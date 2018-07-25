Kibali Aims for Record Quarter as Underground Ramp-Up Continues

Kibali gold mine, DRC (FSCwire) - Gold production at the Kibali mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo is rising steadily on the back of the optimisation of its automated underground operation, and it is on track to beat its guidance of 730 000 ounces for this year, Randgold Resources chief executive Mark Bristow said today. The record results expected for the second quarter were achieved without a single lost-time injury.

ENQUIRIES:

Mark Bristow

Kibali chairman & Randgold CEO

+44 788 071 1386 Graham Shuttleworth

Randgold financial director

+44 779 771 1338 Willem Jacobs

Randgold GM operations Central & East Africa

+243 820 678 040 Cyrille Mutombo

Randgold country manager DRC

+243 990 104 774 / +243 815 842 990 Kathy du Plessis

Randgold investor & media relations

+44 20 7557 7738

randgold@dpapr.com Website:

www.randgoldresources.com





