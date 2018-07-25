Alacer Gold Announces Additional Positive Drill Results for the Ardich Gold Prospect, Including 50.2 Meters at 3.01 Grams Per Tonne Gold Near Surface

TORONTO, July 25, 2018 -- Alacer Gold Corp. (“Alacer” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:ASR) and (ASX:AQG) is pleased to announce additional positive drill results for the Ardiç (Ardich) gold prospect. In addition to the previously reported 18 holes1, a further 25 drill holes have been completed with a majority intersecting predominantly oxide mineralization with impressive gold grades. Key results include holes AR41 with 50.2m averaging 3.01 g/t gold from 43.4m depth (including subinterval of 7.9m @ 8.81 g/t gold) and hole AR31 with 68.6m averaging 2.21 g/t Au from 36m depth (including 17m @ 5.5 g/t Au). Mineralization remains open in all directions, with the new drill hole results improving the known mineralized zone to the west, east and south. Importantly, the latest drilling confirmed that mineralization stepped across a southeastern fault. Initial metallurgical results indicate the oxide ores are suitable for heap leaching.



Location map of the Ardich gold prospect. The haul road constructed for the Çakmaktepe oxide ore is about 2km from the Ardich prospect site.



Drill hole locations and surface reflection of mineralized zones. Mineralization is open in all directions. Note Hole AR39 is not shown on this map. It is located approximately 800m to the northeast.



Conceptual cross-section of the Ardich prospect showing gently dipping shallow gold mineralized zones.





The objective of the Ardich exploration program for this year is to better understand the extent of mineralization and to define an initial Mineral Resource. In parallel, work has started on the permitting process and a scoping study to examine options to materially expand our heap leach capacity.

Prospect Overview

The Ardich gold prospect is situated primarily on the 80% Alacer-owned (Anagold) tenement. Alacer’s geological-structural mapping and surface rock sampling defined gold mineralized listwanite bodies in an 800m x 600m target area within a northwest-southeast structural zone. Subsequent mapping has identified the potential for the system to extend approximately 2km to the southeast.

Distribution of gold mineralization broadly corresponds with stockwork and sheeted crystalline and chalcedonic quartz veins within the brecciated listwanite and dolomite bodies. The mineralization developed along the thrust zones between listwanites, dolomites and ophiolites.

Drill results suggest that the mineralization is tabular and almost flat lying with a gentle slope to the south and southeast part of the prospect. The mineralization is predominantly in the form of oxide with sulfide mineralization confined to limited jasperoid sections.

Drilling



The previously announced 18 holes defined the initial area of mineralization. The additional 25 diamond core drill holes totaling 4,010m have further improved the mineralized zone proving the continuity of mineralization to the west, east and south. Importantly the latest drilling confirmed that mineralization stepped across a fault in the south-east. Assay results demonstrate reasonable continuity of oxide gold mineralization, with the system open laterally in every direction.

The drilling was all diamond core drilling with 80% PQ size (85mm in diameter) and 20% HQ size (63.5mm in diameter) which provided the samples for the second phase metallurgical testing.

Drill Highlights

Significant results are down hole length2 and include:

AR20: 39.8m @ 1.84 g/t Au from 25.2m, including: 8.7m @ 4.25 g/t Au from 34.7m and 2.3m @ 6.89 g/t Au from 50.7m

AR24: 57m @ 2.01 g/t Au from 114.6m, including: 13.9m @ 4.8 g/t Au from 128.8m and 3.9m @ 4.45 g/t Au from 148.7m

AR27: 43.1m @ 1.82 g/t Au from 158m, including: 9m @ 3.88 g/t Au from 161m

AR29: 22.5m @ 2.64 g/t Au from 94.6m, including: 6.6m @ 4.84 g/t Au from 99.6m

AR30: 24.3m @ 1.59 g/t Au from 26.5m

AR30: 25.6m @ 2.4 g/t Au from 106.7m, including: 5.3m @ 4.51 g/t Au from 108.7m

AR30: 31.5m @ 1.64 g/t Au from 143.8m, including: 2.6m @ 7.81 g/t Au from 154.1m

AR31: 68.6m @ 2.21 g/t Au from 36m, including: 17m @ 5.5 g/t Au from 79m

AR37: 34.6m @ 4.31 g/t Au from 88.4m, including: 16.4m @ 7.06 g/t Au from 92.4m and 2.2m @ 6.38 g/t Au from 118.8m

