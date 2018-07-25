Goldcorp Provides Second Quarter 2018 Exploration Update

VANCOUVER, July 25, 2018 /CNW/ - GOLDCORP INC. (TSX: G, NYSE: GG) ("Goldcorp" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2018 exploration program. Representative drill results are provided in the appendices below; website links to further information, including full drill results, drill coordinates, quality assurance and quality control information and relevant diagrams, are provided at the end of each section.

Highlights

Musselwhite continues to return positive drill results that exceed expectations in all key metrics including width, height and grade. Drilling results expected to support mineral reserve growth in 2018 and significant new land holdings were staked over the host greenstone belt. Recent drill hole results from PQ Deeps include 13.5 m at 17.41 g/t gold (18-PQE-025) and 9.5 m at 19.66 g/t gold (18-PQE-026), with mineralization remaining open down plunge.





Surface and underground drilling at HG Young (Red Lake Camp) continues to support geologic model and advances project towards concept study. Mineralized intercepts include 1.83 m at 76.67 g/t gold (D142080). At Cochenour, diamond drill results continued to return broad zones of economic mineralization including 17.40 m at 12.14 g/t gold (C37039) from the Upper Main Zone and confirmed mineralization is open up and down plunge.





Infill drilling at Silica Cap (Cerro Negro Camp) required for mineral resource estimations and has extended the known high-grade mineralization in the 600 vein by a further 300 m of strike. Drill results include 15.67 m at 14.62 g/t gold (SCDD-18135). Preliminary metallurgical testwork returned an average gold recovery of 93%. Drill rigs are now focused on the discovery of the next economic vein, testing targets at the base of the resource triangle.





Goldcorp finalizes joint venture with Minera Frisco, S.A.B de C.V. at Peñasquito to jointly explore key regional targets in the Mazapil Valley. By the end of the second quarter of 2018, drilling commenced on the first target, Santa Cruz, under the terms of this agreement. Santa Rosa continued to return broad intersections of low grade mineralization including 254 m at 0.34 g/t gold (SRD-25-18).





Norte Abierto gold assay results from the first holes drilled at the Casale deposit confirm the geologic and current mineral resource model and returned intersections of pophyry style mineralization including 136 m at 1.31 g/t gold (CCDDH-002A) as well as higher grade intercepts associated with magmatic breccias: 10.00 m at 18.28 g/t (CCRC-002).

Goldcorp made significant progress in the second quarter on its brownfields exploration work, where strong results, in particular at Musselwhite and Cerro Negro, continued to highlight the potential to add to our mineral reserve base in order to achieve our goal for mineral reserve growth included in our 20/20/20 plan. An aggressive field program is under way across all our Canadian sites to work up early stage targets for potential drill campaigns during the winter season. In LATAM, the focus is on new discoveries at Cerro Negro and data collation and interpretation at the Norte Abierto joint venture.

The key exploration highlights from select operations are presented below.

Musselwhite Camp

At Musselwhite (100% owned, Canada), the Company continued exploring near-mine targets to grow mineral resources and mineral reserves and initiated generative exploration programs on an expanded landholding throughout the North Caribou greenstone belt.

During the second quarter of 2018, underground mine exploration completed mineral resource conversion drilling in the C Block portion of PQ Deeps, West Limb and the Lynx North area, with five drills testing mineral reserve and resource extensions from underground infrastructure. All mine target zones over-performed in terms of grade and size as a result of infill and expansion drilling. The C Block of PQ Deeps, in particular, continued to return results that exceeded expectations in all key metrics, including increased width, height and grade (see Figure 1). A selection of drill intercepts are summarized in Table 1 of the appendix, with comprehensive assays provided at the link below. Additional underground access development continues to move forward with development spiralling down to meet the plunge elevation for the 2019 exploration drill platforms. Initial 50 m step out drilling is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2018, with additional 150 m step out drilling completed by the end of first quarter of 2019.

