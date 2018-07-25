Agnico Eagle Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results; Production Guidance Increased for 2018

TORONTO, July 25, 2018 - Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE:AEM, TSX:AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") today reported quarterly net income of $5.0 million, or $0.02 per share, for the second quarter of 2018. This result includes a realized gain on asset disposals of $25.0 million ($0.11 per share) primarily related to the sale of the West Pequop Joint Venture, Summit and PQX properties in Nevada, non-cash foreign currency translation losses on deferred tax liabilities of $15.9 million ($0.07 per share), non-cash foreign currency translation losses of $3.9 million ($0.02 per share) and mark-to-market adjustments and derivative losses on financial instruments of $2.8 million ($0.01 per share). Excluding these items would result in adjusted net incomeof $2.6 million or $0.01 per share for the second quarter of 2018. In the second quarter of 2017, the Company reported net income of $54.9 million or $0.24 per share.

Included in the second quarter of 2018 net income, and not adjusted above, is non-cash stock option expense of $3.8 million ($0.02 per share).

Income and mining taxes expense for the second quarter of 2018 was $35.4 million, or an effective tax rate of 88%. In the first six months of 2018, the income and mining taxes expense was $59.9 million, or an effective tax rate of 55%. These tax rates are higher than prior guidance partly due to the distribution of earnings by jurisdiction in the second quarter of 2018. The Company anticipates the overall effective tax rate to normalize over the remainder of 2018 to approximately 45% for the full year 2018.

In the first six months of 2018, the Company reported net income of $49.9 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with the first six months of 2017, when net income was $130.8 million, or $0.57 per share.

In the second quarter of 2018, cash provided by operating activities was $120.1 million ($159.5 million before changes in non-cash components of working capital), as compared with the second quarter of 2017 when cash provided by operating activities was $184.0 million in ($197.2 million before changes in non-cash components of working capital).

In the first six months of 2018, cash provided by operating activities was $327.8 million ($340.1 million before changes in non-cash components of working capital), as compared with the first six months of 2017 when cash provided by operating activities was $406.6 million ($421.2 million before changes in non-cash components of working capital).

The decrease in net income and cash provided by operating activities during the current quarter compared to the prior year period was mainly due to lower gold sales volumes and higher costs, partially offset by higher realized gold prices. Lower gold sales were as a result of expected lower gold production in the period primarily due to reduced throughput levels at Meadowbank as the mine transitions through the last full year of mining at site. The higher costs were principally a result of the strengthening of local currencies against the U.S. dollar and higher costs at several operations, principally at Meadowbank and Kittila.

"Our mines continued to deliver strong operational performance during the quarter, which has allowed us to increase 2018 production guidance to 1.58 million ounces of gold from 1.53 million ounces. Cash costs remained at the mid-point of our guidance, but we expect these costs to trend lower in the second half of the year", said Sean Boyd, Agnico Eagle's Chief Executive Officer. "In the second quarter, we continued to make good progress on our development projects in Nunavut. We recently received the Type A water licence for the Whale Tail pit at Amaruq, which allowed us to begin construction in late July, and the shipping season is now underway at Meliadine, which should facilitate timely completion of the project allowing for the expected start of production in the second quarter of 2019" added Mr. Boyd.

1 Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure. For a discussion regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP measures, please see "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance".

Second quarter 2018 highlights include:

Operational performance remains strong – Payable gold production 2 in the second quarter of 2018 was 404,961 ounces at production costs per ounce of $750, total cash costs 3 per ounce of $656 and all-in sustaining costs per ounce 4 ("AISC") of $921





in the second quarter of 2018 was 404,961 ounces at production costs per ounce of $750, total cash costs per ounce of $656 and all-in sustaining costs per ounce ("AISC") of $921 Production guidance increased for 2018 – Full year production guidance is now forecast to be 1.58 million ounces of gold compared to previous guidance of 1.53 million ounces of gold. Unit cost guidance is unchanged, with total cash costs per ounce of $625 to $675 and AISC of $890 to $940 per ounce. However, the Company expects total cash costs per ounce to trend lower in the second half of 2018





Amaruq project receives permit approval – The Type A water licence for the Whale Tail pit was approved by the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada on July 11, 2018. Preliminary construction work and stripping of the Whale Tail pit began in late July, as expected, and the Whale Tail deposit remains on schedule and budget for the start of production in the third quarter of 2019





Meliadine project proceeding on schedule and on budget; step-out drilling extends Tiriganiaq mineralization – The 2018 shipping season is underway at Meliadine and development activities remain on track for the expected commencement of production in the second quarter of 2019. A recent drill hole returned 27.3 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 12.8 metres at 483 metres depth. This hole is expected to extend the inferred mineral resources envelope at Tiriganiaq





Akasaba West Project receives Federal and Provincial authorization – The Company will now proceed with applications for the Mining Lease and Certificates of Authorization. The Company is reviewing the timeline for the integration of the Akasaba West project into the Goldex production profile





LaRonde Zone 5 (LZ5) declares commercial production and Lapa mine life extended until the fourth quarter of 2018 – LZ5 declared commercial production on June 1, 2018. In order to maximize production, ore from LZ5 will be batch processed with ore from Lapa until the end of 2018





A quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share was declared

2 Payable production of a mineral means the quantity of a mineral produced during a period contained in products that have been or will be sold by the Company whether such products are shipped during the period or held as inventory at the end of the period.

3 Total cash costs per ounce is a non-GAAP measure and, unless otherwise specified, is reported on a by-product basis. For a reconciliation to production costs and for total cash costs on a co-product basis, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" below. See also "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance".

4 All-in-sustaining costs per ounce is a non-GAAP measure and, unless otherwise specified, is reported on a by-product basis. For a reconciliation to production costs and for all-in sustaining costs on a co-product basis, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" below. See also "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance".



Second Quarter Financial and Production Highlights

In the second quarter of 2018, strong operational performance continued at the Company's mines, which led to payable gold production of 404,961 ounces, compared to 427,743 ounces in the second quarter of 2017. In the first six months of 2018, payable gold production was 794,239 ounces, compared to 845,959 ounces in the 2017 period.

The lower level of production in the second quarter of 2018 and the first six months of 2018, when compared with the prior-year periods, was primarily due to reduced throughput levels at Meadowbank as the mine transitions through the last full year of mining at site. A detailed description of the production of each mine is set out below.

Production costs per ounce for the second quarter of 2018 were $750, compared to $634 in the prior-year period. Total cash costs per ounce for the second quarter of 2018 were $656, compared to $556 per ounce in the prior-year period.

Production costs per ounce in the first six months of 2018 were $754, compared to $606 in the prior-year period. Total cash costs per ounce in the first six months of 2018 were $652, compared with $548 in the prior-year period.

Production costs per ounce and total cash costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2018 and the first six months of 2018, when compared to the prior-year periods, were negatively affected by lower gold production levels at Meadowbank, the strengthening of local currencies against the U.S. dollar and higher costs at several mines (principally at Meadowbank and Kittila). The impact of the strengthening of local currencies compared to the second quarter of 2017 was approximately $23 per ounce.

AISC for the second quarter of 2018 were $921 per ounce, compared to $785 in the prior-year period. The higher AISC is primarily due to expected lower gold production and higher total cash costs per ounce compared to the second quarter of 2017.

AISC in the first six months of 2018 were $906 per ounce, compared to $764 in the prior-year period. The higher AISC is primarily due to the same reasons as described above. A detailed description of the cost performance of each mine is set out below.

Cash Position Remains Strong

Cash and cash equivalents and short term investments increased to $721.2 million at June 30, 2018, from the March 31, 2018 balance of $464.8 million.

The outstanding balance on the Company's credit facility remained nil at June 30, 2018. This results in available credit lines of approximately $1.2 billion, not including the uncommitted $300 million accordion feature.

On April 5, 2018, the Company issued notes to certain institutional investors totalling $350 million. The notes consist of $45 million at 4.38% due 2028, $55 million at 4.48% due 2030 and $250 million at 4.63% due 2033. The terms of the notes are substantially the same as the terms of the outstanding notes of the Company. The Company previously announced the issuance of these notes in its news release dated April 26, 2018. During the quarter, DBRS Limited changed the trend on the Company's investment grade credit rating to Positive from Stable and confirmed the rating at BBB (low).

Approximately 56% of the Company's remaining 2018 Canadian dollar exposure is hedged at an average floor price of 1.28 C$/US$, of which approximately one third are designated for capital expenditures at Meliadine. Approximately 48% of the Company's remaining 2018 Mexican peso exposure is hedged at an average floor price of 19.00 MXN/US$. Approximately 8% of the Company's remaining 2018 Euro exposure is hedged at a rate of 1.20. The Company's full year 2018 cost guidance was based on assumed exchange rates of 1.25 C$/US$, 18.00 MXN/US$ and 1.20 US$/EUR. Agnico Eagle anticipates adding to its operating currency hedges, subject to market conditions.

Approximately 20% of the Company's diesel exposure relating to the Nunavut operations for the July 2018 to July 2019 consumption period is hedged at prices better than the 2018 cost guidance assumption of C$0.80 per litre. Agnico Eagle anticipates adding to its diesel hedges, subject to market conditions.

Capital Expenditures

Total capital expenditures (including sustaining capital) in 2018 remain forecast to be approximately $1.08 billion. The following table sets out capital expenditures (including sustaining capital) in the second quarter and first six months of 2018.

Capital Expenditures





(In thousands of US dollars)









Three Months Ended Six Months Ended



June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Sustaining Capital







LaRonde mine

$ 18,215 $ 33,612

LaRonde Zone 5

539 539

Canadian Malartic mine

13,172 29,290

Meadowbank mine

9,225 12,115

Kittila mine

13,670 23,468

Goldex mine

5,303 10,415

Pinos Altos mine

11,150 18,325

Creston Mascota mine

1,224 1,726

La India mine

1,494 2,924 Total Sustaining Capital

$ 73,992 $ 132,414







Development Capital







LaRonde mine

$1,093 $1,935

LaRonde Zone 5

7,448 15,001

Canadian Malartic mine

6,070 11,281

Amaruq satellite deposit

28,467 43,443

Kittila mine

24,732 43,311

Goldex mine

8,229 16,541

Pinos Altos mine

246 284

Creston Mascota mine

6,889 9,950

La India mine

182 743

Meliadine project

109,124 170,454

Other

1,158 1,600 Total Development Capital

$ 193,638 $ 314,543







Total Capital Expenditures

$ 267,630 $ 446,957

Revised 2018 Guidance – Production Increased

Production for 2018 is now forecast to be 1.58 million ounces of gold (previously 1.53 million ounces). Unit cost guidance is unchanged with total cash costs per ounce of $625 to $675 and AISC of $890 to $940 per ounce. However, the Company expects total cash costs to trend lower in the second half of 2018.

2018 Tax Guidance

The Company anticipates the overall effective tax rate to normalize over the remainder of 2018 and expects the overall tax rate to be near the higher end of the previous guidance range of 40% to 45% for the full year 2018.

As previously outlined in the Company's news release dated February 14, 2018, the Company expects its effective tax rates by jurisdiction for the full year 2018 to be:

Canada - 40% to 50%

Mexico - 35% to 40%

Finland - 20%

Dividend Record and Payment Dates for the Third Quarter of 2018

Agnico Eagle's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share, payable on September 14, 2018, to shareholders of record as of August 31, 2018. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Other Expected Dividend and Record Dates for 2018

Record Date Payment Date November 30 December 14

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Please see the following link for information on the Company's dividend reinvestment plan: Dividend Reinvestment Plan

NORTHERN BUSINESS REVIEW

ABITIBI REGION, QUEBEC

Agnico Eagle is currently Quebec's largest gold producer with a 100% interest in the LaRonde, Goldex, Lapa and LaRonde Zone 5 mines and a 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic mine. These mines are located within 50 kilometres of each other, which provides operating synergies and allows for the sharing of technical expertise.

LaRonde Mine – Higher Gold Grades Continue to Drive Increased Quarterly Production

The 100% owned LaRonde mine in northwestern Quebec achieved commercial production in 1988.

LaRonde Mine - Operating Statistics











Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

507

520 Tonnes of ore milled per day

5,571

5,708 Gold grade (g/t)

5.46

4.51 Gold production (ounces)

84,526

72,090 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 158

$ 118 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 120

$ 113 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 744

$ 647 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 395

$ 482

Production costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher underground and mill maintenance costs, lower tonnage and the timing of unsold concentrate inventory. The higher mill maintenance costs were primarily related to an unscheduled five-day mill shutdown in second quarter of 2018. Production costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar between periods, partially offset by higher production.

Minesite costs per tonne5 in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher underground and mill maintenance costs and lower tonnage. Total cash costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2018 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher production and by-product metal revenues, partially offset by higher underground and mill maintenance costs and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar between periods.

Gold production in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher grades resulting from the mining sequence in the western pyramid in the lower part of the mine.

5 Minesite costs per tonne is a non-GAAP measure. For a reconciliation of this measure to production costs as reported in the financial statements, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" below. See also "Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance" below.

LaRonde Mine - Operating Statistics











Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

1,038

1,079 Tonnes of ore milled per day

5,735

5,960 Gold grade (g/t)

5.48

4.56 Gold production (ounces)

174,311

151,002 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 156

$ 112 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 120

$ 111 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 733

$ 603 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 412

$ 473

Production costs per tonne in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher underground and mill maintenance costs, lower tonnage and the timing of unsold concentrate inventory. The higher mill maintenance costs were primarily related to an unscheduled five-day mill shutdown in second quarter of 2018. Production costs per ounce in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar between periods, partially offset by higher production.

Minesite costs per tonne in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher underground and mill maintenance costs and lower tonnage. Total cash costs per ounce in the first six months of 2018 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher production and by-product metal revenues, partially offset by higher underground and mill maintenance costs and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar between periods.

Gold production in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher grades resulting from the mining sequence in the western pyramid in the lower part of the mine.

Drilling is ongoing at LaRonde 3 with a focus on mineral resource conversion to mineral reserves. The Company continues to evaluate a phased approach to development between the 311 level (a depth of 3.1 kilometres) and the 350 level (a depth of 3.5 kilometres).

Under this phased approach, an additional two or three levels will be developed per year in either the east or west areas of the mine through 2022. This is expected to result in the conversion of mineral resources into mineral reserves, with full mining activities to commence in 2022. The Company believes that this phased approach is a lower risk, less capital intensive option for developing the deeper levels of the LaRonde mine.

LaRonde Zone 5 – Commercial Production Declared; Operations Continue to Ramp Up

In 2003, the Company acquired the LaRonde Zone 5 project (LZ5). The property lies adjacent to and west of the LaRonde mining complex and previous operators exploited the deposit by open pit. In February 2017, LZ5 was approved by Agnico Eagle's Board of Directors for development.

In the first quarter of 2018, development of the first five mining stopes was essentially completed and the first production blast was carried out in May 2018. Three stopes were blasted by the end of the second quarter of 2018 and a total of 45,200 tonnes of ore (stopes and development) were mined. Commercial production was achieved on June 1, 2018, coincident with the start of processing LZ5 ore at the Lapa mill circuit. In addition, the paste plant was commissioned in the second quarter of 2018.

LaRonde Zone 5 Mine - Operating Statistics







Three Months Ended



June 30, 2018 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

56 Tonnes of ore milled per day

1,867 Gold grade (g/t)

2.75 Gold production (ounces)

4,601 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 12 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 85 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 113 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 796

Production costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2018 were $12. Production costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2018 were $113. Minesite costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2018 were C$85. Total cash costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2018 were $796. Gold production in the second quarter of 2018 was 4,601 ounces of gold.

Currently, a fourth stope is in production and 36,500 tonnes of ore is stockpiled on surface. Mining will continue at LZ5 over the balance of 2018, but in order to maximize production (tonnage and ounces), ore from LZ5 will be batch processed with ore from Lapa until the end of 2018. Gold production from LZ5 in 2018 is now forecast to be approximately 15,000 ounces (previous guidance was 20,000 ounces), with 2018 total cash costs per ounce expected to be in line with those reported in the second quarter of 2018.

One production truck arrived at site in the second quarter of 2018. Additional production equipment (one truck and one scoop tram) and the required material for automated mining at LZ5 are expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2018. Pilot testing is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2018 for both trucks and the scoop tram. Ultimately, the Company is examining the potential to use the same LTE network that was developed at LZ5 and the automated mining equipment at LaRonde 3.

Under the current LZ5 mine plan, a total of approximately 350,000 ounces of gold are expected to be mined through 2026. The Company is evaluating the potential to extend operations at depth and along strike onto the Ellison property, which adjoins LZ5 to the west. Ellison hosts an indicated mineral resource of 68,000 ounces (651,000 tonnes grading 3.25 g/t gold) as of December 31, 2017.

