Great Panther Silver to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 1, 2018

14:30 Uhr  |  CNW

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST ON AUGUST 2, 2018

TSX: GPR
NYSE American: GPL

VANCOUVER, July 25, 2018 /CNW/ - Great Panther Silver Ltd. (TSX: GPR; NYSE American: GPL) ("Great Panther"; the "Company") has scheduled the release of its second quarter 2018 financial results for Wednesday, August 1, 2018 after market close. 

A conference call and webcast will be held on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss the results and provide an update on the Coricancha Project.  Mr. James Bannantine, President and CEO and Mr. Jim Zadra, CFO and Corporate Secretary will host the call.

Shareholders, analysts, investors and media are invited to join the live webcast and conference call by logging in or calling in five minutes prior to the start time.

Live webcast and registration: www.greatpanther.com
U.S. & Canada Toll-Free: 1 888 599 8686
International Toll: +1 323 994 2093
Conference ID: 9387135

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Webcasts section of the Company's website approximately one hour after the conference call. 

ABOUT GREAT PANTHER

Great Panther Silver Ltd. is a primary silver mining and exploration company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading under the symbol GPR, and on the NYSE American under the symbol GPL. Great Panther's current activities are focused on the mining of precious metals from its two wholly-owned operating mines in Mexico: the Guanajuato Mine Complex and the Topia Mine. The Company is also advancing towards the restart of the Coricancha Mine in Peru with the initiation of a Bulk Sample Program following the completion of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment in May 2018. The Company also continues to pursue the acquisition of additional mining operations or projects in the Americas.


View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/great-panther-silver-to-announce-second-quarter-financial-results-on-august-1-2018-300684955.html

SOURCE Great Panther Silver Ltd.



Contact
Alex Heath, Director, Investor Relations, Toll Free: 1 888 355 1766, Tel: +1 604 638 8956, aheath@greatpanther.com, www.greatpanther.com
Mineninfo

Great Panther Silver Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.greatpanther.com


Minenprofile