Upon completion of the mineral reserve and resource conversion drill campaign, the drill rigs moved to test several new exploration targets within the mine infrastructure. Highlights include a 300 m down-plunge stepout drill program on the Redwing area, which lies within the Southern Iron Formation (SIF). Drilling intersected prospective visual alteration and mineralization within the targeted Howe, Yzerman and Lindsey zones; assays are pending with the exception of one drill hole returned to date from Howe (Table 1). This stepout drilling expands the known mineralization of the various Redwing lodes to approximately 900 m in length, and additional drilling is planned to connect it to the Thunderwolves zone, which lies an additional 1.7 km down-plunge.

Figure 1: Musselwhite PQ Deeps 'C-Block' long section, looking west. (Link to figure)

Continued broad step out exploration of the main Musselwhite mineralized stratigraphic horizons, comprising deep drilling on the North Shore of Opapamiskin Lake, 6 km northwest of the mine portal, commenced mid-second quarter of 2018. Drilling will test the strike extension of both the PQ Deeps and the West Limb stratigraphic positions within the projected gently northwest plunging Musselwhite fold structure (Figure 2).

The first deep drill hole currently underway is targeting a 1.2 km step out from known PQ Deeps reserves and is located 350 m step out from the mineralization previously intersected in the deep drilling campaign completed during summer 2017 (intercept of 10.3 g/t gold over 4.1 m true width). The Lynx North stratigraphic position will also be tested by this drilling program, time permitting. The second deep drill rig on the North Shore, due to commence drilling early in the third quarter of 2018, will test the equivalent down-plunge projection of the West Limb stratigraphic location, stepping 1.0 km northwest of known West Limb mineralization.

Additional near mine exploration is also underway to test the down plunge extensions of the Camp Bay and West Anticline zones which lie west of the main Musselwhite mineralized lodes but comprise the same prospective banded iron formation stratigraphic horizons. Previous drilling has intersected the Camp Bay zone, located 700 m west of the Musselwhite West Limb, over a 2 km plunge length. Wide spaced drilling is currently underway from the West Limb to test the Camp Bay horizon, and geologic modelling from this drilling will be used to plan follow-up drilling from the ice during first quarter of 2019. The more steeply plunging West Anticline zone will also be tested from this ice drilling program over the winter months.

Figure 2: Musselwhite three dimensional view of the deposit and location of North Shore drilling. (Link to figure)

Musselwhite regional exploration focus was significantly expanded during the second quarter of 2018. Following the change to online map staking in early April 2018, an additional 500 km2 of claims were staked by Goldcorp over the North Caribou Greenstone Belt, resulting in total landholdings of approximately 750 km2 (Figure 3). Geological and structural interpretations were completed and several new high priority exploration targets identified, for which historic data sets have been compiled and exploration strategy defined. Field work has now commenced with the objective to ground-truth the exploration models over the target areas, applying knowledge of controls on mineralization at Musselwhite and other Archean greenstone gold models, to proceed towards refining specific programs of systematic exploration to be conducted over the 2018-2019 field seasons.

In addition, during the second quarter of 2018, planning to access and conduct drilling at the Karl Zeemal target located 8 km southeast of the Musselwhite mine was completed. A detailed drone magnetic survey is planned for early in the third quarter of 2018, with the aim to provide improved resolution of iron formation stratigraphy and structural geometry, followed by a drilling program which aims to expand on historical drilling and test new soil anomalies.

Figure 3: Goldcorp claim holdings over the North Caribou Greenstone Belt, as of June 30, 2018. (Link to figure)

Musselwhite – Q2-2018 Drilling Results; Coordinates

Red Lake Camp

Exploration activity continued at the Red Lake camp (100% owned, Canada) on three advanced areas: Campbell-Red Lake Gold Mine, and HG Young and Cochenour advanced projects, and has recently extended to encompass generative exploration programs over the highly prospective 385 km2 Red Lake land package.

Underground mineral reserve definition and exploration at Campbell-Red Lake during the second quarter of 2018 was completed on three key zones in the lower eastern portions of the mine, including the R/56, PLM and HW7 zones, with the principal aim of replacing mine depletion. The database is now closed off and modelling is being completed, with updated mineral resources and reserves scheduled for release with Goldcorp's 2018 third quarter results.

