Surge Exploration Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

Vancouver, BC / July 25, 2018 - Surge Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSX-V: SUR, OTCQB: SURJF, FRA: DJ5C) is pleased to announce the listing of its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol DJ5C, effective July 24, 2018.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is third in terms of volume of trading, behind New York and NASDAQ, and will provide Surge with access to a broader investment audience in Germany and Europe. The Company is currently listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and the OTCQB in the United States.

Tim Fernback, Director, commented "Surge is committed to building shareholder value and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing will enable international investors to participate in the Company's growth and development. We would like to thank ACON Actien Bank AG for their guidance throughout this process and we look forward to working with them in both Germany and Europe."

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company, which has been active in the resource sector in British Columbia and elsewhere in Canada. The Company has an exploration office in Santiago, Chile to review mineral exploration opportunities in Chile and elsewhere in South America.

Teledyne and Glencore Bucke Properties, Cobalt Properties - Ontario Canada

The Company has an option to earn an undivided 60% interest in the Glencore Bucke Property and the Teledyne Property, located in Cobalt Ontario.

Glencore Bucke Cobalt Project

The Property is subject to a back-in provision, production royalty and off-take agreement with Glencore Canada Corporation. The Property is situated in Bucke Township, 6 km east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario, Strategically, the Glencore Bucke Property consists of 16.2 hectares and sits along the west boundary of the Teledyne Cobalt Project. The Property covers the southern extension of the #3 vein that was historically mined on the neighbouring Cobalt Contact Property located to the north of the Glencore Bucke Property. Diamond drilling in 1981 on the Glencore Bucke Property delineated two zones of mineralization measuring 150 m and 70 m in length. During the fall of 2017, 21 diamond drill holes totaling 1,900 m were completed.

Ontario Teledyne Cobalt Project:

The 607.1-hectare Teledyne Project is also located near Cobalt, Ontario and is subject to a royalty with New Found Gold and off-take agreement with Glencore Canada Corporation. The Property adjoins the south and west boundaries of claims that hosted the Agaunico Mine, as well as the eastern boundary of the Glencore Bucke Property. From 1905 through to 1961, the Agaunico Mine produced a total of 4,350,000 lbs. of cobalt and 980,000 oz. of silver. A significant portion of the cobalt that was produced at the Agaunico Mine located along structures that extended southward onto the Teledyne property, and a total of 11 diamond drill holes totaling 2,200 m were completed in the fall of 2017. The drilling has confirmed cobalt mineralization present on the Property which is consistent with historical grades as reported historically by Cunningham-Dunlop (1979) and Bressee (1981), disclosed in the Company's NI 43-101 reports filed on Sedar. These reports are available in the public domain through MNDM's AFRI database.

Hedge Hog Property, Copper / Gold Property - British Columbia, Canada

The Company has an option to earn an undivided 60% interest seven mineral tenure covering 2,418 hectares (5,972 acres) located approximately 80 km northeast of the town of Quesnel, BC and 20 km north of the historic gold mining towns of Wells and Barkerville.

Atacama Cobalto Project, Cobalt / Copper Property - Copiapo, Chile

The Company announced on July 24, 2018 that it has entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Compania Minera del Pacifico S.A. ("CAP Mineria") for an option to acquire up to 100% of the Atacama Cobalto Project in the prolific Atacama Region in Northern Chile. The Atacama Cobalto Project is located in the Atacama Province in northern Chile, 15 km northwest of the town of Copiapo. The Atacama Cobalto Project consists of 1,059 hectares and is located only 3 km East of the Cerro Iman Mine. To date, CAP Mineria has drilled over 20,250 m on the Atacama Coblato Project. This transaction is subject to additional Company due diligence, the signing of a Final Binding Definitive Option Agreement, and TSX Venture Exchange approval.