Canadian Malartic Mine – New Quarterly Record for Gold Production and Mill Throughput

In June 2014, Agnico Eagle and Yamana Gold Inc. acquired Osisko Mining Corp. and created the Canadian Malartic General Partnership (the "Partnership"). The Partnership owns and operates the Canadian Malartic mine in northwestern Quebec through a joint management committee. Each of Agnico Eagle and Yamana has an indirect 50% ownership interest in the Partnership. All volume numbers in this section reflect the Company's 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic mine, except as noted.

Canadian Malartic Mine - Operating Statistics











Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)(100%)

5,266

5,206 Tonnes of ore milled per day (100%)

57,868

57,209 Gold grade (g/t)

1.23

1.11 Gold production (ounces)(50%)

91,863

82,509 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 25

$ 27 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 25

$ 24 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 550

$ 639 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 537

$ 540

Production costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2018 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to a decrease in contractor costs and higher throughput, partially offset by higher fuel costs. Production costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2018 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher production and the reasons described above, partially offset by higher fuel costs and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar between periods.

Minesite costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2018 were essentially the same when compared to the prior-year period. Total cash costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2018 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to a decrease in contractor costs and higher production, partially offset by higher fuel costs and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar between periods.

Gold production in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher throughput and higher grades, partially offset by slightly lower gold recoveries.

Canadian Malartic Mine - Operating Statistics











Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)(100%)

10,286

10,072 Tonnes of ore milled per day (100%)

56,829

55,646 Gold grade (g/t)

1.20

1.07 Gold production (ounces)(50%)

175,266

153,891 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 24

$ 23 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 25

$ 23 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 558

$ 554 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 551

$ 548

Production costs per tonne in the first six months of 2018 were essentially the same when compared to the prior-year period. Production costs per ounce in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due higher fuel costs and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar between periods.

Minesite costs per tonne in the first six months of 2018 increased slightly when compared to the prior-year period due to higher fuel costs, partially offset by higher throughput. Total cash costs per ounce in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar between periods.

Gold production in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher throughput and higher grades, partially offset by slightly lower gold recoveries.

Work on the Barnat extension project is proceeding on budget and on schedule. Work is primarily focused on the highway 117 road deviation, pit preparation and tailings expansion. Production activities at Barnat are scheduled to begin in 2019.

Infill and Resource Development Drilling Continues at Odyssey Project

At the Canadian Malartic mine, exploration programs are ongoing to evaluate several near-pit and underground targets. In addition, the Partnership is exploring the deposits to the east of the Canadian Malartic open pit including the Odyssey, East Malartic, Sladen and Sheehan zones. These opportunities have the potential to provide new sources of ore for the Canadian Malartic mill. The 2018 exploration program will consist of 140,000 metres of drilling (100% basis) with a budgeted cost of $8.6 million (50% basis).

In the second quarter of 2018, 23,726 metres of drilling (49 holes) was completed at the Odyssey Zone and 27,549 metres of drilling (41 holes and 12 deviation wedges) was completed at the East Malartic and Sheehan zones.

Lapa – Operations Now Expected to Extend into the Fourth Quarter of 2018

The 100% owned Lapa mine in northwestern Quebec achieved commercial production in May 2009.

Lapa Mine - Operating Statistics











Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2018*

June 30, 2017 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

109

134 Tonnes of ore milled per day

1,787

1,474 Gold grade (g/t)

5.02

4.05 Gold production (ounces)

14,533

15,881 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 126

$ 118 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 135

$ 114 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 740

$ 741 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 795

$ 712

* Milling operations occurred for 61 days in the period

In the second quarter of 2018, the Lapa mill processed ore for 61 days as the mine approaches the end of operations, therefore, the operating statistics in the above table are not meaningfully comparable to the prior-year period.

Lapa Mine - Operating Statistics











Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2018**

June 30, 2017 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

126

264 Tonnes of ore milled per day

1,726

1,456 Gold grade (g/t)

4.88

4.15 Gold production (ounces)

16,255

31,241 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 114

$ 125 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 135

$ 124 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 694

$ 789 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 823

$ 781

** Milling operations occurred for 73 days in the period

In the first six months of 2018, the Lapa mill processed ore for 73 days as the mine approaches the end of operations, therefore, the operating statistics in the above table are not meaningfully comparable to the prior-year period.

Mining operations at Lapa are now forecast to continue into the fourth quarter of 2018. Ore from Lapa will be batch processed with ore from LZ5 until the end of 2018. As a result, gold production from Lapa for the full year 2018 is now forecast to be 25,000 ounces (previous guidance was 10,000 ounces). Total cash costs per ounce for 2018, are expected to be in line with those in second quarter of 2018.

Goldex – Drilling on Deep 2 and Deep 3 Zone Expected to Increase Mineral Resources at Year End 2018

The 100% owned Goldex mine in northwestern Quebec began production from the M and E satellite zones in September 2013. Commercial production from the Deep 1 Zone commenced on July 1, 2017.

Goldex Mine - Operating Statistics







All metrics exclude pre-production tonnes and ounces

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

640

562 Tonnes of ore milled per day

7,033

6,173 Gold grade (g/t)

1.59

1.48 Gold production (ounces)

30,480

24,691 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 42

$ 35 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 42

$ 36 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 687

$ 596 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 680

$ 603

Production costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher contractor and consumable costs, partially offset by higher throughput levels (after deducting development ore tonnage from pre-commercial production at the Deep 1 Zone in the second quarter of 2017). Production costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar between periods and the reasons described above, partially offset by higher production (after deducting pre-commercial ounces in the second quarter of 2017).

Minesite costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above. Total cash costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above.

Gold production in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher throughput. As stope development in the Deep 1 area matures through 2018, Rail-Veyor utilization is expected to increase. This is expected to lead to a reduction in unit costs.

Goldex Mine - Operating Statistics







All metrics exclude pre-production tonnes and ounces

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

1,298

1,146 Tonnes of ore milled per day

7,171

6,332 Gold grade (g/t)

1.50

1.58 Gold production (ounces)

58,404

54,967 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 39

$ 37 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 39

$ 36 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 677

$ 574 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 677

$ 564

Production costs per tonne in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher contractor and consumable costs, partially offset by higher throughput levels (after deducting development ore tonnage from pre-commercial production at the Deep 1 Zone in the first six months of 2017). Production costs per ounce in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar between periods and the reasons described above, partially offset by higher production (after deducting pre-commercial ounces in the first six months of 2017).

Minesite costs per tonne in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above. Total cash costs per ounce in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above.

Gold production in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher throughput.

Drilling and development is ongoing in the South Zone, which is accessible from the Deep 1 Zone infrastructure. The South Zone consists of quartz veins that have higher grades than those in the primary mineralized zones at Goldex. The Company is evaluating the potential for the South Zone to provide incremental ore feed to the Goldex mill. A test stope in the South Zone is now expected to be mined in the fourth quarter of 2018 (previously August 2018). The delay is due to a re-prioritization of development elsewhere in the mine, primarily related to advancement of the ramp to access Deep 2 and 3.

In the third quarter of 2018, there will be a two-week scheduled shutdown at Goldex to update the hoist drive controls, which will affect underground operations. During this downtime, there will be a one-week scheduled shutdown to carry out mill maintenance. Stockpiled ore will be milled during one week of the underground shutdown.

Akasaba West Update

The Company acquired the Akasaba West gold-copper deposit in January 2014. Located less than 30 kilometres from Goldex, the Akasaba West deposit could create flexibility and synergies for the Company's operations in the Abitibi region by using extra milling capacity at both Goldex and LaRonde, while reducing overall unit costs.

In a decision issued on June 27, 2018, the Canadian Minister of Environment and Climate Change determined that the Akasaba West project is not likely to cause significant environmental effects and can proceed. The decision was subject to several conditions which will be implemented by the Company. This was followed on June 28, 2018, by the approval of the Decree for the project by the Quebec Ministers in Council. The Company will now proceed with applications for the Certificate of Authorization and the mining lease.

The Company is reviewing the timeline for the integration of the Akasaba West project into the Goldex production profile. Over a five-year mine life, total production is expected to be approximately 115,000 ounces of gold and 21,000 tonnes of copper at total cash costs per ounce of $550 to $600.

Deep 2 Zone Extended to East and West

The main target of exploration at Goldex continues to be the Deep 2 Zone, which is the part of the Deep Zone between 1,200 metres and 1,500 metres depth, as well as the Deep 3 Zone (below 1,500 metres). The Deep 2 Zone is estimated to have indicated mineral resources of 213,000 ounces of gold (2.9 million tonnes grading 2.27 g/t gold) and inferred mineral resources of 322,000 ounces of gold (7.2 million tonnes grading 1.39 g/t gold) as of December 31, 2017. Exploration results from Goldex were last reported in the Company's news release dated February 11, 2015.

Drilling of the Deep 2 and Deep 3 zones is being done from the Deep 1 Zone on level 120 and from the exploration ramp, which has now reached level 125. Drilling of the Deep 2 and Deep 3 zones began in February 2018. In the first half of 2018, 46 holes (15,107 metres) were drilled; assays are pending for many of the holes.

Selected recent drill results are set out in the table below, and drill-hole collar coordinates are set out in a table in the Appendix of this news release. Pierce points for these holes are shown on the Goldex Mine Composite Longitudinal Section. All intercepts reported for the Goldex mine show uncapped and capped gold grades over estimated true widths, based on a current geological interpretation that is being updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

Recent exploration drill results from the Deep 2 and Deep 3 zones at the Goldex mine

Drill hole Zone From (metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint below

surface (metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped) GD120-250 Deep 2 129.0 213.0 1,260 70.0 1.7 1.7 GD120-251 Deep 2 199.0 256.5 1,310 45.0 1.5 1.5 GD120-258 Deep 2 175.5 199.5 1,360 11.0 1.5 1.5 and Deep 3 406.5 454.5 1,580 23.0 3.4 3.4 GD120-266 Deep 3 412.5 441.0 1,570 15.0 2.3 2.3

*Goldex intercepts are capped at 30 g/t gold.

[Goldex Mine Composite Longitudinal Section]

Of particular interest are the results of two holes that fanned downward from level 120, confirming the known indicated mineral resources in a location where there had been no previous drilling, between level 125 and level 140 (1,250 to 1,400 metres depth). Hole GD120-250 intersected 1.7 g/t gold over 70.0 metres at 1,260 metres depth, while hole GD120-251 intersected 1.5 g/t gold over 45.0 metres at 1,310 metres depth. These results have the potential to expand and/or upgrade the indicated mineral resources in this area.

Other recent drilling has intersected gold mineralization outside the current mineral resources envelope, which has the potential to increase the inferred mineral resources of the Deep 2 Zone. In the central part of the deposit, hole GD120-258 intersected 1.5 g/t gold over 11.0 metres at 1,360 metres depth; the same hole had a higher-grade intercept at depth, intersecting 3.4 g/t gold over 23.0 metres at 1,580 metres depth. In the western part of the deposit, hole GD120-266 intersected 2.3 g/t gold over 15.0 metres at 1,570 metres depth. The results of this program are expected to enlarge the mineral resources estimate for the Deep 2 and Deep 3 zones in the year-end mineral resource update.

The 2018 exploration program is budgeted at $1.1 million, including 10,000 metres of drilling focused on the Deep 3 Zone and on the adjacent Joubi property. The conversion program in 2018 is budgeted at $5.2 million, including 63,900 metres of drilling focused on the Deep 1, Deep 2 and South zones.

Kirkland Lake Project Update – 2018 Drilling Program Has Commenced

The Kirkland Lake project in northeastern Ontario covers approximately 27,312 hectares, and mineral reserves and mineral resources have been outlined on several properties. The properties have been owned 100% by Agnico Eagle since March 28, 2018, when the Company completed the acquisition of Yamana's indirect 50% interest in the Canadian exploration assets of Canadian Malartic Corporation ("CMC") that it did not previously own. Deposits in the Kirkland Lake project include: Upper Beaver, Upper Canada, Anoki and McBean, and Amalgamated Kirkland.

At Kirkland Lake, an initial $5.4 million exploration program consisting of 20,000 metres of drilling is planned for 2018. The drilling commenced in July. The primary exploration focus at the Kirkland Lake project in 2018 will be extending the Upper Beaver deposit at depth, and testing for satellite targets around the Upper Canada deposit. In addition, the Company is completing a technical review of all exploration data for the Upper Beaver deposit to determine the next steps at the property. An advanced exploration program is being prepared to validate the technical aspects and the extended potential of the Upper Beaver property. The Company is evaluating potential synergies between the Upper Beaver and Upper Canada projects and its other Abitibi operations. An early-stage study is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

NUNAVUT REGION

Agnico Eagle has identified Nunavut as a politically attractive and stable jurisdiction with enormous geological potential. With the Company's Meadowbank mine and two significant development assets (Meliadine and the Amaruq satellite deposit at Meadowbank) and other exploration projects, Nunavut has the potential to be a strategic operating platform with the ability to generate strong production and cash flows over several decades.

Meadowbank – Production and Costs Expected to Improve in the Second Half of 2018

The 100% owned Meadowbank mine in Nunavut, northern Canada, achieved commercial production in March 2010. The mine produced its two millionth ounce of gold in 2015.

Meadowbank Mine - Operating Statistics











Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

844

996 Tonnes of ore milled per day

9,275

10,948 Gold grade (g/t)

2.41

3.26 Gold production (ounces)

59,627

95,289 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 86

$ 73 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 85

$ 73 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 947

$ 571 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 920

$ 559

Production costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to increased maintenance costs on excavation and drilling equipment, lower throughput levels and the timing of unsold inventory. Production costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above, lower gold production and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar between periods.

Minesite costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to increased maintenance costs on excavation and drilling equipment and lower throughput levels. Total cash costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above, lower gold production and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar between periods.

Gold production in the second quarter of 2018 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to anticipated lower grades and processing ore that was harder than previously anticipated at the Vault pit, which resulted in lower throughput levels.

Meadowbank Mine - Operating Statistics











Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

1,674

1,922 Tonnes of ore milled per day

9,249

10,620 Gold grade (g/t)

2.47

3.19 Gold production (ounces)

121,074

180,659 Production costs per tonne (C$)

$ 90

$ 75 Minesite costs per tonne (C$)

$ 86

$ 73 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 974

$ 600 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 921

$ 573

Production costs per tonne in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to increased maintenance costs on excavation and drilling equipment, lower throughput levels and the timing of unsold inventory. Production costs per ounce in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above, lower gold production and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar between periods.

Minesite costs per tonne in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to increased maintenance costs on excavation and drilling equipment and lower throughput levels. Total cash costs per ounce in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above, lower gold production and the strengthening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar between periods.

Gold production in the first six months of 2018 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to anticipated lower grades and processing ore that was harder than previously anticipated at the Vault pit, which resulted in lower throughput levels.

Amaruq Project – Construction Activities Commence Following Receipt of Whale Tail Type A Water Licence

Agnico Eagle has a 100% interest in the Amaruq project, approximately 50 kilometres northwest of the Meadowbank mine. Amaruq is situated on a 99,878-hectare property, almost adjacent to the 68,735-hectare Meadowbank property. Development of the Amaruq project was approved in February 2017 by the Company's Board of Directors as a satellite deposit to supply ore to the existing Meadowbank mill, pending the receipt of the required permits.

On July 11, 2018, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (formerly Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada) approved Agnico Eagle's Type A Water Licence for the Whale Tail pit, which had been issued by the Nunavut Water Board on May 30, 2018. This approval authorizes the Company to commence development activities on the Whale Tail pit.

In late July 2018, the Company began construction activities related to the Whale Tail dike (rock fill had already been stockpiled for use as approved in the pre-development licence) and progressive overburden and waste stripping for Phase 1 of the Whale Tail Pit.

The Amaruq project remains on budget with capital expenditures in 2018 forecast to be approximately $175 million. For additional details, please see the Company news release dated July 16, 2018.

Meliadine Project – Boat Sealift Underway, Construction Activities are on Schedule and on Budget; Drilling Extends Mineralization at Tiriganiaq

Located near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, Canada, the Meliadine project was acquired in July 2010, and is Agnico Eagle's largest gold deposit in terms of mineral resources. The Company owns 100% of the 111,358 hectare property. In February 2017, the Company's Board of Directors approved the construction of the Meliadine project.

Underground development and surface construction at Meliadine continued through the second quarter of 2018 and the project remains on schedule and on budget for the commencement of production in the second quarter of 2019. The estimated capital budget for 2018 is unchanged at $398 million.