Step-out exploration commenced during the second quarter of 2018 on several new targets. Drilling focus continues to shift eastwards towards portions of the mine containing favorable geology and structure, but which remain underexplored. The Aviation Complex was identified during this generative phase and drilling has recently commenced. The Aviation zone comprises folded Balmer Assemblage basalt, a significant host to gold mineralization throughout the mine, and is located close to the regional unconformity with Bruce Channel sediments, and obliquely intersected by mine sequence faults which act as fluid conduits in other parts of the mine. Drilling to date has intersected silicification, magnetite and pyrrhotite mineralization within the Norseman zone of the Aviation Complex area; all assays are pending.

An additional conceptual target is currently being drill tested, the High Grade Zone Offset target, which is postulated on an observed lithologic offset of the High Grade Zone host geologic sequence by approximately 300 m along the Kovala Fault. Drilling to date has thus far confirmed the lithologic sequence which supports the fault offset theory, and minor quartz-carbonate veining with sulphide mineralization has been intersected in the target area. Geological modelling is helping to refine the ongoing drilling program which is expected to return assay results by end of the third quarter of 2018. The High Grade Zone produced approximately 3.32 Mt at 64.39 g/t gold for 6.87 million ounces of gold from January 2000 to June 2018, underpinning the prospectivity of this compelling exploration target.

Figure 4: Long section of all Campbell - Red Lake mineralized zones, looking east-northeast, highlighting the PLM, Lower R/56 and HW7 zones drilled during Q2-2018. HG Young is also shown, which is located 2.1 km to the northeast of the Campbell-Red Lake underground mine complex. (Link to figure)

Campbell - Red Lake – Q2-2018 Drilling Results; Coordinates

During the second quarter of 2018, exploration development was completed at HG Young allowing the project to deploy four drills underground along with an additional drill from surface, and approximately 18,600 m of core drilling was completed. Results returned to date confirm the geological model and plunge continuity of the system (Figure 5). A selection of drill intercepts are summarized in Table 2 of the appendix, with comprehensive assays provided at the link below. The HG Young project remains on track for completion of the mining concept study and development of a starter mine plan by late 2019.

Figure 5: Long section of HG Young, looking east, showing drill pierce points returned during Q2-2018. (Link to figure)

HG Young – Q1-2018 Drilling Results; Coordinates

In the second quarter of 2018, exploration activities at Cochenour focused on the Upper Main Zone (UMZ) and Banded Iron Formation (BIF) zone. Underground exploration drilling during the second quarter of 2018 has continued to focus on converting and expanding UMZ South, UMZ North and BIF mineralization up and down dip as well as along strike, with additional focus on continual improvement in understanding the structural controls of the deposit with the principal aim for 2018 of doubling the mineral reserve estimate ahead of production in 2019. A total of 3,087 m of exploration diamond drilling was completed; assays are pending for the second quarter drilling.

Assay results received from the first quarter of 2018 drilling have been encouraging with some notably high grades and exceptional widths from the up-plunge extension of the lower UMZ1 zone, and from infill drilling between wide-spaced holes in UMZ 61 at Upper Cochenour (Figure 6). A selection of drill intercepts are summarized in Table 3 of the appendix, with comprehensive assays provided at the link below.

Figure 6: Upper Cochenour UMZ long section, looking east, showing Q2-2018 intercepts in UMZ1 & 61 mineralized zones. Contouring is coloured by grade x true width (m). (Link to figure)

Cochenour – Q2-2018 Drilling Results; Coordinates

Generative exploration programs at Red Lake have recently commenced, following the completion of a systematic detailed geological and structural synthesis and target compilation of the Red Lake greenstone belt completed over the winter months. In total, the Red Lake greenstone belt has yielded over 48 million ounces of gold in past production, existing resources and reserves. Goldcorp's claim holdings total 385 km2 within this highly prospective Archean greenstone belt (Figure 7).

Four high priority target areas have been identified (West Red Lake, North Madsen, McCuaig and Lennie) and are currently undergoing high resolution magnetic surveys, field mapping, soil sampling, and stripping and channel sampling of select outcrops. The goal of the third quarter exploration activities is to refine the geological setting of each regional target area and further assess exploration potential and future strategy. Pending positive results, a drilling program will be considered for the upcoming winter season.

