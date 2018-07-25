CONSOL Coal Resources Announces Distribution for Second Quarter of 2018

CANONSBURG, Pa., July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CONSOL Coal Resources GP LLC, the general partner of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR), today announced a cash distribution of $0.5125 per unit to all limited partner unitholders and the holder of the general partner interest. The distribution to all unitholders of the Partnership will be made on August 15, 2018 to such holders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2018.
About CONSOL Coal Resources LP
CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) is a master limited partnership formed in 2015 to manage and further develop all of CONSOL Energy Inc.'s (NYSE: CEIX) active coal operations in Pennsylvania. CCR's assets include a 25% undivided interest in, and operational control over, the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which consists of three underground mines - Bailey, Enlow Fork and Harvey - and related infrastructure. For its ownership interest, CCR has an effective annual production capacity of 7.1 million tons of high-Btu North Appalachian thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. More information is available on our website www.ccrlp.com.