On July 9, 2018, the first vessel of the sealift shipping season arrived in Rankin Inlet. The first boat has been unloaded and shipping activities are expected to continue into October 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Activities and Additional Opportunities to Create Value at Meliadine

Recent development/construction highlights include:

At end of the second quarter of 2018, construction was 74% complete

The mine dry, offices and the multi-service building were delivered to operations in the second quarter of 2018

The second phase of construction involving civil works at the crusher and paste plant was started in the second quarter of 2018

Mechanical/Piping/Electrical/Instrumentation (MPEI) at both the process plant and power plant were essentially completed by the end of the second quarter of 2018. The remaining components required for completion of these two plants are expected to be delivered during the 2018 sea lift

Commissioning of the process plant is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2019

In the second quarter of 2018, approximately 2,143 metres of lateral underground development was completed, which was slightly ahead of budget. The main development focus was on the lower levels and Ramp 3

In the second quarter of 2018, the Portal #2 production down ramp was connected with the up ramp from Portal #1

In the second quarter of 2018, approximately 6,707 metres of underground delineation drilling was completed, which is in line with the budget. As a result, 100% of the stopes that will be mined in 2018 have been delineated. Stope delineation for 2019 is progressing as expected

Results from the delineation drilling have generally been in line with the block model

Production equipment (drilling and blasting) is being shipped to site in the current barge season. This equipment will be used to begin mining of the delineated stopes in the fourth quarter of 2018

The Company believes that there are numerous opportunities to create additional value at Meliadine, both at the mine and on the large regional land package. These include:

Optimization of the current mine plan by advancing the Phase 2 expansion through either open pit development and/or deepening the underground mine

Potential to optimize labour costs once the mine is in operation (via improved use of telecommunications or automation)

Minesite exploration upside through mineral resource conversion and expansion of known ore zones (most zones are open below a vertical depth of 450 metres)

Potential for the discovery of new deposits along the prospective 80-kilometre-long greenstone belt

Drilling Extends Mineralization at Tiriganiaq and Shows Potential to Increase Mineral Resources

The Meliadine project includes seven gold deposits, six of which are part of the current mine plan. Tiriganiaq is the largest of the deposits with the bulk of the mineral reserves; it has a strike length of approximately 3.0 kilometres at surface and a depth of slightly more than 700 metres.

The current interpretation is that Tiriganiaq is an orogenic deposit made of numerous quartz veins, as well as folded and thrust-faulted mineralized iron formation. The main lode in terms of gold content at Meliadine is Tiriganiaq's lode 1000, which is a decimetre- to metre-wide quartz-carbonate vein located along the Lower Fault, a regional structure along the contact of sedimentary rock with mafic volcanics. Lodes 1100, 1150s and 1250s are interpreted to be folded/thrust iron formation injected by quartz-carbonate veins and arsenopyrite mineralization.

Exploration resumed at the Tiriganiaq deposit in January 2018 after a three-year hiatus while the Company evaluated the project and initial development work began. In the first six months of 2018, the Company drilled 4,625 metres in eight exploration drill holes and 8,667 metres in 25 conversion drill holes at the Meliadine project, part of the 19,000 metres of conversion drilling and 10,000 metres of exploration drilling budgeted in 2018. Exploration results at Meliadine were last reported in the Company's news release dated July 30, 2014.

Selected recent intercepts from the project are set out in the table below. The drill hole collar coordinates are set out in a table in the Appendix of this news release. The pierce points are shown on the Meliadine project composite longitudinal section. All intercepts reported for the Meliadine project show uncapped and capped grades over estimated true widths, based on a preliminary geological interpretation that is being updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

Recent exploration drill results from the Tiriganiaq deposit, Meliadine project

Drill hole Lode From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold

grade (g/t)

(capped)* M18-2434 1025 690.5 693.8 647 3.0 10.5 10.5 and 1000 699.0 706.3 655 6.9 6.1 6.1 M18-2434W2 1100 651.0 654.0 597 2.8 11.5 11.5 and 1015 670.2 680.8 616 10.0 4.3 4.3 M18-2438 1253 516.9 530.6 483 12.8 27.3 27.3 and 1100 577.5 588.6 535 10.2 19.6 19.6 M18-2441W1 1000 789.7 793.0 711 3.0 7.9 7.9

* Holes at the Tiriganiaq deposit use a capping factor between 100 and 400 g/t gold, based on lithologies.

[Meliadine Project Composite Longitudinal Section]

The conversion drill program is expected to result in an increase of both the indicated mineral resources and the probable mineral reserves of the Tiriganiaq deposit. Drilling has confirmed the continuity of the mineralization in the deeper portions of the Tiriganiaq deposit. Hole M18-2438 returned an impressive 27.3 g/t gold over 12.8 metres at 483 metres depth that is expected to extend the inferred mineral resources envelope of the 1250s lodes. The same hole returned 19.6 g/t gold over 10.2 metres (lode 1100) at 535 metres depth, while approximately 400 metres to the west hole M18-2434W2 intersected 11.5 g/t gold over 2.8 metres at 597 metres depth in the 1100 lode.

Recent results from the exploration program at Tiriganiaq include hole M18-2441W1, approximately 700 metres east of hole M18-2438, that intersected 7.9 g/t gold over 3.0 metres at 711 metres depth in an area approximately 300 metres below the current mineral resources envelope, which opens up a new area for exploration and enhances the underground potential of the deposit. This intercept is in the same lode (1000) that was intersected approximately 900 metres to the west by conversion hole M18-2434 that yielded 6.1 g/t gold over 6.9 metres at 655 metres depth.

The plan in the second half of 2018 is to continue the conversion program with another 8,300 metres of drilling in the inferred mineral resources located below the mineral reserves envelope, with follow-ups to holes M18-2434, M18-2434W2 and M18-2438 at conversion spacing. The exploration program will continue, with another 7,400 metres of drilling at depth below these three holes. The area between hole M18-2441W1 and the other holes located to the west will be investigated.

FINLAND AND SWEDEN

Agnico Eagle's Kittila mine in Finland is the largest primary gold producer in Europe and hosts the Company's largest mineral reserves. Exploration activities continue to expand the mineral reserves and mineral resources and the Company has approved an expansion to add an underground shaft and increase expected mill throughput by 25 percent to 2.0 million tonnes per annum ("mtpa"). In Sweden, the Company has a 55% interest in the Barsele exploration project.

Kittila – Expansion of Roura Main Zone, Sisar Top and Central Areas and Rimpi Deep Area

The 100% owned Kittila mine in northern Finland achieved commercial production in 2009.

Kittila Mine - Operating Statistics











Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)

423

439 Tonnes of ore milled per day

4,648

4,829 Gold grade (g/t)

3.63

3.84 Gold production (ounces)

42,049

47,156 Production costs per tonne (EUR)

$ 78

$ 75 Minesite costs per tonne (EUR)

$ 80

$ 77 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 922

$ 772 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce):

$ 945

$ 802

Production costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher contractor costs and lower throughput levels. Production costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above, lower gold production and the strengthening of the Euro relative to the U.S. dollar between periods.

Minesite costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above. Total cash costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above.

Gold production was lower in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the prior-year period as a result of lower grades and recoveries. The lower grade resulted from a delay in accessing higher grade Roura stopes due to a re-prioritization of underground development. As a result, marginal stopes (that were already developed) were mined in the second quarter of 2018 to manage stockpile flexibility. Development is expected to be back on schedule in the third quarter of 2018, and the higher grade stopes are expected to be mined in the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019. Recoveries were slightly below forecast in the second quarter of 2018 due to higher than expected thiocyanate concentrations in the reclaim water pond. Thiocyanate levels are expected to decline during the summer months and a new water treatment strategy is being developed to address this issue.

Kittila Mine - Operating Statistics







Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017 Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes) 891

862 Tonnes of ore milled per day 4,923

4,764 Gold grade (g/t) 3.70

4.06 Gold production (ounces) 90,167

98,777 Production costs per tonne (EUR) $ 76

$ 76 Minesite costs per tonne (EUR) $ 77

$ 76 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 904

$ 732 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 911

$ 732

Production costs per tonne in the first six months of 2018 were the same when compared to the prior-year period. Production costs per ounce in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower gold production and the strengthening of the Euro relative to the U.S. dollar between periods.

Minesite costs per tonne in the first six months of 2018 were essentially the same when compared to the prior-year period. Total cash costs per ounce in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower gold production and the strengthening of the Euro relative to the U.S. dollar between periods.

Production was lower in the six months of 2018 compared to the prior-year period as a result of lower grades and recoveries, as further described above.

In February 2018, the Company's Board of Directors approved an expansion to increase throughput rates at Kittila to 2.0 mtpa from the current rate of 1.6 mtpa. This expansion includes the construction of a 1,044 metre deep shaft, a processing plant expansion as well as other infrastructure and service upgrades over a period from 2018 to 2021.

This expansion project is expected to increase the efficiency of the mine and decrease or maintain current operating costs while providing access to the deeper mining horizons. In addition, the shaft is expected to provide access to the mineral resources located below 1,150 metres, where recent exploration programs have shown promising results.

The Kittila shaft/mill expansion is progressing on schedule and on budget. Major contracts have been signed, mobilization is complete and permitting is underway.

The pilot hole for the shaft has been drilled to a depth of 325 metres and development to provide access on the 350 level has been completed. Shaft raise boring is expected to start in the third quarter of 2018 and the hoist has been ordered.

Phase 1 of the mill expansion is underway with engineering expected to be finalized in August 2018 followed by the commencement of site work. The first mill tie-ins are expected to be completed during a scheduled mill shutdown in the spring of 2019. Structural work is underway on the Rimpi Paste plant and the underground paste line will be started in the second half of 2018. The Rimpi Paste plant is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019.

Capital expenditures for the expansion project in 2018 remain on budget at €21 million.

Drilling Expected to Increase and Upgrade Kittila Mineral Resources in Multiple Zones

The main target of exploration at Kittila continues to be the Sisar Zone, which is subparallel to and slightly east of the main Kittila mineralization. Sisar forms a roughly triangular shape located between approximately 775 metres and 1,910 metres below surface along a 1,900-metre north-south strike length; the zone remains open at depth and along strike. Mineral reserves in the Sisar Zone form part of the total Kittila mineral reserves estimate. Note that "Sisar Top" is approximately 775 to 1,000 metres below surface, and "Sisar Central" is between 1,100 and 1,300 metres below the surface. Some of the Sisar mineralized lenses extend from the Top to the Central sections.

The main exploration ramp is the platform now used for testing the extensions of the Roura and Rimpi zones. Two internal ramps are being driven off the main exploration ramp for converting and exploring the Sisar Top Zone and Rimpi Deep mineral resources between 800 and 1,000 metres below surface. Exploration from Kittila was last reported in the Company's news release dated February 14, 2018.

In the first half of 2018, 41 holes (16,466 metres) were drilled in the Sisar Top and Sisar Central zones, Roura Zone and Rimpi Deep Zone; assays are pending for many of the holes.

Selected recent drill results are set out in the table below, and drill-hole collar coordinates are set out in a table in the Appendix of this news release. Pierce points for these holes are shown on the Kittila Composite Longitudinal Section. All intercepts reported for the Kittila mine show uncapped grades over estimated true widths, based on a current geological interpretation that is being updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

Recent exploration drill results from the Sisar and Roura zones and Rimpi Deep area at the Kittila mine

Drill hole Zone From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) RIE17-616 Main - Rimpi 71.7 77.7 925 5.6 4.9 RIE17-618* Sisar Top 407.0 410.9 1,076 3.2 3.2 RIE17-620 Main - Rimpi 77.0 80.2 918 3.0 3.9 RIE17-625 Sisar Central 442.8 448.0 1,113 4.2 3.1 RIE17-701 Sisar Central 665.0 669.8 1,330 3.0 3.4 RIE18-600 Main - Rimpi 90.0 110.0 940 16.3 4.5 and Main - Rimpi 119.0 123.0 947 3.3 4.1 and Sisar Top 355.1 376.0 1,013 18.3 3.0 including Sisar Top 355.1 358.4 1,011 2.9 5.7 RIE18-601 Main-Rimpi 114.0 149.0 978 23.6 3.5 and Main-Rimpi 183.0 188.0 1,006 3.4 8.5 RIE18-604 Main - Rimpi 116.0 121.0 998 3.1 4.9 RIE18-605 Main-Rimpi 162.0 168.0 1,021 3.1 3.5 RIE18-606 Main-Rimpi 93.0 100.0 939 5.6 3.3 and Main-Rimpi 118.0 122.8 948 3.9 4.6 ROD17-700H Main-Roura 625.5 632.9 1,347 3.5 11.7 ROD17-700I Main-Roura 486.0 498.0 1,192 4.6 4.3 ROU18-600 Sisar Top 138.0 146.0 888 7.9 3.9 ROU18-612 Main-Roura 150.0 154.0 884 3.7 3.0 ROU18-613 Sisar Top 144.0 155.0 931 10.6 3.6 ROU18-615 Sisar Top 189.9 197.0 1,019 5.6 8.3

*Hole RIE17-618 was previously reported in Agnico Eagle's February 14, 2018 news release.

[Kittla Composite Longitudinal Section]

Exploration drilling of the Rimpi Deep area from the exploration ramp continued in the first half of 2018. Recent intercepts have confirmed the Main Zone at Rimpi and extended it northward at approximately 950 metres below surface. Hole RIE17-616 intersected 4.9 g/t gold over 5.6 metres at 925 metres depth, while hole RIE18-604 intersected 4.9 g/t gold over 3.1 metres at 998 metres depth. These two intercepts extend the Main Zone mineralization approximately 50 metres to the north in this area.

Three other holes have confirmed Main Zone mineral resources at Rimpi at a similar depth. Hole RIE17-620 intersected 3.9 g/t gold over 3.0 metres at 918 metres depth, confirming the current Main Zone mineral resources at Rimpi. Hole RIE18-600 intersected two lenses of the Rimpi Main Zone: 4.5 g/t gold over 16.3 metres at 940 metres depth and 4.1 g/t gold over 3.3 metres at 947 metres depth. Exploration hole RIE18-601 intersected a wide and variably mineralized zone, yielding 3.5 g/t gold over 23.6 metres at 978 metres depth. The same hole intersected another lens approximately 55 metres to the east of the first intercept, yielding 8.5 g/t gold over 3.4 metres at 1,006 metres depth, outside of the current mineral resources.

Recent drilling has also extended the Sisar Zone northward at approximately 1,100 metres depth. Hole RIE18-600 intersected 3.0 g/t gold over 18.3 metres at 1,013 metres depth, including 5.7 g/t gold over 2.9 metres at the northern extent of the Sisar Top Zone. Hole RIE17-625 intersected 3.1 g/t gold over 4.2 metres at 1,113 metres depth, approximately 250 metres east of the Main Zone. This intercept may represent a northward extension of the Sisar Central Zone, similar to and 100 metres north of hole RIE17-618 that intersected 3.2 g/t gold over 3.2 metres at 1,076 metres depth (previously reported in the Company's February 14, 2018 news release).

A deep exploration hole drilled from the ramp intersected mineralization 200 metres east of the Main Zone. Hole RIE17-701 intersected 3.4 g/t gold over 3.0 metres at 1,330 metres depth. This intercept may represent a 120-metre northward extension of the Sisar Central Zone at this depth.

Drilling of the Roura area from the exploration ramp continues. Recent intercepts have confirmed the Sisar Top Zone mineral reserves and mineral resources in this area. Exploration hole ROU18-615 returned 8.3 g/t gold over 5.6 metres at 1,019 metres depth. At a slightly higher elevation, exploration hole ROU18-613 intersected 3.6 g/t gold over 10.6 metres at 931 metres depth, while exploration hole ROU18-600 returned 3.9 g/t gold over 7.9 metres at 888 metres depth.

Deep exploration has confirmed and extended the mineral reserves and mineral resources at the Main Zone in the Roura area. Hole ROD17-700H intersected 11.7 g/t gold over 3.5 metres at 1,347 metres depth, while hole ROD17-700I intersected 4.3 g/t gold over 4.6 metres at 1,192 metres depth.

The 2018 exploration program is budgeted at $9.2 million, including 36,000 metres of drilling focused on extending the Roura and Rimpi zones.

SOUTHERN BUSINESS REVIEW

Agnico Eagle's Southern Business operations are focused in Mexico. These operations have been a solid source of precious metals production (gold and silver) with stable operating costs and strong free cash flow since 2009.

Pinos Altos – Drilling at Reyna de Plata Expected to Upgrade Mineral Resources

The 100% owned Pinos Altos mine in northern Mexico achieved commercial production in November 2009.