Figure 7: Regional exploration target areas identified from the belt-scale litho-structural lineament study. (Link to figure)

Cerro Negro Camp

Drilling during the second quarter of 2018 has focused primarily on completing a 50 m by 50 m infill program at the Silica Cap complex with the objective of moving the target into mineral resources when the update is released with Goldcorp's 2018 third quarter results. Additionally, mineral resource and reserve drilling was completed at the Vein Zone deep and San Marcos extension targets, while exploration drilling commenced at the Eureka North and Mariana-249 targets.

As of June 2018, six diamond drill rigs and one reverse circulation drill rig were operating on surface at Cerro Negro. A summary of drilling completed during the second quarter is presented in Table 4 of the appendix.

Silica Cap

The Silica Cap complex is located 10.5 km southeast of the Mariana Central area and 3.6 km south of the processing plant. To date, three sub-parallel, northwest-trending epithermal veins, 500 (Silica Cap), 600 (Gato Salvaje), and 601, along with several ancillary structures have been defined within the Silica Cap complex (Figure 8).

The 500 vein has now been defined along a strike extent of approximately 1,800 m, the 600 vein 1,100 m, and the 601 vein 1,500 m. Mineralization is generally confined vertically between 450 m and 850 m levels. Within the 500 vein, a 400 m by 100 m high-grade shoot plunging roughly 30° to the SE has been defined (Figure 9). Similarly, a 700 m by 100 m higher-grade area has been defined within the 600 vein (Figure 10). Results during the second quarter have provided better definition in the 500 vein and have expanded the delineation of the high grade shoot within the 600 vein by approximately 300 m along strike.

The true width of the 500 vein is generally between 5 m and 10 m, although shallow intercepts have encountered high-grade mineralization across larger widths in areas where the structure bifurcates and/or is cross-cut by syn-mineral, north-northwest-trending structures. The 600 and 601 veins, subparallel veins to the south of the 500 vein, average approximately 8 m and 6 m in width, respectively.

The veins are hosted within strongly silicified rhyolitic ignimbrite rocks of the Chon Aike formation, and are characterized by colloform and vuggy silica, hydrothermal breccias and associated gold-silver mineralization.

Selection and dispatch of 32 samples distributed across representative areas of the 500, 600, and 601 veins for initial metallurgical testing was completed during the first quarter of 2018. The initial cyanide leach test results have returned average recoveries of 93% for gold and 65% for silver.

A selection of significant results from second quarter drilling is presented in Figures 9, 10, and Table 4 in the appendix.

Figure 8. Plan map illustrating the Silica Cap and Vein Zone areas with 2018 drilling. (Link to figure)

Figure 9. Longitudinal section of the Silica Cap 500 vein. (Link to figure)

Figure 10. Longitudinal section of the Silica Cap 600 vein (Gato Salvaje). (Link to figure)

Vein Zone Deep

The down dip extension of the primary Vein Zone system was a target for mineral resource and reserve expansion drilling during the first quarter of 2018. Although intercepts in the Vein Zone Deep target have been lower grade than anticipated, the results will be modelled into the 2018 mineral reserve update. Results summarized in Table 4 of the appendix correspond to down-dip and hanging wall intercepts in the main Vein Zone system.

Other Exploration Targets

As drilling for the 2018 mineral reserve and resource estimate update is completed, drill rigs have been relocated to test new targets, at the base of the resource triangle. The first two targets tested were Eureka Delta and Mariana 249. No economic intersections have been returned and these targets have been rejected from the triangle. Exploration drilling has also commenced at the San Marcos eastern extension and gold assay results are pending. Drilling during the third quarter of 2018 will focus on the initial evaluation of identified targets Mariana-HW, Eureka North Breccia, Mariana West, and Mariana Sur. Surface work will continue over identified targets Tres Ojos, Sinter, Eureka South, and Bajo Negro South to prepare them for drilling during the fourth quarter of 2018. The order in which targets are drilled may be adjusted depending on progress and results of surface work.

Cerro Negro – Q2-2018 Drilling Results; Coordinates

Peñasquito Camp

Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa is a follow-up exploration target 20 km to the east-southeast of Peñasquito mine. In addition to concessions owned by Goldcorp, the Santa Rosa project area consists of an option agreements with J. Gonzalez (315 ha) and Maverix Metals Inc. (2,695 ha) where Goldcorp owns a majority interest. The Santa Rosa system is interpreted as a quartz porphyry complex intruding a contemporaneous volcanic pile underlain by Lower Jurassic to Upper Cretaceous carbonate stratigraphy (Figure 11).

