.

On July 06th, 2018, research firm Guggenheim downgraded the Company's stock rating from 'Buy' to 'Neutral'.

On July 23rd, 2018, Hi-Crush Partners announced that, subject to market conditions, the Company intends to offer $450 million aggregate principal amount of its senior unsecured notes due 2026 in a private placement to eligible purchasers. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to refinance its senior secured term loan credit facility, to fund the cash portion of the purchase price of its previously announced acquisition of FB Industries Inc., and for general partnership purposes. Get access to our top-rated research, including the free report on HCLP at:



https://stocktraderreport.com/registration/?symbol=HCLP



Northern Dynasty Minerals

Shares in Canada-based Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. finished 0.30% lower at $0.50. The stock recorded a trading volume of 473,958 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 11.70%. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the US, have an RSI of 40.53.

On June 29th, 2018, Northern Dynasty Minerals announced the voting results from its 2018 Annual General Meeting held on June 28th, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 220,479,340 common shares were voted, representing 70.64% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of record. Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business before the meeting, which included the election of the following directors: Desmond Balakrishnan, Steven Decker, Robert A. Dickinson, Gordon Keep, David Laing, Christian Milau, Kenneth Pickering, and Ronald W. Thiessen. To get free access to your research report on NAK, sign up at:

https://stocktraderreport.com/registration/?symbol=NAK

--

Stock Trader Report:

Stock Trader Report (STR) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. STR has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

STR has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES:

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@stocktraderreport.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by STR. STR is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

STR, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. STR, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, STR, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither STR nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit

https://stocktraderreport.com/privacy-policy/

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company, we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@stocktraderreport.com

Phone number: 917-979-2038

Office Address: 22/F. 3 Lockhart Road, Wanchai Hong Kong

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE Stock Trader Report