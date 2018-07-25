Free Daily Technical Summary Reports on Peabody Energy and Three Other Metals & Minerals Stocks

Stock Research Monitor: ARLP, BBL, and DNN

Alliance Resource Partners

On Tuesday, shares in Tulsa, Oklahoma headquartered Alliance Resource Partners L.P. recorded a trading volume of 445,083 shares. The stock ended at $19.25, rising 1.85% from the last trading session. The Company’s shares have gained 5.48% in the last month and 20.31% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 2.59% and 3.02%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of the Company, which produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 62.17.

On July 16th, 2018, Alliance Resource Partners announced that it will report its Q2 2018 financial results before the market opens on July 30th, 2018. Management will discuss these results during a conference call, which will begin at 10:00 a.m. ET that same day. The call may be accessed under the "investor information" section of the Company's website.

BHP Billiton

London, the UK-based BHP Billiton plc’s stock finished yesterday’s session 5.09% higher at $44.78 with a total trading volume of 1.36 million shares. The Company’s shares have gained 1.11% in the last month, 4.53% over the previous three months, and 32.06% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 8.35%. Furthermore, shares of BHP Billiton, which together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide, have an RSI of 53.11. The free technical report on BBL can be accessed at:



Peabody Energy

At the close of trading on Tuesday, shares in St. Louis, Missouri headquartered Peabody Energy Corp. rose slightly by 0.18%, ending the day at $43.50. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.39 million shares, which was above its three months average volume of 1.11 million shares. The Company’s shares have advanced 14.50% in the previous three months and 59.63% over the past year. The stock is trading 13.37% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Peabody Energy, which engages in coal mining business, have an RSI of 44.32.

On July 19th, 2018, Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share on its common stock, payable on August 23rd, 2018, to shareholders of record on August 02nd, 2018.

Denison Mines

Toronto, Canada headquartered Denison Mines Corp.’s shares ended the day 2.44% lower at $0.45 with a total trading volume of 484,582 shares. The stock is trading 8.58% below its 200-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which engages in uranium mining related activities in Canada, have an RSI of 37.76. See the free research coverage on DNN at:

SOURCE: Wall St. Equities