Pinos Altos Mine - Operating Statistics







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017 Tonnes of ore processed (thousands of tonnes) 603

620 Tonnes of ore processed per day 6,626

6,811 Gold grade (g/t) 2.43

2.65 Gold production (ounces) 43,646

48,196 Production costs per tonne (USD) $ 58

$ 46 Minesite costs per tonne (USD) $ 58

$ 46 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 796

$ 595 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 608

$ 373

Production costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower throughput, higher costs associated with underground mining and the timing of unsold inventory. Production costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due lower gold production and the reasons described above.

Minesite costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above. Total cash costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above, lower gold production and lower by-product revenues.

Gold production in the second quarter of 2018 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower throughput and lower grades.

Pinos Altos Mine - Operating Statistics







Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017 Tonnes of ore processed (thousands of tonnes) 1,122

1,173 Tonnes of ore processed per day 6,199

6,482 Gold grade (g/t) 2.52

2.67 Gold production (ounces) 85,482

93,556 Production costs per tonne (USD) $ 62

$ 45 Minesite costs per tonne (USD) $ 60

$ 47 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 812

$ 560 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 574

$ 366

Production costs per tonne in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower throughput, higher costs associated with underground mining and the timing of unsold inventory. Production costs per ounce in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above, the strengthening of the Mexican peso relative to the U.S. dollar between periods and lower gold production.

Minesite costs per tonne in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above. Total cash costs per ounce in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above, lower gold production, the strengthening of the Mexican peso relative to the U.S. dollar between periods and lower by-product revenue.

Gold production in the first six months of 2018 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower throughput and lower gold grades.

In 2018, Pinos Altos is transitioning into a predominantly underground mining operation, with associated higher costs. The development of satellite deposits provides an opportunity to lower unit costs by filling available capacity at the processing and heap leaching facility. Optimization opportunities are being studied to reduce unit costs.

A key priority in the second quarter of 2018 was on the continued advancement of the Sinter and Cubiro satellite deposits at Pinos Altos. The Sinter deposit will be mined from underground and a small open pit. At Sinter, earthwork was carried out to allow ramp development to begin in the third quarter of 2018. Initial production from Sinter is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2018.

At the Cubiro deposit, which could potentially supply high-grade ore to the Pinos Altos processing facilities, site activities (road construction and ramp preparation) are approximately 25% complete. Portal and ramp development will be initiated once the access road is complete; 420 metres of underground development is planned to start in the fourth quarter of 2018. Underground exploration and delineation drilling is expected to commence in 2019.

Exploration in the Second Quarter of 2018 Focused on Reyna de Plata Deposit

The Reyna de Plata deposit is an opportunity for another satellite source of ore on the Pinos Altos property, approximately 1,200 metres north of the Oberon de Weber pit. The Company is studying different mining options to advance the deposit into the Pinos Altos production schedule.

The Reyna de Plata deposit hosts inferred mineral resources of 110,000 ounces gold and 3.9 million ounces silver (5.8 million tonnes grading 0.59 g/t gold and 21.14 g/t silver) at open pit depth, as well as 93,000 ounces gold and 1.4 million ounces silver (1.2 million tonnes grading 2.35 g/t gold and 35.11 g/t silver) at underground depth. These inferred mineral resources formed part of the total Pinos Altos mineral resources estimate as of December 31, 2017. The current exploration program is part of the activities to increase the mineral resources at Reyna de Plata.

Exploration permits were received for the Reyna de Plata deposit in the fourth quarter of 2017, and a drill program commenced in mid-January 2018. In the second quarter of 2018, exploration included 5,802 metres (58 holes) of infill drilling focused on converting inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources within the current resources pit model, and step-out drilling to extend the mineral resources beyond the current pit model. Total drilling in the first half of 2018 was 9,252 metres. Drilling results for Reyna de Plata were last reported in the Company's news release dated April 26, 2018.

Exploration drilling at the Pinos Altos complex in the second quarter of 2018 totaled 13,901 metres (105 holes) including the drilling at Reyna de Plata (noted above) as well as 2,094 metres (13 holes) at Bravo and 6,005 metres (34 holes) at Madrono. The Pinos Altos site exploration drilling in the first six months of 2018 total 22,901 metres, of the 31,000 metres of drilling budgeted for the year.

Selected recent drill results from the Reyna de Plata deposit are set out in the table below and drill hole coordinates are set out in a table in the Appendix of this news release. The collars are also located on the Pinos Altos Local Geology Map. All intercepts reported for the Reyna de Plata Zone show uncapped and capped gold and silver grades over estimated true widths, based on a preliminary geological interpretation that will be updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

Recent exploration drill results from the Reyna de Plata Deposit at the Pinos Altos mine

Drill Hole From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold

grade (g/t)

(capped) Silver grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Silver

grade (g/t)

(capped) RP18-054 18.6 55.0 48 31.5 1.1 1.1 36 36 RP18-056 20.0 31.4 36 10.3 3.1 1.5 83 77 RP18-058 0.0 6.0 4 5.6 1.1 1.1 21 21 And 10.9 27.7 25 15.8 1.8 1.8 76 76 RP18-060 3.0 15.0 12 10.9 2.2 2.2 36 36 And 19.5 24.0 27 4.1 1.9 1.9 15 15 RP18-078 28.0 43.9 50 14.8 1.4 1.2 24 24 RP18-081 43.9 69.0 68 23.6 1.7 1.7 58 58 And 81.0 88.5 100 7.0 4.2 3.3 39 39 RP18-082 18.8 31.5 30 10.4 1.6 1.6 160 100 RP18-083 19.5 39.0 39 18.3 1.8 1.5 101 66 RP18-084 0.0 20.0 14 18.8 1.2 1.2 45 45 RP18-085 54.9 63.2 62 7.2 0.9 0.9 53 53 And 69.5 84.0 84 12.6 2.0 2.0 27 27 RP18-087 3.6 20.5 15 15.9 3.3 1.5 19 19 RP18-089 33.0 62.8 57 19.1 1.7 1.7 58 58 RP18-100 4.5 19.3 18 12.8 2.9 2.8 33 33 and 52.5 58.2 73 4.7 2.1 2.1 27 27

Cut-off value 0.30 g/t gold, maximum 3.0 metres internal dilution Holes at the Reyna de Plata zone use a capping factor of 10 g/t gold and 200 g/t silver.

[Pinos Altos Local Geology Map]

The Reyna de Plata deposit lies along the Reyna de Plata Fault, as does the Sinter Zone, approximately 1,740 metres to the northwest. The Reyna de Plata deposit consists of low-sulphidation epithermal vein-style mineralization over a 2.5-kilometre strike length in an east-west direction. The gold and silver mineralization is accompanied by green-clear-white quartz and calcite in veins, stockwork and breccia.

Recent drilling has yielded significant shallow intercepts such as hole RP18-100 that intersected 2.8 g/t gold and 33 g/t silver over 12.8 metres at 18 metres depth and 2.1 g/t gold and 27 g/t silver over 4.7 metres at 73 metres depth. Approximately 370 metres to the southeast, hole RP18-081 intersected 1.7 g/t gold and 58 g/t silver over 23.6 metres at 68 metres depth and 3.3 g/t gold and 39 g/t silver over 7.0 metres at 100 metres depth. The favourable lengths and grades of intercepts from this program appear to extend the mineralization and confirm mineralization in the central portion of the deposit. These results are expected to increase the mineral resources and allow for the conversion to indicated mineral resources at Reyna de Plata in the year-end mineral resources estimate.

There is growth potential down-dip from the 2.5-kilometre-long deposit and along an additional 1.5 kilometres of structure immediately to the east of the deposit.

Creston Mascota – Drilling Extends Madrono Mineralization

The Creston Mascota heap leach has been operating as a satellite operation to the Pinos Altos mine since late 2010. In the first six months of 2018, the mine has been preparing to transition operations to the new Bravo pit and expanding the existing heap leach pad facility.

Creston Mascota Mine - Operating Statistics







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017 Tonnes of ore processed (thousands of tonnes) 255

596 Tonnes of ore processed per day 2,802

6,554 Gold grade (g/t) 0.51

1.17 Gold production (ounces) 8,716

12,074 Production costs per tonne (USD) $ 40

$ 12 Minesite costs per tonne (USD) $ 38

$ 13 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 1,173

$ 610 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 978

$ 550

Production costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower tonnes processed and the timing of unsold inventory, and have also been impacted by longer hauling distances and higher stripping volumes. Production costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above and lower gold production.

Minesite costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to the reasons described above. Total cash costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower gold production and the reasons described above.

Gold production in the second quarter of 2018 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower tonnes processed and was impacted by delays in accessing the main Bravo pit as a result of slower than expected pre-stripping activities. These activities are now expected to be completed in August 2018. In the meantime, lower-grade ore is being sourced from the Calera zone at the Bravo deposit. The Company expects to return to more normal production levels and gold grades by early in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Creston Mascota Mine - Operating Statistics







Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017 Tonnes of ore processed (thousands of tonnes) 730

1,120 Tonnes of ore processed per day 4,033

6,188 Gold grade (g/t) 0.61

1.16 Gold production (ounces) 20,704

23,318 Production costs per tonne (USD) $ 27

$ 13 Minesite costs per tonne (USD) $ 27

$ 13 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 960

$ 615 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 839

$ 538

Production costs per tonne in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower tonnes processed and the timing of unsold inventory, and have also been impacted by longer hauling distances and higher stripping volumes. Production costs per ounce in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to slightly lower gold production, the strengthening of the Mexican peso relative to the U.S. dollar between periods and the reasons described above.

Minesite costs per tonne in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to reasons described above. Total cash costs per ounce in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower gold production, the strengthening of the Mexican peso relative to the U.S. dollar between periods and the reasons described above.

Gold production in the first six months of 2018 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower tonnes processed and delays in accessing the main Bravo pit as a result of slower than expected pre-stripping activities as further described above.

A new waste rock storage site has been located closer to the Bravo deposit, which is expected to reduce waste haulage costs. Permits for this new waste dump are expected to be received by the end of 2018.

The Phase V heap leach pad expansion is proceeding on time and on budget with completion expected at the end of August 2018.

Drilling Continues to Expand Mineralized Zones at Madrono

Exploration at the high-grade Madrono Zone, immediately southeast of the Creston Mascota pit, began in early 2016 and, at the end of 2017, a total of 33,045 metres (162 holes) had been drilled on the zone. The initial indicated mineral resources at the Madrono zone are 56,000 ounces gold and 863,000 ounces silver (858,000 tonnes grading 2.03 g/t gold and 31.3 g/t silver) all at underground depth; the inferred mineral resources are 144,000 ounces gold and 2.6 million ounces silver (1,941,000 tonnes grading 2.31 g/t gold and 41.0 g/t silver), all at underground depth. The Madrono zone's mineral resources form part of the total Pinos Altos mineral resources estimate as of December 31, 2017.

Drilling in the second quarter of 2018 totalled 6,005 metres of infill and step-out exploration drilling in 34 holes (a total of 11,078 metres drilling in the first six months of 2018). The Madrono Zone is a potential satellite mining opportunity to provide mill feed to extend the mine life at Pinos Altos.

Drilling results for Madrono were last reported in the Company's news release dated April 26, 2018.

Selected recent drill results from the Madrono Zone are set out in the table below; drill hole collar coordinates are set out in the Appendix of this news release. The collars are also located on the Pinos Altos Local Geology Map. All intercepts reported for the Madrono Zone show uncapped and capped gold and silver grades over estimated true widths, based on a preliminary geological interpretation that will be updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

Recent exploration drill results from the Madrono Zone at the Creston Mascota mine

Drill Hole From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped) Silver

grade (g/t)

(uncapped) Silver

grade (g/t)

(capped) MAD18-154 53.0 57.5 32 2.9 1.7 1.7 32 32 and 65.5 90.0 42 15.7 4.4 2.5 62 62 and 94.5 109.0 54 9.3 3.0 2.9 63 63 MAD18-159 67.8 92.5 69 23.8 1.4 1.2 20 20 MAD18-161 72.4 76.7 54 3.9 3.7 3.7 61 61 and 166.8 171.5 97 4.3 3.0 3.0 34 34 MAD18-165 225.0 232.5 122 6.8 2.2 2.2 15 15 MAD18-167 18.6 29.5 40 9.9 6.6 4.4 200 186 including 18.6 22.7 35 3.7 15.9 10.0 227 197 MAD18-168 162.0 172.5 175 9.9 4.0 2.2 19 19 MAD18-170 15.0 22.5 23 7.0 11.5 5.9 8 8 including 16.5 21.0 22 4.2 17.5 8.2 9 9 MAD18-185 36.7 45.0 42 7.2 2.0 2.0 17 17 and 46.2 60.1 52 12.1 1.1 1.1 21 21

Cut-off value 0.30 g/t gold, maximum 3.0 metres internal dilution Results at the Madrono Zone use a capping factor of 10 g/t gold and 200 g/t silver.

[Pinos Altos Local Geology Map]

Recent results at Madrono are encouraging for the potential of open pit deposits in the Madrono, Santa Martha and Madera veins, as well as significant high gold grades supporting a potential underground mining scenario. Intercepts in this area include hole MAD18-154 that intersected 2.5 g/t gold and 62 g/t silver over 15.7 metres at 42 metres depth and 2.9 g/t gold and 63 g/t silver over 9.3 metres at 54 metres depth. Two and a half kilometres to the southeast, hole MAD18-167 intersected 4.4 g/t gold and 186 g/t silver over 9.9 metres at 40 metres depth. Approximately 150 metres to the southeast of hole MAD18-154, hole MAD18-161 intersected 3.7 g/t gold and 61 g/t silver over 3.9 metres at 54 metres depth and 3.0 g/t gold and 34 g/t silver over 4.3 metres at 97 metres depth. These intercepts confirm the presence of an ore shoot plunging to the southwest with potential to grow at depth and laterally.

The one-kilometre-long, east-west-striking El Salto vein just south of the Madera vein represents an opportunity to expand mineral resources. Hole MAD18-170 intersected 5.9 g/t gold and 8 g/t silver over 7.0 metres at 23 metres depth, including 8.2 g/t gold and 9 g/t silver over 4.2 metres at the east end of the El Salto vein.

The Madrono Zone, including the El Salto vein, continues to be open at depth. Mineral resources are expected to be updated at the end of this year considering various mining scenarios.

La India – Drilling Expands Scope of El Realito Satellite Deposit

The La India mine in Sonora, Mexico, located approximately 70 kilometres northwest of the Company's Pinos Altos mine, achieved commercial production in February 2014.

La India Mine - Operating Statistics







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017 Tonnes of ore processed (thousands of tonnes) 1,556

1,329 Tonnes of ore processed per day 17,099

14,605 Gold grade (g/t) 0.65

0.65 Gold production (ounces) 24,920

24,211 Production costs per tonne (USD) $ 11

$ 11 Minesite costs per tonne (USD) $ 11

$ 11 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 714

$ 617 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 691

$ 552

Production costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2018 were the same when compared to the prior-year period. Production costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher consumable costs to facilitate a higher amount of tonnes of ore processed.

Minesite costs per tonne in the second quarter of 2018 were the same when compared to the prior-year period. Total cash costs per ounce in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period primarily due to lower by-product revenues.

Gold production in the second quarter of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to higher tonnes processed.

La India Mine - Operating Statistics







Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017 Tonnes of ore processed (thousands of tonnes) 3,251

2,731 Tonnes of ore processed per day 17,961

15,087 Gold grade (g/t) 0.70

0.69 Gold production (ounces) 47,975

50,507 Production costs per tonne (USD) $ 10

$ 10 Minesite costs per tonne (USD) $ 10

$ 10 Production costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 692

$ 555 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced ($ per ounce): $ 680

$ 493

Production costs per tonne in the first six months of 2018 were the same when compared to the prior-year period. Production costs per ounce in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower gold production.

Minesite costs per tonne in the first six months of 2018 were the same when compared to the prior-year period. Total cash costs per ounce in the first six months of 2018 increased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower gold production and lower by-product revenues.

Gold production in the first six months of 2018 decreased when compared to the prior-year period due to lower recoveries.

Optimization work on the La India adsorption, desorption and recovery (ADR) plant continued in the second quarter of 2018. Civil works have been completed in preparation for a new carbon regeneration kiln, which is expected to arrive at site in August 2018. Full commissioning of the carbon regeneration kiln is planned for September 2018.

La India Exploration Focused on El Realito

Mine-site exploration at the La India property in the second quarter of 2018 included 4,311 metres (31 holes) at El Realito, 2,823 metres (24 holes) at Los Tubos, 1,426 metres (36 holes) at El Cochi and 3,026 metres (28 holes) at the Main Zone, totalling 11,586 metres (119 holes); the total mine-site drilling in the first half of 2018 was 18,419 metres, which form a portion of the budget of 26,000 metres for 2018. Drilling results for the La India property were last reported in the Company's news release dated April 26, 2018.