Diamond drilling of 7,624 m has been completed in 2018 with 2,121 m in the second quarter of 2018. The drilling was designed to test the potential of west northwest trending, dacite porphyry dykes to host mineralization along with their potential to have generated skarn mineralization where they interface with favourable carbonate stratigraphy at depth (Figure 11). Assay results have been returned for five holes drilled during the second quarter of 2018 and continue to intersect broad low grade gold mineralization associated with dacitic porphyry dykes as well as high grade skarn style mineralization in adjacent carbonate rocks (Table 5). Currently, holes have intersected mineralization and define dimensions of 100 m to 400 m below surface and over a strike of 300 m at a 0.2 g/t gold cut off. The zone is located 600 m west of historical mine workings and remains open along strike and at depth.

Although the holes that have intersected mineralization were targeted to intercept the dykes at perpendicular angles, further drilling will be required to determine true width and geometry of mineralization (Figure 12).

Figure 11. Peñasquito central block, concessions, and exploration targets with the position of Santa Rosa. (Link to figure)

Figure 12. Santa Rosa section L2477176 with significant, apparent drill width intercepts marked. (Link to figure)

Minera Frisco Joint Venture

On June 20, 2018, Minera Tayahua, S.A. de C.V (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Minera Frisco, S.A.B. de C.V.) and Minera Peñasquito, S.A. de C.V. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Goldcorp Inc.) entered into a joint venture arrangement. The objective of the joint venture is to amalgamate exploration ground in the Mazapil Valley (Figure 8), where numerous targets have been jointly defined. A brief summary of the agreement is set out below:

Of the 23,300 ha that comprise the joint venture area, approximately 60% have been provided by Minera Tayahua, with the remainder having been contributed by Minera Peñasquito.

The joint venture will be managed by Goldcorp and overseen by a four member Technical Committee comprised of equal representation.

The ownership of the joint-venture will at all times be 50/50, subject to dilution for failure to fund a program or one party making a sole funding decision.

Up until the completion of a Pre-feasibility Study of any target deposit within the joint venture area, the costs will be allocation 75/25 to Minera Peñasquito and Minera Tayahua, respectively.

Beyond the Pre-feasibility Study stage, the costs will be allocated equally (50/50) for the remainder of that project.

Drilling of the near-mine, joint venture target Santa Cruz was commenced late in the second quarter.

Peñasquito – Q2-2018 Drilling Results; Coordinates

Norte Abierto Camp

Norte Abierto (50% owned, Chile) completed a total of 41 holes for 24,646 m during the second quarter of 2018. These were distributed as follows: Casale: 24 holes for 12,159 m, Caspiche: 9 holes for 8,152 m and Luciano: 8 holes for 4,335 m. Drilling has now stopped due to the southern hemisphere winter. Drill results have been received for the first seven Casale holes (Table 6) and confirm the new geologic model and gold grade intercepts correspond well to the current resource model (Figure 13 and 14). At Luciano, the results from the first three diamond drill holes have returned broad zones of porphyry style gold mineralization including: 202.00 m at 0.59g/t gold from 524 m (LUCDDH002).

Work is now underway collating all of the data collected during the field season, finalising geologic models and updating the mineral resource models for both the Casale and Caspiche deposits.

Figure 13. Casale Surface showing 2018 highlight gold assays result received during this quarter Map. (Link to figure)

Figure 14. Casale Cross Section with azimuth 300° through the hole CCDDH-007 and CCDDH4, showing highlight results received during the second quarter of 2018. (Link to figure)

Norte Abierto– Q2-2018 Drilling Results; Coordinates

APPENDIX

Table 1: Significant drill intercepts from Musselwhite, PQ Deeps 'C Block' (received in Q2-2018).

