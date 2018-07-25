American Manganese Appoints Chief Technical Officer

Surrey, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. (“American Manganese” or “AMY” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AMY; OTC US: AMYZF; FSE: 2AM), is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Zarko Meseldzija as Chief Technical Officer.

“Zarko brings AMY a range of industry experience, acquired by working with one of Canada’s largest energy companies and an innovation-driven process systems company,” said Mr. Reaugh. “Zarko has deep insight into project management of multi-million-dollar projects as well as technical knowledge of hydrometallurgical process development projects, particularly in the field of e-waste and lithium-ion battery recycling.”

Zarko Meseldzija’s early introduction into the Urban Mining sector inspired him to build his career on emerging technologies and to open an independent consulting firm focused on lithium-ion battery supply chain management and the recycling of battery metals such as cobalt, lithium, nickel and manganese. He holds a Bachelor’s in Mining Engineering from the University of Alberta and is a registered engineer with the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

“During his time as a consultant, Zarko demonstrated a full understanding of our recycling technology and has proven to be an innovative leader in our organization’s growth,” added Mr. Reaugh.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a diversified specialty and critical metal company focused on capitalizing on its patented intellectual property through low cost production and recovery of electrolytic manganese products throughout the world, and recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion rechargeable batteries.

Interest in the Company’s patented process has adjusted the focus of American Manganese Inc. toward the examination of applying its patented technology for other purposes and materials. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patented technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium ion batteries and recovering 100% of the cathode metals such as: Lithium-Cobalt, Lithium-Cobalt-Nickel-Manganese, Lithium-Cobalt-Aluminum and Lithium-Manganese (Please see the Company's July 17, 2018 Business Plan for further details).

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contacts:

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 778 574 4444

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain “forward-looking statements”, which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward –looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

To view the original release, please click here

To follow American Manganese Inc. on your favorite social media platform or financial websites, please click on the icons below.

Maximum News Dissemination by FSCwire. https://www.fscwire.com

Copyright © 2018 FSCwire