AR41: 50.20m @ 3.01 g/t Au from 43.4m, including: 2m @ 4.41 g/t Au from 50.4m, 7.9m @ 8.81 g/t Au from 59.4m and 4.4m @ 8.97 g/t Au from 74m

AR41: 10.0m @ 5.42 g/t Au from 98.0m, including: 6m @ 8.44 g/t Au from 102m

Table 1. Significant gold intercepts at the Ardich Prospect.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length

(m) Au

g/t Remarks Total

Drill

Depth (m) Comments AR19 0.00 2.00 2.00 2.31 Oxide 133.00 24.00 27.00 3.00 1.27 Oxide 35.00 90.50 55.50 0.99 Oxide Including 63.00 65.00 2.00 3.47 Oxide AR20 25.20 65.00 39.80 1.84 Mixed 122.80 25.20-28.20, 33.60-41.00, 42.00-53.00m Sulfide Including 34.70 43.40 8.70 4.25 Sulfide Including 50.70 53.00 2.30 6.89 Sulfide AR21 99.80 103.90 4.10 3.58 Oxide 128.80 AR22 82.50 106.70 24.20 2.15 Oxide 146.20 94.50-98.10 Sulfide Including 85.50 88.50 3.00 4.24 Oxide AR23 5.00 44.00 39.00 0.78 Oxide 172.70 138.00 145.00 7.00 4.07 Oxide Including 140.00 143.00 3.00 6.57 Oxide AR24 114.60 171.60 57.00 2.01 Mixed 186.60 126.00-155.60 Sulfide Including 128.80 142.70 13.90 4.80 Sulfide Including 148.70 152.60 3.90 4.45 Sulfide AR25 69.00 77.00 8.00 2.91 Oxide 134.20 Including 73.80 75.70 1.90 6.91 Oxide AR26 6.00 61.00 55.00 0.80 Oxide 172.70 17.00-18.00 Sulfide AR27 158.00 201.10 43.10 1.82 Mixed 228.60 Including 23.90m Sulfide Including 161.00 170.00 9.00 3.88 Sulfide 161.00-162.00 Oxide 213.00 228.60 15.60 0.60 Mixed 216.00-228.60 Sulfide





AR28 45.00 70.00 25.00 0.59 Oxide 85.40 AR29 94.60 117.10 22.50 2.64 Oxide 120.10 Includes isolated interval of 0.5m core loss Including 99.60 106.20 6.60 4.84 Sulfide Includes isolated interval of 0.5m core loss AR30 26.50 50.80 24.30 1.59 Oxide 200.60 40.80-41.80 Sulfide Including 31.10 34.80 3.70 3.86 Oxide 73.00 76.10 3.10 1.84 Oxide 106.70 132.30 25.60 2.40 Oxide Including 108.70 114.00 5.30 4.51 Oxide 143.80 175.30 31.50 1.64 Oxide 143.80-150.20 Sulfide Including 143.80 145.80 2.00 3.04 Sulfide Including 154.10 156.70 2.60 7.81 Oxide AR31 5.00 30.00 25.00 0.64 Oxide 160.70 Includes isolated intervals of core loss totaling 0.6m, 20.00-21.00 Sulfide 36.00 104.60 68.60 2.21 Oxide 75.00-84.00m Sulfide Including 79.00 96.00 17.00 5.50 Mixed 80.00-84.00m Sulfide AR32 11.00 46.40 35.40 1.03 Oxide 130.20 Includes isolated intervals of core loss totaling 1.5 m 54.10 73.10 19.00 0.81 Oxide AR33 125.70 159.70 34.00 1.47 Sulfide 197.70 Includes isolated intervals of core loss totaling 1.1 m Including 136.90 138.90 2.00 4.34 Mixed 137.90-138.90 Sulfide AR35 17.00 33.60 16.60 0.89 Oxide 101.60 24.00-25.00 Sulfide 38.60 70.00 31.40 0.84 Oxide Includes isolated interval of 0.8m core loss Including 58.00 60.00 2.00 3.77 Oxide AR36 50.20 93.60 43.40 1.20 Oxide Includes isolated intervals of core loss totaling 1.3m, 59.00-60.00 Sulfide Including 63.30 68.30 5.00 2.98 Oxide AR37 88.40 123.00 34.60 4.31 Oxide 180.30 120.00-122.00 Sulfide Including 92.40 108.80 16.40 7.06 Oxide Including 118.80 121.00 2.20 6.38 Oxide 120.00-121.00 Sulfide AR40 48.00 81.00 33.00 0.72 Oxide 208.0 Includes isolated intervals of core loss totaling 0.4 m AR41 43.40 93.60 50.20 3.01 Oxide 150.90 105.00-107.00 Sulfide Including 50.40 52.40 2.00 4.41 Oxide Including 59.40 67.30 7.90 8.81 Oxide Including 74.00 78.40 4.40 8.97 Oxide 98.00 108.00 10.00 5.42 Oxide 105.00-107.00 Sulfide Including 102.00 108.00 6.00 8.44 Oxide 105.00-107.00 Sulfide