Hole No. Zone From (m) To (m) Drilled Width

(m) True

Width

(m) Au g/t 18-PQE-019 PQ Deeps C Block 184.4 195.0 10.6 9.2 13.76 18-PQE-020 PQ Deeps C Block 178.5 185.6 7.1 6.6 5.43 18-PQE-021 PQ Deeps C Block 171.4 176.9 5.5 5.3 8.63 18-PQE-022 PQ Deeps C Block 166.2 169.0 2.8 2.8 11.40 18-PQE-022 PQ Deeps C Block 172.5 173.4 0.9 0.8 41.80 18-PQE-023 PQ Deeps C Block 242.4 253.0 10.6 7.0 14.30 18-PQE-023 PQ Deeps C Block 227.9 237.4 9.5 8.3 14.53 18-PQE-024 PQ Deeps C Block 227.8 241.2 13.4 10.1 8.03 18-PQE-025 PQ Deeps C Block 213.7 234.0 20.3 13.5 17.41 18-PQE-026 PQ Deeps C Block 121.9 122.2 0.3 0.3 321.00 18-PQE-026 PQ Deeps C Block 202.6 212.8 10.2 9.5 19.66 18-PQE-028 PQ Deeps C Block 195.0 203.4 8.4 8.3 9.62 18-PQE-029 PQ Deeps C Block 190.6 195.5 4.9 4.7 10.55 18-PQE-030 PQ Deeps C Block 179.8 186.0 6.2 5.7 3.99 18-PQE-031 PQ Deeps C Block 158.7 161.8 3.1 3.1 6.88 18-PQE-031 PQ Deeps C Block 173.6 178.6 5.0 4.9 8.64 18-PQE-044 PQ Deeps C Block 223.3 229.2 5.9 5.8 7.01 18-RDW-001 Redwing, Howe 96.3 103.5 7.2 4.2 7.66

Footnotes: 1. Data is for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. 2. All gold values are uncut. 3. True widths are estimated based on drill angle and interpreted geometry of mineralization. 4. All samples were submitted for analysis to Activation Laboratories in Dryden, Ontario, Canada. All samples were analyzed using a 30g charge fire assay with AA finish. Samples over 10ppm gold were reanalyzed using gravimetric finish. One in 20 samples was blank and one in 20 samples was certified reference material. 5. Katie McCormack, P.Geo, Geology Manager, Musselwhite, is the Qualified Person responsible for the Musselwhite Exploration program.

Table 2: Significant drill intercepts from H.G. Young (received in Q2-2018)

Hole No. Zone From (m) To (m) Drilled Width

(m) True Width

(m) Au g/t DS1309BW H.G. Young Main 1164.79 1165.65 0.86 0.72 56.00 DS1309BW H.G. Young Main 1172.75 1174.39 1.64 1.40 13.15 DS1309BW H.G. Young Main 1215.45 1218.22 2.77 2.03 5.34 DS1309CW H.G. Young Main 1185.89 1186.28 0.39 0.31 41.66 D142077 H.G. Young Sulphides 99.06 101.13 2.07 1.59 13.19 D142077 H.G. Young Main 245.36 249.08 3.72 2.85 11.40 D142080 H.G. Young Main 163.74 165.69 1.95 1.83 76.67 Including H.G. Young Main 164.59 165.66 1.07 1.00 138.58 D142080 H.G. Young Main 226.80 227.44 0.64 0.52 25.99 D142080 H.G. Young Main 236.10 237.59 1.49 1.14 110.71 Including H.G. Young Main 237.29 237.59 0.31 0.23 515.35 D142081 H.G. Young Main 137.77 139.60 1.83 1.29 9.62 D142088 H.G. Young Main 259.81 260.15 0.34 0.27 171.13 D142088 H.G. Young Main 281.09 281.73 0.64 0.55 40.71 Including H.G. Young Main 281.09 281.30 0.21 0.19 117.32 D142089 H.G. Young Main 273.10 276.61 3.51 2.69 10.60 Including H.G. Young Main 276.36 276.61 0.24 0.24 73.57 D142089 H.G. Young Main 289.56 292.00 2.44 2.11 7.23 Including H.G. Young Main 289.56 289.80 0.24 0.21 53.91 D142090 H.G. Young Main 152.03 153.19 1.16 0.82 17.34 Including H.G. Young Main 152.03 152.22 0.18 0.13 51.66 D142093 H.G. Young Main 197.57 197.91 0.34 0.26 48.15 D142096 H.G. Young Main 299.22 299.92 0.7 0.61 31.67

Footnotes: 1. Data is for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. 2. All gold values are uncut. 3. True widths are estimated based on drill angle and interpreted geometry of mineralization. 4. All samples were submitted for analysis to Activation Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. All samples were analyzed using a 30g charge fire assay with AA finish. Samples over 10ppm gold were reanalyzed using 30g fire assay with gravimetric finish. One in 20 samples was blank, one in 20 samples was a certified reference material and one in 20 samples was a field duplicate. 5. Maura Kolb, P.Geo, Exploration Manager, Red Lake, is the Qualified Person responsible for the Red Lake Exploration program.

