Kibali Aims for Record Quarter as Underground Ramp-Up Continues

16:10 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Kibali gold mine, DRC (FSCwire) - Gold production at the Kibali mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo is rising steadily on the back of the optimisation of its automated underground operation, and it is on track to beat its guidance of 730 000 ounces for this year, Randgold Resources chief executive Mark Bristow said today.  The record results expected for the second quarter were achieved without a single lost-time injury.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7570V_1-2018-7-25.pdf

ENQUIRIES:

Mark Bristow
Kibali chairman & Randgold CEO
+44 788 071 1386

Graham Shuttleworth
Randgold financial director
+44 779 771 1338

Willem Jacobs
Randgold GM operations Central & East Africa
+243 820 678 040

Cyrille Mutombo
Randgold country manager DRC
+243 990 104 774 / +243 815 842 990

Kathy du Plessis
Randgold investor & media relations
+44 20 7557 7738
randgold@dpapr.com

Website:
www.randgoldresources.com



Source: Randgold Resources Ltd. (LSE:RRS, NASDAQ:GOLD, OTC Pink:RGORF, FWB:RGR1)

