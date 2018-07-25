Alamos Gold Receives GSM Permit for Kirazl? Project

TORONTO, July 25, 2018 -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today reported it has been granted the GSM (Business Opening and Operation) permit required for the development of its Kirazlı project, by the Çanakkale Governorship in Turkey.



“We are very pleased to have achieved this key milestone. With the Environmental Impact Study and Forestry Permits having been previously approved, we have all the required permits to ramp up full scale construction activities. As one of the lowest-cost and highest return gold projects in the world, Kirazlı will be a significant driver of free cash flow growth with initial production expected in 2020,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

As outlined in the 2017 feasibility study, Kirazlı has a 44% after-tax internal rate of return and is expected to produce over 100,000 ounces of gold during its first full year of production at mine-site all-in sustaining costs of less than $400 per ounce. This is expected to bring consolidated production to over 600,000 ounces per year, while significantly lowering the Company’s cost profile.

The Company will be mobilizing for full scale construction activities over the next two months. The initial capital estimate for Kirazlı is $152 million of which $50 to $60 million is expected to be spent in 2018, inclusive of $10 million spent through the first half of 2018. The bulk of the remaining initial capital will be spent in 2019 and the first half of 2020. Based on the current timelines, the Company expects initial production from Kirazlı in the second half of 2020.

Qualified Persons

Chris Bostwick, FAusIMM, Alamos Gold’s Vice President, Technical Services, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Chris Bostwick is a Qualified Person within the meaning of Canadian Securities Administrator’s National Instrument 43-101. For further information pertaining to the 2017 feasibility study, please see press release titled “Alamos Gold Announces Positive Feasibility Study for Kirazlı Project”, dated February 15, 2017, and the corresponding technical report, both available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Alamos website at www.alamosgold.com.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from four operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