In addition, exploration at the La India property in the second quarter of 2018 included drilling, mapping and surface sampling and metallurgical testing at the Chipriona regional target. To date, 3,600 metres has been drilled with the aim of better understanding the geometry of the mineralized veins along the Chipriona corridor.

Nine kilometres northwest of the mine site is the Tarachi deposit where a bulk mineable type of mineralization was previously identified. Tarachi has indicated mineral resources of 294,000 ounces gold (22.7 million tonnes grading 0.40 g/t gold) and inferred mineral resources of 68,000 ounces gold (6.5 million tonnes grading 0.33 g/t gold) as of December 31, 2017. The mineral resources at Tarachi are separate from the mineral resources estimate for La India. A 6,000-metre diamond drill program will commence in the third quarter of 2018, aimed at expanding the mineralized zones and testing new prospective areas within the deposit.

Selected recent drill results from the La India property are set out in the table below, and drill-hole collar coordinates are set out in a table in the Appendix of this news release. The collars are located on the La India Area Property and Location Map. The intercepts reported for the La India property show uncapped and capped gold and silver grades over estimated true widths, based on a preliminary geological interpretation that will be updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

Additional drilling is planned in the El Realito, Los Tubos, El Cochi, Main Zone, Chipriona and Tarachi areas over the remainder of 2018.

Recent exploration drill results from the La India property

Drill Hole Vein From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint

below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Gold grade

(g/t)

(capped) Silver grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Silver grade

(g/t)

(capped) INER18-144 El Realito 22.0 38.0 16 10.9 2.2 2.2 12 12 including

24.0 29.0 14 3.7 4.1 4.1 8 8 and El Realito 101.2 110.2 55 7.4 1.3 1.3 4 4 INER18-146 El Realito 5.6 21.0 13 12.2 1.0 1.0 9 9 INER18-148 El Realito 10.0 26.7 11 13.2 0.7 0.7 5 5 INER18-149 El Realito 79.0 90.0 101 7.1 12.8 7.9 31 31 INER18-155 El Realito 53.8 60.0 56 4.9 1.9 1.9 2 2 and El Realito 137.0 143.0 123 4.2 3.2 3.2 14 14 and El Realito 161.7 166.5 136 3.1 4.1 4.1 4 4 INER18-157 El Realito 35.3 76.0 35 14.8 1.1 1.1 12 12 INER18-158 El Realito 107.0 126.0 55 10.6 0.5 0.5 3 3 and El Realito 150.0 167.3 64 11.8 0.8 0.8 24 24 INER18-160 El Realito 0.0 7.0 4 5.2 1.2 1.2 3 3 and El Realito 20.0 32.0 15 8.4 1.5 1.5 14 14 INER18-174 El Realito 82.5 107.0 54 16.1 0.9 0.8 3 3

Holes at the La India property, including the El Realito Zone use a capping factor of 10 g/t gold and 200 g/t silver.

[La India Local Geology Map]

Encouraging results at El Realito Zone, Open to the Northeast and Southwest

Exploration drilling is defining and extending the mineralization at the El Realito satellite project, which is approximately 1.5 kilometres east of the North and La India zones, to evaluate the potential to increase mineral resources in close proximity to the existing La India mining operations, with encouraging results. Initial indicated mineral resources have been declared at El Realito of 112,000 ounces gold and 642,000 ounces silver (5.0 million tonnes grading 0.70 g/t gold and 4.0 g/t silver); inferred mineral resources are 18,000 ounces gold and 97,000 ounces silver (1.4 million tonnes grading 0.40 g/t gold and 2.2 g/t silver). The mineral resources at El Realito formed part of the total mineral resources estimate for La India as of December 31, 2017.

The El Realito mineralization is found in northeast-striking subvertical parallel structural corridors of breccia that appear to have acted as conduits, bringing gold and silver mineralization into the favourable subhorizontal volcanic rock layers (the lower porphyritic dacite).

An infill drill program at El Realito in the first half of 2018 has confirmed the lateral extent of the zone, with high-grade intersections associated with vertical feeders. Hole INER18-149 intersected 7.9 g/t gold and 31 g/t silver over 7.1 metres at 101 metres depth. Nearby, hole INER18-155 intersected three mineralized structures: 1.9 g/t gold and 2 g/t silver over 4.9 metres at 56 metres depth, 3.2 g/t gold and 14 g/t silver over 4.2 metres at 123 metres depth and 4.1 g/t gold and 4 g/t silver over 3.1 metres at 136 metres depth. The gold and silver mineralization is related to hydrothermal breccia structures that strike northeast and dip steeply to the southeast.

Approximately 350 metres to the north of these two holes, hole INER18-144 intersected 2.2 g/t gold and 12 g/t silver over 10.9 metres at 16 metres depth and 1.3 g/t gold and 4 g/t silver over 7.4 metres at 55 metres depth. These intervals confirm that the gold-silver mineralization is associated with vertical feeder structures, with metal values and favourable alteration increasing close to the breccia. Work in the second half of 2018 will focus on step-out and exploration drilling. El Realito remains open to the northeast and southwest.

Santa Gertrudis – Drilling Confirms Known Mineralized Areas and Presence of Higher Grade Feeder Zones

Agnico Eagle acquired its 100% interest in the Santa Gertrudis gold property in November 2017 from GoGold Resources Inc. ("GoGold"). The 42,000-hectare property is located approximately 180 kilometres north of Hermosillo in Sonora, Mexico.

The property was the site of a historical heap leach operation that produced approximately 565,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 2.1 g/t gold from 1991 to 1994 and includes substantial surface infrastructure already in place, including pre-stripped pits, haul roads, water sources and buildings.

Three favourable geological trends with a potential strike length of 18 kilometres have been identified on the property with limited drilling between deposits. In addition, GoGold had previously reported high-grade mineralization along northeast-trending structures.

Although 2,600 drill holes were completed in the past, this news release represents the initial drill results reported by Agnico Eagle from the Santa Gertrudis project. Drilling by the Company started at Santa Gertrudis during April 2018 using portable drill rigs with the purpose of confirming and extending the mineral resources estimated by previous owners. As of the end of the second quarter of 2018, 9,152 metres has been drilled in 54 holes mainly in three zones: Corral, Greta and Cristina. The 2018 exploration program at the project consists of 28,000 metres at a budget of approximately $7.2 million.

Gold and silver grades of recent intercepts from the ongoing drilling campaign at Santa Gertrudis are set out in the table below and drill hole coordinates are set out in a table in the Appendix of this news release. Drill collars are also shown on the Santa Gertrudis project local geology map. All intercepts reported for the Santa Gertrudis project show uncapped gold and silver grades over estimated true widths, based on a preliminary geological interpretation that will be updated as new information becomes available with further drilling.

Selected recent exploration drill results from the Santa Gertrudis project

Drill Hole Zone From

(metres) To

(metres) Depth of

midpoint below

surface

(metres) Estimated

true width

(metres) Gold grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) Silver grade

(g/t)

(uncapped) SGE18-001 Corral 52.0 65.5 59 12.7 2.1 2 and Corral 138.2 152.0 145 11.3 0.4 1 and Corral 164.4 169.0 167 3.8 2.1 7 SGE18-002 Corral 112.0 133.5 88 21.5 0.9 2 SGE18-005 Corral 100.5 106.3 93 5.3 0.5 3 and Corral 138.9 144.0 131 4.8 2.0 7 SGE18-007 Corral 65.0 84.0 80 16.5 0.5 7 and Corral 171.6 174.2 177 2.6 3.7 3 SGE18-008 Corral 34.6 51.0 43 8.2 1.3 20 SGE18-009 Corral 29.0 45.0 37 9.2 1.3 20 SGE18-012 Greta 0.0 10.0 5 9.4 4.7 18 and Greta 35.0 43.0 39 7.5 1.1 2 and Greta 69.0 79.5 74 9.9 5.3 4 SGE18-016 Greta 59.0 64.5 62 5.5 2.3 17 SGE18-018 Greta 31.0 37.0 34 5.9 0.5 1 and Greta 115.0 119.0 117 3.9 2.4 6 SGE18-021 Greta 23.0 30.0 27 6.8 0.4 15 and Greta 72.0 76.5 74 4.4 1.2 13 SGE18-027 Corral 130.0 146.3 138 13.3 2.1 9 SGE18-028 Cristina 0.0 69.7 40 69.7 1.0 5 SGE18-030 Cristina 14.0 57.4 36 40.8 0.9 8 SGE18-032 Corral 77.0 88.5 83 7.7 1.5 15

* No capping factor was used for these composites. The cut-off grade for these intervals is 0.3 g/t gold.

[Santa Gertrudis Project Local Geology Map]

Assay results from the Corral, Greta and Cristina zones have confirmed the existence and consistency of mineralized bodies as well as the continuity of structurally controlled feeders.

In the Greta Zone at the southeast extent of the district, two different mineralized bodies have been identified so far: Greta and Gloria. Hole SGE18-012 intersected three mineralized intervals in the Gloria body: 9.4 metres grading 4.7 g/t gold and 18 g/t silver at surface, 7.5 metres grading 1.1 g/t gold and 2 g/t silver at 39 metres depth and 9.9 metres grading 5.3 g/t gold and 4 g/t silver at 74 metres depth. Approximately 800 metres to the southeast, still in the Greta Zone, hole SGE18-021 intersected 6.8 metres averaging 0.4 g/t gold and 15 g/t silver at 27 metres depth and 4.4 metres grading 1.2 g/t gold and 13 g/t silver at 74 metres depth.

At the Cristina Zone, which is 7.8 kilometres west of the Greta Zone, hole SGE18-028 intersected 1.0 g/t gold and 5 g/t silver over 69.7 metres starting from surface. Two hundred and ninety metres to the south-southeast, hole SGE18-030 intersected 40.8 metres grading 0.9 g/t gold and 8 g/t silver at 36 metres depth. Both holes twinned historic drill holes, and their results correlate well with the historic data.

The Corral Zone is the central portion of the project, located 4.5 kilometres northwest of the Greta Zone, and has been the focus of most of the Company's drilling to date. The Corral Zone consists of a series of shallow legacy open pits on a northwest-trending corridor. Recent drilling has not only confirmed the existence of mineralization but also expanded the limits of orebodies. Significant recent results include hole SGE18-002 that intersected 21.5 metres grading 0.9 g/t gold and 2 g/t silver at 88 metres depth. Approximately 1,250 metres to the northwest, hole SGE18-032 intersected 7.7 metres grading 1.5 g/t gold and 15 g/t silver at 83 metres depth, in what the Company believes to be a feeder structure. Another 1,200 metres to the northwest, hole SGE18-027 intersected 13.3 metres grading 2.1 g/t gold and 9 g/t silver at 138 metres depth.

An additional 19,000 metres of drilling is planned for the rest of this year. The Company expects to report its initial mineral resources estimate for Santa Gertrudis in mid-February 2019.

El Barqueno – 2018 Program Primarily Focused on Testing Satellite Targets and Advancing Conceptual Mining Studies

Agnico Eagle acquired its 100% interest in the El Barqueno project in November 2014. The 79,746-hectare property is in the Guachinango gold-silver mining district of Jalisco State in west-central, Mexico, approximately 150 kilometres west of the state capital of Guadalajara.

In the first half of 2018, a total of 57 diamond drill holes (19,124 metres) were completed, primarily at satellite targets, especially the El Rayo Zone. This included 19 holes (4,617 metres) on two separate veins at the Tolteca Zone, approximately 11 kilometres east of the Azteca-Zapoteca deposit.

Approximately 35,000 metres of drilling is expected to be completed in 2018 at the El Barqueno project, with a principal focus on testing new target areas. Exploration expenditures in 2018 are expected to total approximately $9.7 million.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company that has produced precious metals since 1957. Its eight mines are located in Canada, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in each of these countries as well as in the United States and Sweden. The Company and its shareholders have full exposure to gold prices due to its long-standing policy of no forward gold sales. Agnico Eagle has declared a cash dividend every year since 1983.

Note Regarding Certain Measures of Performance

This news release discloses certain measures, including "total cash costs per ounce", "all-in sustaining costs per ounce", "minesite costs per tonne" and "adjusted net income" that are not standardized measures under IFRS. These data may not be comparable to data reported by other issuers. For a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial information reported in the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, other than adjusted net income, see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Performance Measures" below.

The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is reported on both a by-product basis (deducting by-product metal revenues from production costs) and co-product basis (before by-product metal revenues). The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis is calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the consolidated statements of income for by-product revenues, unsold concentrate inventory production costs, smelting, refining and marketing charges and other adjustments, and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold produced. The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis, except that no adjustment is made for by-product metal revenues. Accordingly, the calculation of total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis does not reflect a reduction in production costs or smelting, refining and marketing charges associated with the production and sale of by-product metals. The total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is intended to provide information about the cash-generating capabilities of the Company's mining operations. Management also uses this measure to monitor the performance of the Company's mining operations. As market prices for gold are quoted on a per ounce basis, using the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis measure allows management to assess a mine's cash-generating capabilities at various gold prices.

All-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis are calculated as the aggregate of total cash costs on a by-product basis, sustaining capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration), general and administrative expenses (including stock options) and reclamation expenses, and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold produced. The all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as the all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis, except that the total cash costs on a co-product basis are used, meaning no adjustment is made for by-product metal revenues. All-in sustaining costs per ounce is used to show the full cost of gold production from current operations. Management is aware that these per ounce measures of performance can be affected by fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and, in the case of total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis, by-product metal prices. Management compensates for these inherent limitations by using these measures in conjunction with minesite costs per tonne (discussed below) as well as other data prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Minesite costs per tonne are calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the consolidated statements of income for unsold concentrate inventory production costs, and then dividing by tonnes of ore processed. As the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced can be affected by fluctuations in by?product metal prices and foreign exchange rates, management believes that minesite costs per tonne provides additional information regarding the performance of mining operations, eliminating the impact of varying production levels. Management also uses this measure to determine the economic viability of mining blocks. As each mining block is evaluated based on the net realizable value of each tonne mined, in order to be economically viable the estimated revenue on a per tonne basis must be in excess of the minesite costs per tonne. Management is aware that this per tonne measure of performance can be impacted by fluctuations in processing levels and compensates for this inherent limitation by using this measure in conjunction with production costs prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted net income is calculated by adjusting the basic net income per share as recorded in the consolidated statements of income for foreign currency translation gains and losses, mark-to-market adjustments, non-recurring gains and losses and unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments. Management uses adjusted net income to evaluate the underlying operating performance of the Company and to assist with the planning and forecasting of future operating results. Management believes that adjusted net income is a useful measure of performance because foreign currency translation gains and losses, mark-to-market adjustments, non-recurring gains and losses and unrealized gains and losses on financial instruments do not reflect the underlying operating performance of the Company and may not be indicative of future operating results.

Management also performs sensitivity analyses in order to quantify the effects of fluctuating foreign exchange rates and metal prices. This news release also contains information as to estimated future total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce and minesite costs per tonne. The estimates are based upon the total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce and minesite costs per tonne that the Company expects to incur to mine gold at its mines and projects and, consistent with the reconciliation of these actual costs referred to above, do not include production costs attributable to accretion expense and other asset retirement costs, which will vary over time as each project is developed and mined. It is therefore not practicable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable IFRS measure.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at July 25, 2018. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "future", "plan", "possible", "potential", "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, without limitation: the Company's forward-looking production guidance, including estimated ore grades, project timelines, drilling results, metal production, life of mine estimates, total cash costs per ounce, all-in sustaining costs per ounce, minesite costs per tonne, other expenses and cash flows; the estimated timing and conclusions of technical reports and other studies and evaluations; the methods by which ore will be extracted or processed; statements concerning the Company's plans to build operations at Meliadine, Amaruq, LaRonde Zone 5 and Akasaba West and the Company's expansion plans at Kittila, including the timing and funding thereof; statements concerning other expansion projects, recovery rates, mill throughput, optimization and projected exploration expenditures, including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based; statements regarding timing and amounts of capital expenditures and other assumptions; estimates of future mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral production, optimization efforts and sales; estimates of future capital expenditures and other cash needs, and expectations as to the funding thereof; statements as to the projected development of certain ore deposits, including estimates of exploration, development and production and other capital costs and estimates of the timing of such exploration, development and production or decisions with respect to such exploration, development and production; estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources; statements regarding the Company's ability to obtain the necessary permits and authorizations in connection with its exploration, development and mining operations and the anticipated timing thereof; statements regarding anticipated future exploration; the anticipated timing of events with respect to the Company's mine sites; and statements regarding the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources and other statements regarding anticipated trends with respect to the Company's operations, exploration and the funding thereof. Such statements reflect the Company's views as at the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The material factors and assumptions used in the preparation of the forward looking statements contained herein, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the assumptions set forth herein and in management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and the Company's Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with Canadian securities regulators and that are included in its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 ("Form 40-F") filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as well as: that there are no significant disruptions affecting operations; that production, permitting, development and expansion at each of Agnico Eagle's properties proceeds on a basis consistent with current expectations and plans; that the relevant metal prices, foreign exchange rates and prices for key mining and construction supplies will be consistent with Agnico Eagle's expectations; that Agnico Eagle's current estimates of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and metal recovery are accurate; that there are no material delays in the timing for completion of ongoing growth projects; that the Company's current plans to optimize production are successful; and that there are no material variations in the current tax and regulatory environment. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the volatility of prices of gold and other metals; uncertainty of mineral reserves, mineral resources, mineral grades and mineral recovery estimates; uncertainty of future production, project development, capital expenditures and other costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; financing of additional capital requirements; cost of exploration and development programs; mining risks; community protests, including by First Nations groups; risks associated with foreign operations; the unfavorable outcome of litigation involving the Partnership; governmental and environmental regulation; the volatility of the Company's stock price; and risks associated with the Company's currency, fuel and by-product metal derivative strategies. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see the AIF and MD&A filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and included in the Form 40-F filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, as well as the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulators and the SEC. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

Notes to Investors Regarding the Use of Mineral Resources

Cautionary Note to Investors Concerning Estimates of Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources

This news release uses the terms "measured mineral resources" and "indicated mineral resources". Investors are advised that while those terms are recognized and required by Canadian regulations, the SEC does not recognize them. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into mineral reserves.