AR42 27.00 50.50 23.50 1.70 Oxide 147.30 49.40-50.50 Sulfide Including 41.00 43.70 2.70 4.42 Oxide 56.50 82.80 26.30 1.53 Oxide Including 78.80 81.80 3.00 5.59 Oxide AR43 60.20 65.20 5.00 6.48 Oxide 152.30 Including 61.20 63.20 2.00 9.78 Oxide 112.00 122.20 10.20 0.81 Oxide 143.80 151.40 7.60 0.76 Oxide 150.40-151.40 Sulfide

All thicknesses are down hole length and true widths are not known at this time.

To view the complete drill assay results and further technical information relating to this news release, please visit the following link: http://www.alacergold.com/docs/default-source/press-releases/ 2018-07-25-ardich-results-supporting-drill-final.pdf or visit the Corporation’s website at www.alacergold.com.

About Alacer

Alacer is a leading low-cost gold producer, with an 80% interest in the world-class Çöpler Gold Mine (“Çöpler“) in Turkey operated by Anagold Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (“Anagold”), and the remaining 20% owned by Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (“Lidya Mining”). The Corporation’s primary focus is to leverage its cornerstone Çöpler Gold Mine and strong balance sheet to maximize portfolio value and free cash flow, minimize project risk, and therefore, create maximum value for shareholders. The Çöpler Gold Mine is located in east-central Turkey in the Erzincan Province, approximately 1,100 kilometers southeast from Istanbul and 550 kilometers east from Ankara, Turkey’s capital city.

The Corporation continues to pursue opportunities to further expand its current operating base to become a sustainable multi-mine producer with a focus on Turkey:

Çöpler Sulfide Expansion Project (the “Sulfide Project”)

The Sulfide Project is near completion and remains on track to be delivered under budget and on schedule for start-up in Q3 2018. The Sulfide Project is expected to deliver long-term growth with robust financial returns and adds 20 years of production at Çöpler. The Sulfide Project will bring Çöpler’s remaining life-of-mine (“LoM”) gold production to approximately 4 million ounces at All-in Sustaining Costs averaging $645 per ounce3, 4.

Çöpler Oxide Plant Production

Over the course of 2018, Alacer will process oxide ore from three primary sources: Çöpler in-pit, Çakmaktepe and blended material comprising limestone rich in-pit oxide material and stockpiled low sulfide, high carbonate ore. To maximize the processing capacity of the oxide plant, the expansion of the existing heap leach pad is being accelerated and is expected to be complete in 2018. In addition, the Corporation continues to evaluate opportunities to further extend oxide production beyond the current reserves with ongoing in-pit exploration, Çöpler District exploration, and evaluation of options to increase heap leach capacity, including the potential for a new heap leach pad to the west of the Çöpler Gold Mine.

District & In-Country Exploration Activities

The systematic and focused exploration efforts in the Çöpler District, as well as in other regions of Turkey, are progressing. The Çöpler District remains the focus, with the goal of continuing to grow oxide resources that will deliver production utilizing the existing Çöpler infrastructure. In the other regions of Turkey, targeted exploration work continues, including work on the Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) for the Gediktepe Project5.

Alacer is a Canadian corporation incorporated in the Yukon Territory with its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Corporation also has a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange where CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trade.

