Zanzibar Gold Inc. (ZBR:CSE) Lists on CSE, Headlines NewlyTrading.com PODCAST

Zanzibar Gold Inc. Technical Geologist and Project Manager Lawrence Stephenson joins host Jim Ripley to discuss Zanzibar's new listing on the CSE, management's objectives and where to learn more information.

About Zanzibar Gold Inc.

The business objective of Zanzibar Gold Inc. is to identify, evaluate, acquire and explore mineral properties for the purposes of identifying a mineral resource deposit on its existing property interests or any of the subsequent properties acquired by the Issuer for the development of a mine.

For Further information about the Company, please contact:

Abby Farrage

President and CEO

Zanzibar Gold Inc.

Telephone 778 891-2701

Email: abbyfarrage@gmail.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks discussed in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