Cautionary Note to Investors Concerning Estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources

This news release also uses the term "inferred mineral resources". Investors are advised that while this term is recognized and required by Canadian regulations, the SEC does not recognize it. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of an inferred mineral resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable.

Scientific and Technical Data

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release relating to Quebec operations has been approved by Christian Provencher, Eng., Vice-President, Canada; relating to Nunavut operations has been approved by Dominique Girard, Eng., Vice-President, Nunavut Operations; relating to the Finland operations has been approved by Francis Brunet, Eng., Corporate Director Mining; relating to Southern Business operations has been approved by Marc Legault, Eng., Senior Vice President, Operations – U.S.A. & Latin America; and relating to exploration has been approved by Alain Blackburn, Eng., Senior Vice-President, Exploration and Guy Gosselin, Eng. and P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration, each of whom is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The scientific and technical information relating to Agnico Eagle's mineral reserves and mineral resources contained herein (other than the Canadian Malartic mine) has been approved by Daniel Doucet, Eng., Senior Corporate Director, Reserve Development; and relating to mineral reserves and mineral resources at the Canadian Malartic mine contained herein has been approved by Donald Gervais, P.Geo., Director of Technical Services at CMC, each of whom is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - The SEC permits U.S. mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. Agnico Eagle reports mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Best Practice Guidelines for Exploration and Best Practice Guidelines for Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, in accordance with NI 43-101. These standards are similar to those used by the SEC's Industry Guide No. 7, as interpreted by Staff at the SEC ("Guide 7"). However, the definitions in NI 43-101 differ in certain respects from those under Guide 7. Accordingly, mineral reserve information contained herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies. Under the requirements of the SEC, mineralization may not be classified as a "reserve" unless the determination has been made that the mineralization could be economically and legally produced or extracted at the time the reserve determination is made. A "final" or "bankable" feasibility study is required to meet the requirements to designate mineral reserves under Guide 7. Agnico Eagle uses certain terms in this news release, such as "measured", "indicated", "inferred" and "resources" that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit U.S. registered companies from including in their filings with the SEC.

In prior periods, mineral reserves for all properties were typically estimated using historic three-year average metals prices and foreign exchange rates in accordance with the SEC guidelines. These guidelines require the use of prices that reflect current economic conditions at the time of mineral reserve determination, which the Staff of the SEC has interpreted to mean historic three-year average prices. Given the current commodity price environment, Agnico Eagle has decided to use price assumptions that are below the three-year averages.

Assumptions used for the December 31, 2017 mineral reserves estimate at all mines and advanced projects reported by the Company



Metal prices Exchange rates

Gold

(US$/oz) Silver

(US$/oz) Copper

(US$/lb) Zinc (US$/lb) C$ per

US$1.00 Mexican

peso per

US$1.00 US$ per

€1.00 Long-life

operations and

projects $1,150 $16.00 $2.50 $1.00 C$1.20 MXP16.00 US$1.15 Short-life

operations – Lapa,

Meadowbank mine, Santos Nino

pit and Creston

Mascota satellite

operation at Pinos

Altos C$1.25 MXP17.00 Not

applicable Upper Canada,

Upper Beaver*,

Canadian Malartic

mine** $1,200 Not

applicable 2.75 Not

applicable C$1.25 Not

applicable Not

applicable

*The Upper Beaver project has a C$125/tonne net smelter return (NSR) **The Canadian Malartic mine uses a cut-off grade between 0.35 g/t and 0.37 g/t gold (depending on the deposit)

NI 43-101 requires mining companies to disclose mineral reserves and mineral resources using the subcategories of "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

A mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of a measured and/or indicated mineral resource. It includes diluting materials and allowances for losses, which may occur when the material is mined or extracted and is defined by studies at pre-feasibility or feasibility level as appropriate that include application of modifying factors. Such studies demonstrate that, at the time of reporting, extraction could reasonably be justified. The mineral reserves presented in this news release are separate from and not a portion of the mineral resources.

Modifying factors are considerations used to convert mineral resources to mineral reserves. These include, but are not restricted to, mining, processing, metallurgical, infrastructure, economic, marketing, legal, environmental, social and governmental factors.

A proven mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of a measured mineral resource. A proven mineral reserve implies a high degree of confidence in the modifying factors. A probable mineral reserve is the economically mineable part of an indicated and, in some circumstances, a measured mineral resource. The confidence in the modifying factors applying to a probable mineral reserve is lower than that applying to a proven mineral reserve.

A mineral resource is a concentration or occurrence of solid material of economic interest in or on the Earth's crust in such form, grade or quality and quantity that there are reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The location, quantity, grade or quality, continuity and other geological characteristics of a mineral resource are known, estimated or interpreted from specific geological evidence and knowledge, including sampling.

A measured mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with confidence sufficient to allow the application of modifying factors to support detailed mine planning and final evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to confirm geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation. An indicated mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity, grade or quality, densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with sufficient confidence to allow the application of modifying factors in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from adequately detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing and is sufficient to assume geological and grade or quality continuity between points of observation. An inferred mineral resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity.

Investors are cautioned not to assume that part or all of an inferred mineral resource exists, or is economically or legally mineable.

A feasibility study is a comprehensive technical and economic study of the selected development option for a mineral project that includes appropriately detailed assessments of applicable modifying factors, together with any other relevant operational factors and detailed financial analysis that are necessary to demonstrate, at the time of reporting, that extraction is reasonably justified (economically mineable). The results of the study may reasonably serve as the basis for a final decision by a proponent or financial institution to proceed with, or finance, the development of the project. The confidence level of the study will be higher than that of a pre-feasibility study.

Additional Information

Additional information about each of the mineral projects that is required by NI 43-101, sections 3.2 and 3.3 and paragraphs 3.4(a), (c) and (d) can be found in Technical Reports, which may be found at www.sedar.com. Other important operating information can be found in the Company's AIF, MD&A and Form 40-F.

Property/Project name and location Date of most recent Technical Report

(NI 43-101) filed on SEDAR LaRonde, LaRonde Zone 5 & Ellison, Quebec, Canada March 23, 2005 Canadian Malartic, Quebec, Canada June 16, 2014 Kittila, Kuotko and Kylmakangas, Finland March 4, 2010 Meadowbank Gold Complex including the Amaruq Satellite Mine

Development, Nunavut, Canada February 14, 2018 Goldex, Quebec, Canada October 14, 2012 Lapa, Quebec, Canada June 8, 2006 Meliadine, Nunavut, Canada February 11, 2015 Hammond Reef, Ontario, Canada July 2, 2013 Upper Beaver (Kirkland Lake property), Ontario, Canada November 5, 2012 Pinos Altos and Creston Mascota, Mexico March 25, 2009 La India, Mexico August 31, 2012

Appendix

Goldex mine exploration drill collar coordinates of selected holes



Drill collar coordinates* Drill hole ID UTM North UTM East Elevation

(metres above

sea level) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) Length

(metres) GD120-250 5330695 286827 -897 002 -23 280 GD120-251 5330695 286827 -897 002 -32 282 GD120-258 5330695 286829 -897 020 -62 461 GD120-266 5330668 286624 -908 024 -57 558

* Coordinate System NAD83, UTM Zone 18M

Meliadine project exploration drill collar coordinates of selected holes



Drill collar coordinates* Drill hole ID UTM North UTM East Elevation

(metres above

sea level) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) Length

(metres) M18-2434 6988906 538767 63 175 -85 1,010 M18-2434W2 6988837 538775 -278 182 -69 705 M18-2438 6988864 539096 64 186 -79 974 M18-2441W1 6988923 539741 -214 158 -66 1,086

* Coordinate System UTM NAD83 Z15

Kittila mine exploration drill collar coordinates of selected holes



Drill collar coordinates* Drill hole ID UTM North UTM East Elevation

(metres above

sea level) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) Length

(metres) RIE17-616 7539500 2558638 -697 089 -6 456 RIE17-618** 7539500 2558638 -698 090 -25 469 RIE17-620 7539501 2558638 -697 080 0 467 RIE17-625 7539601 2558639 -711 090 -26 515 RIE17-701 7538998 2558632 -629 089 -65 771 RIE18-600 7539400 2558637 -685 092 -22 500 RIE18-601 7539400 2558637 -685 093 -35 456 RIE18-604 7539602 2558639 -711 069 -35 222 RIE18-605 7539399 2558636 -685 093 -45 297 RIE18-606 7539400 2558637 -685 077 -22 231 ROD17-700H 7538498 2558632 -557 090 -70 836 ROD17-700I 7538498 2558632 -557 090 -70 650 ROU18-600 7538289 2558730 -727 090 25 234 ROU18-612 7538288 2558729 -727 107 25 222 ROU18-613 7538288 2558729 -728 105 7 201 ROU18-615 7538288 2558729 -729 105 -22 280

* Finnish Coordinate System KKJ Zone 2 **Hole RIE17-618 was previously reported in Agnico Eagle's February 14, 2018 news release.

Reyna de Plata Deposit at Pinos Altos mine exploration drill collar coordinates



Drill collar coordinates* Drill Hole ID UTM North UTM East Elevation (metres

above sea level) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) Length

(metres) RP18-054 3131300 765681 2,023 201 -45 99 RP18-056 3131290 765704 2,024 202 -44 108 RP18-058 3131281 765643 2,038 200 -47 117 RP18-060 3131275 765670 2,042 200 -45 114 RP18-078 3131395 765425 1,999 200 -45 102 RP18-081 3131342 765534 2,021 194 -80 102 RP18-082 3131342 765534 2,023 201 -46 72 RP18-083 3131323 765565 2,025 201 -45 78 RP18-084 3131300 765647 2,026 200 -45 105 RP18-085 3131322 765706 2,006 202 -44 114 RP18-087 3131274 765693 2,042 202 -45 81 RP18-089 3131322 765612 2,010 201 -71 111 RP18-100 3131446 765177 2,036 201 -45 60

* Coordinate System UTM Nad 27 Zone N12

Madrono Zone at Creston Mascota mine exploration drill collar coordinates



Drill collar coordinates* Drill Hole ID UTM North UTM East Elevation

(metres above

sea level) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) Length

(metres) MAD18-154 3135095 761496 2,113 181 -60 126 MAD18-159 3134954 761618 2,137 001 -45 255 MAD18-161 3134979 761594 2,141 002 -46 243 MAD18-165 3134919 761571 2,104 001 -45 291 MAD18-167 3134423 761967 2,028 050 -46 102 MAD18-168 3134871 761612 2,089 001 -45 272 MAD18-170 3134001 761985 2,001 051 -46 162 MAD18-185 3134509 761951 2,102 051 -45 102

* Coordinate System UTM Nad 27 Zone

La India property exploration drill hole collar coordinates



Drill Hole Collar Coordinates* Drill Hole ID UTM North UTM East Elevation

(metres

above sea

level) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) Length

(metres) INER18-144 3178216 708826 2,004 315 -50 156 INER18-146 3178397 708634 1,868 135 -45 105 INER18-148 3178279 708771 1,973 315 -50 126 INER18-149 3177902 708854 1,996 315 -45 147 INER18-155 3177871 708813 1,990 315 -45 201 INER18-157 3178378 708730 1,929 315 -60 105 INER18-158 3178048 708713 2,038 315 -45 188 INER18-160 3178276 708900 2,031 315 -50 192 INER18-174 3178318 709067 2,051 315 -60 144

* Coordinate System UTM NAD27 Mexico 12 Zone

Santa Gertrudis project exploration drill hole collar coordinates



Drill Hole Collar Coordinates* Drill Hole ID UTM North UTM East Elevation

(metres

above sea

level) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) Length

(metres) SGE18-001 3386618 546914 1,447 060 90 249 SGE18-002 3386619 546915 1,447 060 57 200 SGE18-005 3387035 546548 1,456 090 65 201 SGE18-007 3386440 54,934 1,467 050 70 220 SGE18-008 3387491 546075 1,450 050 90 100 SGE18-009 3387504 546068 1,450 050 85 102 SGE18-012 3385013 551419 1,628 228 90 141 SGE18-016 3384231 551027 1,559 100 65 147 SGE18-018 3384382 551871 1,711 090 70 165 SGE18-021 3384335 551867 1,707 090 80 153 SGE18-027 3388471 545288 1,464 050 80 156 SGE18-028 3384404 544123 1,314 060 60 126 SGE18-030 3384144 544261 1,315 000 90 102 SGE18-032 3387527 546020 1,454 065 83 120

* Coordinate System UTM WGS84 12N Zone

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

(thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2018

2017(i)

2018

2017(i)















Operating margin(ii)by mine:













Northern Business















LaRonde mine $ 74,517

$ 54,062

$ 164,277

$ 124,764

LaRonde Zone 5 mine 334

—

334

—

Lapa mine 6,303

8,189

6,592

14,394

Goldex mine 18,686

15,990

36,738

36,844

Meadowbank mine 21,001

62,668

51,194

120,141

Canadian Malartic mine(iii) 67,680

51,237

129,941

102,823

Kittila mine 15,312

21,741

38,621

51,582 Southern Business















Pinos Altos mine 29,620

41,138

66,839

83,171

Creston Mascota mine 3,313

8,114

10,949

16,171

La India mine 15,821

19,103

30,211

39,472 Total operating margin(ii) 252,587

282,242

535,696

589,362 Gain on impairment reversal —

—

—

— Amortization of property, plant and mine development 138,469

128,440

272,839

260,949 Exploration, corporate and other 73,710

90,122

153,096

162,086 Income before income and mining taxes 40,408

63,680

109,761

166,327 Income and mining taxes expense 35,436

8,804

59,859

35,501 Net income for the period $ 4,972

$ 54,876

$ 49,902

$ 130,826 Net income per share — basic (US$) $ 0.02

$ 0.24

$ 0.21

$ 0.57 Net income per share — diluted (US$) $ 0.02

$ 0.23

$ 0.21

$ 0.57















Cash flows:













Cash provided by operating activities $ 120,087

$ 183,950

$ 327,793

$ 406,561 Cash used in investing activities $ (201,405)

$ (203,444)

$ (556,122)

$ (357,131) Cash provided by financing activities $ 340,498

$ 169,836

$ 306,150

$ 351,407















Realized prices (US$):













Gold (per ounce) $ 1,293

$ 1,260

$ 1,313

$ 1,241 Silver (per ounce) $ 16.43

$ 17.03

$ 16.61

$ 17.33 Zinc (per tonne) $ 3,144

$ 2,642

$ 3,280

$ 2,721 Copper (per tonne) $ 6,760

$ 5,660

$ 7,014

$ 6,018















Payable production(iv):













Gold (ounces):















Northern Business

















LaRonde mine 84,526

72,090

174,311

151,002



LaRonde Zone 5 mine 4,601

—

4,601

—



Lapa mine 14,533

15,881

16,255

31,241



Goldex mine 30,480

30,337

58,404

63,008



Meadowbank mine 59,627

95,289

121,074

180,659



Canadian Malartic mine(iii) 91,863

82,509

175,266

153,891



Kittila mine 42,049

47,156

90,167

98,777

Southern Business

















Pinos Altos mine 43,646

48,196

85,482

93,556



Creston Mascota mine 8,716

12,074

20,704

23,318



La India mine 24,920

24,211

47,975

50,507 Total gold (ounces) 404,961

427,743

794,239

845,959















Silver (thousands of ounces):