Technical Procedural Information

Sampling, Assaying and QA/QC

The Ardich drilling program started in 2017. Diamond drill core is sampled as half core at 1m intervals. The samples were submitted to ALS Global laboratories in Izmir, Turkey for sample preparation and analysis which is ISO/IEC 7025:2005 certified and accredited laboratory. Bureau Veritas (Acme) laboratory, Ankara is used for umpire check sample analysis. Gold was analyzed by fire assay with an AAS finish, and the multi-element analyses were determined by four acid digestion and ICP-AES and MS finish. For gold assays greater than or equal to 10g/t, fire assay process is repeated with a gravimetric finish for coarse gold. Alacer's drill and geochemical samples were collected in accordance with accepted industry standards. Alacer conducts routine QA/QC analysis on all assay results, including the systematic utilization of certified reference materials, blanks, field duplicates, and umpire laboratory check assays. External review of data and processes relating to the prospect have been completed by independent Consultant Dr. Erdem Yetkin, P.Geo. in July 2018. There were no adverse material results detected and the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for further studies.

Metallurgical Test Work

A three-phase metallurgical testing program is being conducted by McClelland Laboratories, Inc. (Sparks, NV, USA), under the guidance of Metallurgium. The first phase comprising bottle roll cyanide leaching tests has been completed. The second phase of work comprising column leach testing is ongoing and is planned to be finalized in August 2018. Sample selection for the third phase (additional column leach testing) commenced in June 2018 to understand the response of drilling conducted in new and extended areas of the deposit. This work is planned in Phase III Metallurgical Testing program to be conducted at McClelland Laboratories during 2H 2018.

Qualified Person

Dr. Mesut Soylu, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and verified the technical information contained in this news release.

The information in this release which relates to exploration results is based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mesut Soylu, PhD Geology, PGeo, Eurgeol, who is a full-time employee of Alacer and works regularly at the project site. Dr. Soylu has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which is being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” and a qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Soylu is a member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists. Dr. Soylu consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

External review of data and processes relating to the prospect have been completed in June 2018 by independent Consultant Dr. Erdem Yetkin, P.Geo. a qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 and a Competent Person as defined by the JORC Code 2012. There were no adverse material results detected and Dr. Yetkin is of the opinion that the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for announcing the exploration results.

Cautionary Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to Alacer, certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and other public filings of Alacer. Forward-looking information often relates to statements concerning Alacer’s outlook and anticipated events or results, and in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “projects”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information includes statements concerning, among other things, preliminary cost reporting in this document; production, cost, and capital expenditure guidance; the ability to expand the current heap leach pad; development plans for processing sulfide ore at Çöpler; the results of any gold reconciliations; the ability to discover additional oxide gold ore; the generation of free cash flow and payment of dividends; matters relating to proposed exploration; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and government relations; negotiations of joint ventures; negotiation and completion of transactions; commodity prices; mineral resources, mineral reserves, realization of mineral reserves, and the existence or realization of mineral resource estimates; the development approach; the timing and amount of future production; the timing of studies, announcements, and analysis; the timing of construction and development of proposed mines and process facilities; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; exploration plans; receipt of regulatory approvals; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited in any manner to, those disclosed in any other of Alacer’s filings, and include the inherent speculative nature of exploration results; the ability to explore; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and governmental relations; status of negotiations of joint ventures; weather conditions at Alacer’s operations; commodity prices; the ultimate determination of and realization of mineral reserves; existence or realization of mineral resources; the development approach; availability and receipt of required approvals, titles, licenses and permits; sufficient working capital to develop and operate the mines and implement development plans; access to adequate services and supplies; foreign currency exchange rates; interest rates; access to capital markets and associated cost of funds; availability of a qualified work force; ability to negotiate, finalize, and execute relevant agreements; lack of social opposition to the mines or facilities; lack of legal challenges with respect to the property of Alacer; the timing and amount of future production; the ability to meet production, cost, and capital expenditure targets; timing and ability to produce studies and analyses; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; the ultimate ability to mine, process, and sell mineral products on economically favorable terms; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, geopolitical, regulatory and political factors that may influence future events or conditions. While we consider these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to us, they may prove to be incorrect.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in Alacer’s filings on the Corporation’s website at www.alacergold.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au, and other unforeseen events or circumstances. Other than as required by law, Alacer does not intend, and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events.

