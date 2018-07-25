Endeavour Silver Drilling Intersects 269 gpt Silver and 5.5 gpt Gold over 1.1 metres (19.9 opT AgEq over 3.6 ft) at Calicanto Property, Zacatecas, Mexico and Provides Development Update for the El Compas Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 25, 2018 -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSX:EDR) announces that near mine exploration drilling along the Calicanto, Santa Fe and Misie-Karla vein systems on the Calicanto property in Zacatecas State, Mexico (see Calicanto map here) continues to intersect high grade silver-gold mineralization along strike and down dip of positive drill results reported last year. The Calicanto property is located within close proximity to the El Compas Mine, and has the potential to provide further growth opportunities for the new mine.



The best intercept to date returned 269 grams per tonne (gpt) silver and 5.5 gpt gold over 1.1 metres (m) true width (19.9 oz per short ton (opT) silver equivalent (AgEq) over 3.6 feet (ft) in hole CLT-35 (see Santa Fe, Calicanto, Misie and Karla long sections here). Drilling highlights for twelve drill holes are summarized in the following table.

Calicanto Surface Drill Results

Hole Structure From True width Au Ag AgEq (m) (m) (gpt) (gpt) (gpt) CLT-03 Santa Fe

Including 229.65 1.2 10.50 42 829 230.30 0.6 15.70 48 1,226 CLT-11 Santa Fe Projection

Including 204.95 1.0 4.39 20 349 204.95 0.3 12.60 55 1,000 CLT-12 Santa Fe Projection 203.30 1.0 2.65 15 214 CLT13 Santa Fe Projection

Including 65.25 0.8 0.26 498 517 66.10 0.2 0.31 954 977 CLT-15 Santa Fe

Including 186.20 1.0 0.76 172 229 186.65 0.6 1.23 238 330 CLT-16 Santa Fe

Including 237.80 0.9 7.38 141 695 237.80 0.4 14.60 288 1,383 CLT-30 Calicanto

Including 354.85 2.7 2.05 120 274 355.55 0.4 8.38 255 884 CLT-32 Calicanto

Including 293.05 1.3 5.79 121 556 293.60 0.5 13.75 220 1,251 CLT-32 Santa Fe

Including 271.90 1.3 1.35 116 217 273.00 0.3 5.20 510 900 CLT-34 Santa Fe

Including 193.40 1.0 0.65 283 332 194.30 0.2 3.18 1,310 1,549 CLT-35 Santa Fe

Including 253.95 1.1 5.54 269 684 253.95 0.2 28.10 1,345 3,453 CLT-37 Karla

Including 72.65 1.0 0.30 569 592 72.65 0.3 0.59 1,320 1,364

Silver equivalents are calculated at a ratio of 75:1 silver: gold. All widths are estimated true widths.

Luis Castro, Vice President, Exploration for Endeavour Silver, commented, “These exploration drill results should have a positive impact on our resources for the Calicanto property, part of the El Compas mine. The high silver and gold grades, good continuity of mineralization and significant exploration upside to expand the resources reinforce our view that El Compas is a scalable asset. Drilling will be ongoing through the rest of 2018, to further grow the resource around our mineral endowed targets areas.”

El Compas Development Update

The El Compas mine output is currently 250 tonnes per day (tpd) and a stockpile is available for processing. The La Plata plant completed commissioning of all circuits in June, but during ramp up in July has experienced recovery issues partially due to high amounts of wet clay in the low grade ore fed for commissioning, which clogs the crushers and screens, and withdraws metal from the flotation circuit.

Shelters are now being installed to keep the rains off the stockpile and crushers, various circuits have been optimized and the day to day throughput is improving. As of July 20, the plant was processing 170 tpd with improving recoveries, but still below plan. Internal and external consultants are onsite to aid in the ramp up of planned tonnages and recoveries of the plant with a target to feed stockpiled high grade ore in the coming days.

Management is targeting mill throughput of 250 tpd by the end of July and recoveries close to plan in August. While El Compas will not achieve commercial production in July, management forecasts commercial production will be achieved during the current quarter.

Qualified Person

Godfrey Walton, M.Sc., P.Geo., Endeavour’s President and COO, is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved this news release and supervised the drilling programs in Mexico. A Quality Control sampling program of reference standards, blanks and duplicates is used to monitor the integrity of all assay results. All samples are split at the local field office and shipped to ALS-Chemex Labs, where they are dried, crushed, split and 50 gram pulp samples are prepared for analysis. Gold is determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption (AA) finish and silver by aqua regia digestion and ICP finish, over-limits by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. The Company is forecasting 20% production growth to 10.2-11.2 million oz silver equivalent in 2018. Endeavour is currently developing the El Compas mine to become its fourth high-grade, underground, silver‑gold mine in Mexico and has a compelling pipeline of exploration and development projects, including the Terronera project, to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