Northern Business

















LaRonde mine 234

337

601

609



LaRonde Zone 5 mine —

—

—

—



Lapa mine 1

1

1

2



Goldex mine 1

1

1

1



Meadowbank mine 48

65

108

136



Canadian Malartic mine(iii) 117

89

223

173



Kittila mine 3

3

6

6

Southern Business

















Pinos Altos mine 538

645

1,079

1,228



Creston Mascota mine 77

70

168

126



La India mine 37

74

82

202 Total silver (thousands of ounces) 1,056

1,285

2,269

2,483















Zinc (tonnes) 2,778

1,724

3,824

2,729 Copper (tonnes) 961

907

2,253

2,179















Payable metal sold:













Gold (ounces):















Northern Business















LaRonde mine 94,868

72,706

196,693

158,162

LaRonde Zone 5 mine 683

—

683

—

Lapa mine 13,286

15,870

13,899

31,277

Goldex mine 30,531

30,165

57,989

63,377

Meadowbank mine 59,126

92,038

127,251

182,593

Canadian Malartic mine(iii)(v) 84,920

77,380

161,965

141,240

Kittila mine 41,758

46,210

91,538

100,110

Southern Business















Pinos Altos mine 43,653

47,839

90,013

92,972

Creston Mascota mine 9,499

11,414

21,388

23,040

La India mine 25,362

26,251

47,392

51,931 Total gold (ounces) 403,686

419,873

808,811

844,702















Silver (thousands of ounces):















Northern Business















LaRonde mine 249

319

611

607

LaRonde Zone 5 mine 0

—

0

—

Lapa mine 1

6

1

6

Goldex mine 1

1

1

1

Meadowbank mine 51

73

109

136

Canadian Malartic mine(iii)(v) 107

75

194

154

Kittila mine 2

3

6

5

Southern Business















Pinos Altos mine 528

586

1,139

1,192

Creston Mascota mine 81

70

167

120

La India mine 41

86

88

215 Total silver (thousands of ounces): 1,061

1,219

2,316

2,436















Zinc (tonnes) 2,979

1,645

5,509

3,781 Copper (tonnes) 945

885

2,233

2,114















Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced — co-product basis (US$)(vi):







Northern Business















LaRonde mine $ 622

$ 686

$ 631

$ 673

LaRonde Zone 5 mine 796

—

796

—

Lapa mine 795

717

823

785

Goldex mine(vii) 680

603

677

564

Meadowbank mine 933

572

936

586

Canadian Malartic mine(iii) 557

558

571

566

Kittila mine 946

803

912

733 Southern Business















Pinos Altos mine 812

594

785

594

Creston Mascota mine 1,123

648

974

634

La India mine 716

604

708

563 Weighted average total cash costs per ounce of gold produced $ 736

$ 628

$ 735

$ 622















Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced — by-product basis (US$)(vi):







Northern Business















LaRonde mine $ 395

$ 482

$ 412

$ 473

LaRonde Zone 5 mine 796

—

796

—

Lapa mine 795

712

823

781

Goldex mine(vii) 680

603

677

564

Meadowbank mine 920

559

921

573

Canadian Malartic mine(iii) 537

540

551

548

Kittila mine 945

802

911

732 Southern Business















Pinos Altos mine 608

373

574

366

Creston Mascota mine 978

550

839

538

La India mine 691

552

680

493 Weighted average total cash costs per ounce of gold produced $ 656

$ 556

$ 652

$ 548



Notes:

(i) The Company has adopted IFRS 9 - Financial instruments ("IFRS 9") effective January 1, 2018 on a retrospective basis where appropriate and the comparative adjustments above have been adjusted accordingly. (ii) Operating margin is calculated as revenues from mining operations less production costs. (iii) The information set out in this table reflects the Company's 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic mine. (iv) Payable production (a non-GAAP non-financial performance measure) is the quantity of mineral produced during a period contained in products that have been or will be sold by the Company, whether such products are sold during the period or held as inventories at the end of the period. (v) The Canadian Malartic mine's payable metal sold excludes the 5.0% net smelter royalty in favour of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (vi) Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is not a recognized measure under IFRS and this data may not be comparable to data reported by other gold producers. Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is presented on both a by-product basis (deducting by-product metal revenues from production costs) and co-product basis (without deducting by-product metal revenues). Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis is calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated statements of income for by-product metal revenues, inventory production costs, smelting, refining and marketing charges, other adjustments, and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold produced. Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis except that no adjustment for by-product metal revenues is made. Accordingly, the calculation of total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis does not reflect a reduction in production costs or smelting, refining and marketing charges associated with the production and sale of by-product metals. The Company believes that these generally accepted industry measures provide a realistic indication of operating performance and provide useful comparison points between periods. Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is intended to provide information about the cash generating capabilities of the Company's mining operations. Management also uses these measures to monitor the performance of the Company's mining operations. As market prices for gold are quoted on a per ounce basis, using the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis measure allows management to assess a mine's cash generating capabilities at various gold prices. Management is aware that these per ounce measures of performance can be affected by fluctuations in exchange rates and, in the case of total cash costs of gold produced on a by-product basis, by-product metal prices. Management compensates for these inherent limitations by using these measures in conjunction with minesite costs per tonne as well as other data prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management also performs sensitivity analysis in order to quantify the effects of fluctuating metal prices and exchange rates.

(vi) The Lapa mine's per ounce of gold produced calculations exclude 203 ounces for the three months ended March 31, 2017 of payable gold production as a result of the Lapa mill being placed on temporary maintenance. (vii) The Goldex mine's data presented on a per ounce of gold produced basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 excludes 5,646 and 8,041 ounces of payable gold production respectively and the associated costs related to the Deep 1 Zone which were produced prior to the achievement of commercial production.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(thousands of United States dollars, except share amounts, IFRS basis)

(Unaudited)









As at June 30,

2018

As at December 31,

2017 ASSETS





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 708,270

$ 632,978

Short-term investments 12,936

10,919

Restricted cash 408

422

Trade receivables 13,479

12,000

Inventories 440,047

500,976

Income taxes recoverable 30,900

13,598

Equity securities 73,221

122,775

Fair value of derivative financial instruments 5,558

17,240

Other current assets 200,898

150,626 Total current assets 1,485,717

1,461,534 Non-current assets:







Restricted cash —

801

Goodwill 696,809

696,809

Property, plant and mine development 5,990,183

5,626,552

Other assets 105,978

79,905 Total assets $ 8,278,687

$ 7,865,601 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 324,396

$ 290,722

Reclamation provision 4,728

10,038

Interest payable 16,350

12,894

Income taxes payable 16,716

16,755

Finance lease obligations 2,094

3,412

Fair value of derivative financial instruments 5,508

— Total current liabilities 369,792

333,821 Non-current liabilities:







Long-term debt 1,720,873

1,371,851

Reclamation provision 374,756

345,268

Deferred income and mining tax liabilities 833,709

827,341

Other liabilities 47,399

40,329 Total liabilities 3,346,529

2,918,610 EQUITY







Common shares:









Outstanding — 234,085,916 common shares

issued, less 824,497 shares held in trust 5,322,229

5,288,432

Stock options 192,410

186,754

Contributed surplus 37,254

37,254

Deficit (561,025)

(595,797)

Other reserves (58,710)

30,348 Total equity 4,932,158

4,946,991 Total liabilities and equity $ 8,278,687

$ 7,865,601

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts, IFRS basis)

(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2017(i)

2018

2017(i)































REVENUES













Revenues from mining operations $ 556,282

$ 549,883

$ 1,134,717

$ 1,097,342















COSTS, EXPENSES AND OTHER INCOME













Production(ii) 303,695

267,641

599,021

507,980 Exploration and corporate development 38,936

34,323

69,159

59,636 Amortization of property, plant and mine development 138,469

128,440

272,839

260,949 General and administrative 30,647

27,754

64,108

58,508 Impairment loss on equity securities —

5,814

—

5,814 Finance costs 25,293

17,835

47,109

37,541 Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 4,440

(2,577)

3,134

(6,377) Environmental remediation 26

(190)

233

138 Foreign currency translation loss 3,875

2,647

390

3,499 Other (income) expenses (29,507)

4,516

(31,037)

3,327 Income before income and mining taxes 40,408

63,680

109,761

166,327 Income and mining taxes expense 35,436

8,804

59,859

35,501 Net income for the period $ 4,972

$ 54,876

$ 49,902

$ 130,826















Net income per share - basic $ 0.02

$ 0.24

$ 0.21

$ 0.57 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.02

$ 0.23

$ 0.21

$ 0.57















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands):











Basic 232,829

230,798

232,660

228,842 Diluted 234,949

233,531

234,678

231,234

Note: (i)In accordance with the adoption of IFRS 9 on January 1, 2018, the Company has restated comparative information where required. (ii)Exclusive of amortization, which is shown separately.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(thousands of United States dollars, IFRS basis)

(Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2018

2017(i)

2018

2017(i)















OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income for the period $ 4,972

$ 54,876

$ 49,902

$ 130,826 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:















Amortization of property, plant and mine development 138,469

128,440

272,839

260,949

Deferred income and mining taxes 17,888

(9,741)

6,266

(9,210)

Stock-based compensation 12,133

9,530

27,457

24,920

Impairment loss on equity securities —

5,814

—

5,814

Foreign currency translation loss 3,875

2,647

390

3,499

Other (17,153)

7,661

(15,501)

7,474 Adjustment for settlement of reclamation provision (661)

(1,989)

(1,294)

(2,295) Changes in non-cash working capital balances:















Trade receivables 255

1,218

(1,479)

(210)

Income taxes (15,010)

(14,807)

(17,341)

(18,610)

Inventories 12,768

(16,725)

37,318

(8,789)

Other current assets (57,593)

(20,676)

(52,840)

(15,457)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 30,258

52,533

19,819

31,374

Interest payable (10,114)

(14,831)

2,257

(3,724) Cash provided by operating activities 120,087

183,950

327,793

406,561















INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Additions to property, plant and mine development (250,221)

(192,272)

(436,315)

(320,911) Acquisition —

—

(162,479)

— Net proceeds from sale of property, plant and mine development 35,083

—

35,083

— Net (purchases) sales of short-term investments (365)

2,726

(2,017)

5 Net proceeds from sale of equity securities and other investments 16,305

6

16,305

197 Purchases of equity securities and other investments (3,000)

(13,888)

(7,514)

(36,425) Decrease (increase) in restricted cash 793

(16)

815

3 Cash used in investing activities (201,405)

(203,444)

(556,122)

(357,131)















FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Dividends paid (19,418)

(18,769)

(42,067)

(38,227) Repayment of finance lease obligations (825)

(1,466)

(1,745)

(3,148) Proceeds from long-term debt —

280,000

250,000

280,000 Repayment of long-term debt —

(410,412)

(250,000)

(410,412) Notes issuance 350,000

300,000

350,000

300,000 Long-term debt financing (2,181)

(2,129)

(2,285)

(2,129) Repurchase of common shares for stock-based compensation plans (76)

(302)

(26,332)

(24,540) Proceeds on exercise of stock options 9,499

19,969

21,683

30,882 Common shares issued 3,499

2,945

6,896

218,981 Cash provided by financing activities 340,498

169,836

306,150

351,407 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,168)

407

(2,529)

3,125 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period 256,012

150,749

75,292

403,962 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 452,258

793,187

632,978

539,974 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 708,270

$ 943,936

$ 708,270

$ 943,936















SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION













Interest paid $ 34,508

$ 31,433

$ 41,675

$ 38,300 Income and mining taxes paid $ 34,084

$ 38,792

$ 71,922

$ 69,155

Note: (i)In accordance with the adoption of IFRS 9 on January 1, 2018, the Company has restated comparative information where required.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES

(thousands of United States dollars, except where noted)

(Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended June

Three Months Ended June

Six Months Ended June

Six Months Ended June Total Production Costs by Mine

30, 2018

30, 2017

30, 2018

30, 2017 (thousands of United States dollars)































LaRonde mine

$



62,908

$



46,641

$



127,844

$



91,006 LaRonde Zone 5 mine





521

—

521

— Lapa mine

10,757

11,762

11,285

24,649 Goldex mine

20,943

14,706

39,527

31,571 Meadowbank mine

56,483

54,397

117,973

108,375 Canadian Malartic mine(i)

50,557

52,752

97,877

85,253 Kittila mine

38,759

36,420

81,475

72,339 Pinos Altos mine

34,743

28,660

69,442

52,392 Creston Mascota mine

10,226

7,361

19,877

14,339 La India mine

17,798

14,942

33,200

28,056 Production costs per the consolidated statement of

income

$



303,695

$



267,641

$



599,021

$



507,980

Reconciliation of Production Costs to Total Cash Costs per Ounce of Gold Produced (ii)by Mine and Reconciliation of Production Costs to Minesite Costs per Tonne(iii) by Mine (thousands of United States dollars, except as noted)



















































LaRonde Mine

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Per Ounce of Gold Produced(ii)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce ) Gold production (ounces)





84,526





72,090





174,311





151,002

































Production costs

$ 62,908

$ 744

$ 46,641

$ 647

$ 127,844

$ 733

$ 91,006

$ 603

Inventory and other adjustments(iv)

(10,336)

(122)

2,839

39

(17,867)

(102)

10,679

70 Cash operating costs (co-product basis)

$ 52,572

$ 622

$ 49,480

$ 686

$ 109,977

$ 631

$ 101,685

$ 673

By-product metal revenues

(19,152)

(227)

(14,727)

(204)

(38,212)

(219)

(30,312)

(200) Cash operating costs (by-product basis)

$ 33,420

$ 395

$ 34,753

$ 482

$ 71,765

$ 412

$ 71,373

$ 473

































LaRonde Mine

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Per Tonne(iii)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne ) Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)





507





520





1,038





1,079

































Production costs

$ 62,908

$ 124

$ 46,641

$ 90

$ 127,844

$ 123

$ 91,006

$ 84 Production costs (C$)

C$ 79,891

C$ 158

C$ 61,574

C$ 118

C$ 162,023

C$ 156

C$ 120,798

C$ 112 Inventory and other adjustments (C$)(v)

(19,335)

(38)

(3,055)

(5)

(37,320)

(36)

(1,559)

(1) Minesite operating costs (C$)

C$ 60,556

C$ 120

C$ 58,519

C$ 113

C$ 124,703

C$ 120

C$ 119,239

C$ 111

































LaRonde Zone 5 Mine

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Per Ounce of Gold Produced(ii) (vi)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce ) Gold production (ounces)





4,601





—





4,601





—

































Production costs

$ 521

$ 113

$ —

$ —

$ 521

$ 113

$ —

$ —

Inventory and other adjustments(iv)

3,141

683

—

—

3,141

683

—

— Cash operating costs (co-product basis)

$ 3,662

$ 796

$ —

$ —

$ 3,662

$ 796

$ —

$ —

By-product metal revenues

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Cash operating costs (by-product basis)

$ 3,662

$ 796

$ —

$ —

$ 3,662

$ 796

$ —

$ —

































LaRonde Zone 5 Mine

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Per Tonne(iii) (vi)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne ) Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)





56





—





56





—

































Production costs

$ 521

$ 9

$ —

$ —

$ 521

$ 9

$ —

$ — Production costs (C$)

C$ 681

C$ 12

C$ —

C$ —

C$ 681

C$ 12

C$ —

C$ — Inventory and other adjustments (C$)(v)

4,102

73

—

—

4,102

73

—

— Minesite operating costs (C$)

C$ 4,783

C$ 85

C$ —

C$ —

C$ 4,783

C$ 85

C$ —

C$ —

































Lapa Mine

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Per Ounce of Gold Produced(ii)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce ) Gold production (ounces)





14,533





15,881





16,255





31,241

































Production costs

$ 10,757

$ 740

$ 11,762

$ 741

$ 11,285

$ 694

$ 24,649

$ 789

Inventory and other adjustments(iv)

799

55

(382)

(24)

2,094

129

(140)

(4) Cash operating costs (co-product basis)

$ 11,556

$ 795

$ 11,380

$ 717

$ 13,379

$ 823

$ 24,509

$ 785

By-product metal revenues

(4)

(0)

(80)

(5)

(9)

0

(94)

(4) Cash operating costs (by-product basis)

$ 11,552

$ 795

$ 11,300

$ 712

$ 13,370

$ 823

$ 24,415

$ 781

































Lapa Mine

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Per Tonne(iii)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne ) Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)





