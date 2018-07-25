PJX Resources Sadly Announces the Passing of Director, Somerset Parker

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - PJX Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “PJX”) announces, with deepest regret, the sudden death of one of the Company’s Directors, Mr. Somerset Parker.

Somerset was well known for his profound knowledge of the industry, quiet charm and sense of humour. He was a friend to all and developed an extensive network of personal contacts, on a worldwide basis.

Somerset was a multi-lingual international Sales Executive with a proven track record in managing all aspects of the sales process of Base Metals, including Cobalt, Nickel and Ferronickel as well as arranging major financings for multi-national public companies. He served as the Vice President of the Marketing Division of Geovic Mining Corp. and held senior management roles for Jaquar Nickel Inc., Canmine Resources Corporation and Anaconda Nickel. He was a former Assistant Manager, Export Sales for Falconbridge Ltd. and was previously responsible for Contract Administration at Rio Algom Limited. At the time of Somerset’s passing he was a Director of PJX Resources Inc.

The Company offers their deepest condolences to Somerset’s family and friends. He will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him.

About PJX Resources Inc.

PJX is a mineral exploration company focused on building shareholder value and community opportunity through the exploration and development of mineral resources with a focus on gold and base metals. PJX’s properties are located in the historical mining area of Cranbrook and Kimberley, British Columbia. Please refer to our web site http://www.pjxresources.com for additional information.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Linda Brennan, Chief Financial Officer

(416) 799-9205

info@pjxresources.com

