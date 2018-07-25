Select Sands Sells Approximately 165,000 Tons of Frac and Industrial Sand in 2018 Q2, More Than a 75% Increase Over Q1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 25, 2018 -- Select Sands Corp. ("Select Sands" or the "Company") (TSXV: SNS | OTCQX: SLSDF), will release financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2018 on August 13, and will host a conference call to discuss these results on August 14 at 10:00 AM Central.



As previously disclosed, the Company provided 2018 second quarter frac and industrial sand sales volumes guidance of 130,000 to 150,000 tons (See press release dated May 18, 2018). Actual tons sold during the period were approximately 165,000 tons, transported via truck, rail and barge. As a result, frac and industrial sand sales volumes for the 2018 second quarter were a record for the Company.

Zig Vitols, President and CEO of Select Sands stated, “We devoted the second quarter to further development of the new projects we have underway and are pleased with our substantial progress. Our favorable strategic location continues to yield improving results and we look forward to discussing our financials and operations in more detail on our upcoming conference call.”

Details of the conference call:

Date: August 14, 2018

Time: 10:00 AM Central

North America dial-in number: 1-855-669-9657

International dial-in number: 1-412-542-4135

There will also be a playback of the conference call, available in MP3 format by contacting investor relations below.

About Select Sands Corp.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company which owns a number of properties in Arkansas and is currently in production at its 100% owned, Tier-1, silica sands property located near Sandtown, Arkansas, U.S.A. Select Sands’ goal is to become a key supplier of premium industrial silica sand and frac sand to North American markets. Select Sands’ Arkansas properties have a significant logistical advantage of being significantly closer to oil and gas markets located in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana than sources of similar sands from the Wisconsin area.

For more information about Select Sands Corp., please visit www.selectsandscorp.com or contact:

Zigurds Vitols

President & CEO

Phone: (844) 806-7313

Investor Relations

Arlen Hansen

SNS@kincommunications.com

Phone: (604) 684-6730