109





134





126





264

































Production costs

$ 10,757

$ 99

$ 11,762

$ 88

$ 11,285

$ 90

$ 24,649

$ 93 Production costs (C$)

C$ 13,720

C$ 126

C$ 15,790

C$ 118

C$ 14,395

C$ 114

C$ 33,049

C$ 125 Inventory and other adjustments (C$)(v)

980

9

(537)

(4)

2,661

21

(476)

(1) Minesite operating costs (C$)

C$ 14,700

C$ 135

C$ 15,253

C$ 114

C$ 17,056

C$ 135

C$ 32,573

C$ 124

































Goldex Mine

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Per Ounce of Gold Produced(ii)(vii)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce ) Gold production (ounces)





30,480





24,691





58,404





54,967

































Production costs

$ 20,943

$ 687

$ 14,706

$ 596

$ 39,527

$ 677

$ 31,571

$ 574

Inventory and other adjustments(iv)

(213)

(7)

193

7

24

0

(559)

(10) Cash operating costs (co-product basis)

$ 20,730

$ 680

$ 14,899

$ 603

$ 39,551

$ 677

$ 31,012

$ 564

By-product metal revenues

(10)

(0)

(7)

(0)

(14)

(0)

(15)

(0) Cash operating costs (by-product basis)

$ 20,720

$ 680

$ 14,892

$ 603

$ 39,537

$ 677

$ 30,997

$ 564

































Goldex Mine

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Per Tonne(iii)(viii)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne ) Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)





640





562





1,298





1,146

































Production costs

$ 20,943

$ 33

$ 14,706

$ 26

$ 39,527

$ 30

$ 31,571

$ 28 Production costs (C$)

C$ 27,018

C$ 42

C$ 19,822

C$ 35

C$ 50,555

C$ 39

C$ 42,125

C$ 37 Inventory and other adjustments (C$)(v)

(78)

(0)

289

1

324

0

(684)

(1) Minesite operating costs (C$)

C$ 26,940

C$ 42

C$ 20,111

C$ 36

C$ 50,879

C$ 39

C$ 41,441

C$ 36

































Meadowbank Mine

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Per Ounce of Gold Produced(ii)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce ) Gold production (ounces)





59,627





95,289





121,074





180,659

































Production costs

$ 56,483

$ 947

$ 54,397

$ 571

$ 117,973

$ 974

$ 108,375

$ 600

Inventory and other adjustments(iv)

(826)

(14)

92

1

(4,647)

(38)

(2,423)

(14) Cash operating costs (co-product basis)

$ 55,657

$ 933

$ 54,489

$ 572

$ 113,326

$ 936

$ 105,952

$ 586

By-product metal revenues

(826)

(13)

(1,258)

(13)

(1,800)

(15)

(2,365)

(13) Cash operating costs (by-product basis)

$ 54,831

$ 920

$ 53,231

$ 559

$ 111,526

$ 921

$ 103,587

$ 573

































Meadowbank Mine

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Per Tonne(iii)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne ) Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)





844





996





1,674





1,922

































Production costs

$ 56,483

$ 67

$ 54,397

$ 55

$ 117,973

$ 70

$ 108,375

$ 56 Production costs (C$)

C$ 72,479

C$ 86

C$ 72,521

C$ 73

C$ 150,140

C$ 90

C$ 143,935

C$ 75 Inventory and other adjustments (C$)(v)

(770)

(1)

247

0

(5,627)

(4)

(2,894)

(2) Minesite operating costs (C$)

C$ 71,709

C$ 85

C$ 72,768

C$ 73

C$ 144,513

C$ 86

C$ 141,041

C$ 73

































Canadian Malartic Mine(i)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Per Ounce of Gold Produced(ii)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce ) Gold production (ounces)





91,863





82,509





175,266





153,891

































Production costs

$ 50,557

$ 550

$ 52,752

$ 639

$ 97,877

$ 558

$ 85,253

$ 554

Inventory and other adjustments(iv)

626

7

(6,674)

(81)

2,214

13

1,889

12 Cash operating costs (co-product basis)

$ 51,183

$ 557

$ 46,078

$ 558

$ 100,091

$ 571

$ 87,142

$ 566

By-product metal revenues

(1,878)

(20)

(1,513)

(18)

(3,546)

(20)

(2,866)

(18) Cash operating costs (by-product basis)

$ 49,305

$ 537

$ 44,565

$ 540

$ 96,545

$ 551

$ 84,276

$ 548

































Canadian Malartic Mine(i)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Per Tonne(iii)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne ) Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)





2,633





2,603





5,143





5,036

































Production costs

$ 50,557

$ 19

$ 52,752

$ 20

$ 97,877

$ 19

$ 85,253

$ 17 Production costs (C$)

C$ 64,801

C$ 25

C$ 70,868

C$ 27

C$ 125,303

C$ 24

C$ 113,864

C$ 23 Inventory and other adjustments (C$)(v)

1,036

0

(9,261)

(3)

3,078

1

1,871

0 Minesite operating costs (C$)

C$ 65,837

C$ 25

C$ 61,607

C$ 24

C$ 128,381

C$ 25

C$ 115,735

C$ 23

































Kittila Mine

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Per Ounce of Gold Produced(ii)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce ) Gold production (ounces)





42,049





47,156





90,167





98,777

































Production costs

$ 38,759

$ 922

$ 36,420

$ 772

$ 81,475

$ 904

$ 72,339

$ 732

Inventory and other adjustments(iv)

1,017

24

1,450

31

793

8

58

1 Cash operating costs (co-product basis)

$ 39,776

$ 946

$ 37,870

$ 803

$ 82,268

$ 912

$ 72,397

$ 733

By-product metal revenues

(39)

(1)

(40)

(1)

(110)

(1)

(84)

(1) Cash operating costs (by-product basis)

$ 39,737

$ 945

$ 37,830

$ 802

$ 82,158

$ 911

$ 72,313

$ 732

































Kittila Mine

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Per Tonne(iii)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne ) Tonnes of ore milled (thousands of tonnes)





423





439





891





862

































Production costs

$ 38,759

$ 92

$ 36,420

$ 83

$ 81,475

$ 91

$ 72,339

$ 84 Production costs (€)

€ 32,853

€ 78

€ 32,748

€ 75

€ 67,837

€ 76

€ 65,852

€ 76 Inventory and other adjustments (€)(v)

911

2

1,118

2

429

1

(222)

(0) Minesite operating costs (€)

€ 33,764

€ 80

€ 33,866

€ 77

€ 68,266

€ 77

€ 65,630

€ 76

































Pinos Altos Mine

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Per Ounce of Gold Produced(ii)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce ) Gold production (ounces)





43,646





48,196





85,482





93,556

































Production costs

$ 34,743

$ 796

$ 28,660

$ 595

$ 69,442

$ 812

$ 52,392

$ 560

Inventory and other adjustments(iv)

680

16

(8)

(1)

(2,307)

(27)

3,203

34 Cash operating costs (co-product basis)

$ 35,423

$ 812

$ 28,652

$ 594

$ 67,135

$ 785

$ 55,595

$ 594

By-product metal revenues

(8,885)

(204)

(10,663)

(221)

(18,050)

(211)

(21,358)

(228) Cash operating costs (by-product basis)

$ 26,538

$ 608

$ 17,989

$ 373

$ 49,085

$ 574

$ 34,237

$ 366

































Pinos Altos Mine

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Per Tonne(iii)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne ) Tonnes of ore processed (thousands of tonnes)





603





620





1,122





1,173

































Production costs

$ 34,743

$ 58

$ 28,660

$ 46

$ 69,442

$ 62

$ 52,392

$ 45 Inventory and other adjustments(v)

503

(0)

(70)

(0)

(2,471)

(2)

2,771

2 Minesite operating costs

$ 35,246

$ 58

$ 28,590

$ 46

$ 66,971

$ 60

$ 55,163

$ 47

































Creston Mascota Mine

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Per Ounce of Gold Produced(ii)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce ) Gold production (ounces)





8,716





12,074





20,704





23,318

































Production costs

$ 10,226

$ 1,173

$ 7,361

$ 610

$ 19,877

$ 960

$ 14,339

$ 615

Inventory and other adjustments(iv)

(434)

(50)

466

38

283

14

435

19 Cash operating costs (co-product basis)

$ 9,792

$ 1,123

$ 7,827

$ 648

$ 20,160

$ 974

$ 14,774

$ 634

By-product metal revenues

(1,271)

(145)

(1,186)

(98)

(2,797)

(135)

(2,230)

(96) Cash operating costs (by-product basis)

$ 8,521

$ 978

$ 6,641

$ 550

$ 17,363

$ 839

$ 12,544

$ 538

































Creston Mascota Mine

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Per Tonne(iii)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne ) Tonnes of ore processed (thousands of tonnes)





255





596





730





1,120

































Production costs

$ 10,226

$ 40

$ 7,361

$ 12

$ 19,877

$ 27

$ 14,339

$ 13 Inventory and other adjustments(v)

(519)

(2)

378

1

110

0

283

0 Minesite operating costs

$ 9,707

$ 38

$ 7,739

$ 13

$ 19,987

$ 27

$ 14,622

$ 13

































La India Mine

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Per Ounce of Gold Produced(ii)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce )

(thousands)

($ per ounce ) Gold production (ounces)





24,920





24,211





47,975





50,507

































Production costs

$ 17,798

$ 714

$ 14,942

$ 617

$ 33,200

$ 692

$ 28,056

$ 555

Inventory and other adjustments(iv)

39

2

(313)

(13)

781

16

373

8 Cash operating costs (co-product basis)

$ 17,837

$ 716

$ 14,629

$ 604

$ 33,981

$ 708

$ 28,429

$ 563

By-product metal revenues

(622)

(25)

(1,268)

(52)

(1,376)

(28)

(3,547)

(70) Cash operating costs (by-product basis)

$ 17,215

$ 691

$ 13,361

$ 552

$ 32,605

$ 680

$ 24,882

$ 493

































La India Mine

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended Per Tonne(iii)

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017

June 30, 2018

June 30, 2017



(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne )

(thousands)

($ per tonne ) Tonnes of ore processed (thousands of tonnes)





1,556





1,329





3,251





2,731

































Production costs

$ 17,798

$ 11

$ 14,942

$ 11

$ 33,200

$ 10

$ 28,056

$ 10 Inventory and other adjustments(v)

(147)

(0)

(687)

0

313

0

(318)

(0) Minesite operating costs

$ 17,651

$ 11

$ 14,255

$ 11

$ 33,513

$ 10

$ 27,738

$ 10

Notes: (i) The information set out in this table reflects the Company's 50% interest in the Canadian Malartic mine. (ii) Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is not a recognized measure under IFRS and this data may not be comparable to data reported by other gold producers. Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is presented on both a by-product basis (deducting by-product metal revenues from production costs) and co-product basis (without deducting by-product metal revenues). Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis is calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated statements of income for by-product metal revenues, inventory production costs, smelting, refining and marketing charges, other adjustments, and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold produced. Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis except that no adjustment for by-product metal revenues is made. Accordingly, the calculation of total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis does not reflect a reduction in production costs or smelting, refining and marketing charges associated with the production and sale of by-product metals. The Company believes that these generally accepted industry measures provide a realistic indication of operating performance and provide useful comparison points between periods. Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is intended to provide information about the cash generating capabilities of the Company's mining operations. Management also uses these measures to monitor the performance of the Company's mining operations. As market prices for gold are quoted on a per ounce basis, using the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis measure allows management to assess a mine's cash generating capabilities at various gold prices. Management is aware that these per ounce measures of performance can be affected by fluctuations in exchange rates and, in the case of total cash costs of gold produced on a by-product basis, by-product metal prices. Management compensates for these inherent limitations by using these measures in conjunction with minesite costs per tonne as well as other data prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management also performs sensitivity analysis in order to quantify the effects of fluctuating metal prices and exchange rates. (iii) Minesite costs per tonne is not a recognized measure under IFRS and this data may not be comparable to data reported by other gold producers. This measure is calculated by adjusting production costs as shown in the consolidated statement of income for inventory production costs and other adjustments, and then dividing by tonnes of ore milled. As the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced measure can be affected by fluctuations in by-product metal prices and exchange rates, management believes that the minesite costs per tonne measure provides additional information regarding the performance of mining operations, eliminating the impact of varying production levels. Management also uses this measure to determine the economic viability of mining blocks. As each mining block is evaluated based on the net realizable value of each tonne mined, in order to be economically viable the estimated revenue on a per tonne basis must be in excess of the minesite costs per tonne. Management is aware that this per tonne measure of performance can be impacted by fluctuations in processing levels and compensates for this inherent limitation by using this measure in conjunction with production costs prepared in accordance with IFRS. (iv) Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon the transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As total cash costs per ounce of gold produced are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Other adjustments include the addition of smelting, refining and marketing charges to production costs. (v) This inventory and other adjustment reflects production costs associated with the portion of production still in inventory and smelting, refining and marketing charges associated with production. (vi) The LaRonde Zone 5 mine achieved commercial production on June 1, 2018. Therefore, no comparative operating results are presented for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017. (vii) The Goldex mine's data presented on a per ounce of gold produced basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 excludes 5,646 and 8,041 ounces of payable gold production respectively and the associated costs related to the Deep 1 Zone which were produced prior to the achievement of commercial production. (viii) The Goldex mine's data presented on a per tonne basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 excludes 117,784 and 175,514 tonnes processed and the associated costs related to the Deep 1 Zone which were processed prior to the achievement of commercial production.

Reconciliation of Production Costs to All-in Sustaining Costs per Ounce of Gold Produced

























(United States dollars per ounce of gold produced, except where noted)

Three Months Ended June

30, 2018

Three Months Ended June

30, 2017

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2017 Production costs per the consolidated statements of income and

comprehensive income (thousands of United States dollars)

$ 303,695

$ 267,641

$ 599,021

$ 507,980 Adjusted gold production (ounces)(i)



404,961



422,097



794,239



837,918 Production costs per ounce of adjusted gold production(i)

$ 750

$ 634

$ 754

$ 606 Adjustments:

























Inventory and other adjustments(ii)



(14)



(6)



(19)



16 Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced (co-product basis)(iii)

$ 736

$ 628

$ 735

$ 622 By-product metal revenues



(80)



(72)



(83)



(74) Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced (by-product basis)(iii)

$ 656

$ 556

$ 652

$ 548 Adjustments:























Sustaining capital expenditures (including capitalized exploration)



183



160



167



143 General and administrative expenses (including stock options)



76



66



81



70 Non-cash reclamation provision and other



6



3



6



3 All-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced (by-product basis)

$ 921

$ 785

$ 906

$ 764 By-product metal revenues



80



72



83



74 All-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced (co-product basis)

$ 1,001

$ 857

$ 989

$ 838

Notes: (i) Adjusted gold production for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 excludes 5,646 and 8,041 ounces of payable gold production respectively at the Goldex mine's Deep 1 Zone which were produced prior to the achievement of commercial production. (ii) Under the Company's revenue recognition policy, revenue from contracts with customers is recognized upon transfer of control over metals sold to the customer. As total cash costs per ounce of gold produced are calculated on a production basis, an inventory adjustment is made to reflect the portion of production not yet recognized as revenue. Other adjustments include the addition of smelting, refining and marketing charges to production costs. (iii) Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is not a recognized measure under IFRS and this data may not be comparable to data reported by other gold producers. Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is presented on both a by-product basis (deducting by-product metal revenues from production costs) and co-product basis (without deducting by-product metal revenues). Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis is calculated by adjusting production costs as recorded in the condensed interim consolidated statements of income for by-product metal revenues, inventory production costs, smelting, refining and marketing charges, other adjustments, and then dividing by the number of ounces of gold produced. Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis is calculated in the same manner as total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis except that no adjustment for by-product metal revenues is made. Accordingly, the calculation of total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a co-product basis does not reflect a reduction in production costs or smelting, refining and marketing charges associated with the production and sale of by-product metals. The Company believes that these generally accepted industry measures provide a realistic indication of operating performance and provide useful comparison points between periods. Total cash costs per ounce of gold produced is intended to provide information about the cash generating capabilities of the Company's mining operations. Management also uses these measures to monitor the performance of the Company's mining operations. As market prices for gold are quoted on a per ounce basis, using the total cash costs per ounce of gold produced on a by-product basis measure allows management to assess a mine's cash generating capabilities at various gold prices. Management is aware that these per ounce measures of performance can be affected by fluctuations in exchange rates and, in the case of total cash costs of gold produced on a by-product basis, by-product metal prices. Management compensates for these inherent limitations by using these measures in conjunction with minesite costs per tonne as well as other data prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management also performs sensitivity analysis in order to quantify the effects of fluctuating metal prices and exchange rates.