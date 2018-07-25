Tantech Holdings and Three Additional Basic Materials Stocks on Our Research Desk's Radar

Stock Research Monitor: PAAS,WPM, and LTBR

On Tuesday, July 24, 2018, the NASDAQ Composite ended the trading session at 7,840.77, down 0.01%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.79% higher, to finish at 25,241.94; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,820.40, slightly advancing 0.48%. US markets sawsevenout of nine sectors finishing the day ingreen and two in red. This Wednesday, WallStEquities.com has initiated reports coverage on the following Basic Materials equities: Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM), Lightbridge Corp. (NASDAQ: LTBR), and Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH).

Pan American Silver

Vancouver, Canada headquartered Pan American Silver Corp.'s stock finished Tuesday's session 1.17% higher at $16.49 with a total trading volume of 1.21 million shares, which is above its three months average volume of 1.10 million shares. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 0.62%. Additionally, shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 36.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals

On Tuesday, shares in Vancouver, Canada headquartered Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. recorded a trading volume of 1.78 million shares, which is above its three months average volume of 1.43 million shares. The stock ended the session 0.86% higher at $21.21. The Company's shares have advanced 8.05% over the last twelve months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 0.66%. Moreover, shares of the Company, which operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally, have an RSI of 38.27.

Lightbridge

Reston, Virginia-based Lightbridge Corp.'s shares closed the day 4.51% lower at $0.93. The stock recorded a trading volume of 805,153 shares, which is above its three months average volume of 605.85 thousand shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 11.20%. Additionally, shares of Lightbridge, which operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide, have an RSI of 40.98.

Tantech Holdings

Shares in Lishui, China headquartered Tantech Holdings Ltd finished 1.05% higher at $1.45. The stock recorded a trading volume of 463,582 shares. The stock is trading below its 50-day moving average by 49.14%. Furthermore, shares of Tantech Holdings, which develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in China and internationally, have an RSI of 23.48.