Table 3: Significant drill intercepts from Cochenour (received in Q2-2018)

Hole No. Zone From (m) To (m) Drilled Width

(m) True Width

(m) Au g/t C37039 UMZ1 53.3 71.9 18.6 17.4 12.14 C37040 UMZ1 67.4 68.3 0.9 0.9 33.50 C37045 UMZ1 42.1 54.6 12.5 11.9 5.33 C37048 UMZ1 36.3 58.9 22.6 21.9 6.8 C37050 UMZ1 81.8 88.9 7.1 5.82 11.64 C37051 UMZ1 57.6 61.3 3.7 3.7 10.03 C37066 UMZ61 81.8 84.3 2.5 2.4 135.02 C37067 UMZ61 82.9 90.4 7.5 7.1 15.40 C37068 UMZ61 90.0 104.5 14.5 13.6 12.40 C37073 UMZ61 88.1 103.6 15.5 14.9 7.01 C41018 UMZ1 81.8 89.4 7.6 6.9 6.30 C41021 UMZ1 89.2 102.2 13 12.6 5.45 C44000 UMZ1 100.9 113.2 12.3 11.0 8.05 C44001 UMZ1 93.6 102.4 8.8 7.8 5.98 C44004 UMZ1 89.0 97.6 8.6 8.1 12.19 C44005 UMZ1 92.7 101.6 8.9 8.0 6.19 C44007 UMZ1 105.7 112.8 7.1 5.6 12.78 C44007 UMZ 130.9 141.7 10.8 9.4 7.72 C44009 UMZ1 90.7 100.6 9.9 9.5 6.22 C44010 UMZ1 107.9 109.7 1.8 1.7 11.43 C44012 UMZ1 92.9 105.2 12.3 10.8 5.21 C44013 UMZ1 100.3 105.8 5.5 4.8 54.09 C44013 UMZ 108.9 115.1 6.2 5.2 7.34 C44016 UMZ1 87.5 91.4 3.9 3.8 19.64 C44019 UMZ1 88.2 96.3 8.1 7.8 7.43 C51125A UMZ22 158.1 168.6 10.5 7.5 5.90 C51128 UMZ1 133.8 143.1 9.3 8.7 5.80 C51129 UMZ1 137.8 148.1 10.3 10.2 14.44 C51130 UMZ1 153.0 157.0 4.0 3.9 10.67

Footnotes: 1. Data is for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. 2. All gold values are uncut. 3. True widths are estimated based on drill angle and interpreted geometry of mineralization. 4. All samples were submitted for analysis to Activation Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. All samples were analyzed using a 30g charge fire assay with AA finish. Samples over 10ppm gold were reanalyzed using 30g fire assay with gravimetric finish. One in 20 samples was blank, one in 20 samples was a certified reference material and one in 20 samples was a field duplicate. 5. Maura Kolb, P.Geo, Exploration Manager, Red Lake, is the Qualified Person responsible for the Red Lake Exploration program.

Table 4: Significant drill intercepts from Cerro Negro, Silica Cap (received in Q2-2018)

Hole No. Zone From (m) To (m) Drilled

Width (m) True Width

(m) Au g/t SCDD-18091 SC-500 168.00 179.85 11.85 10.80 5.27 SCDD-18092 SC-500 220.05 229.00 8.95 4.67 9.40 SCDD-18093 SC-500 175.25 185.70 10.45 9.15 11.49 SCDD-18099 SC-500 136.00 144.00 8.00 6.23 13.40 SCDD-18101 SC-500 192.75 205.00 12.25 9.89 9.55 SCDD-18103 SC-500 209.20 222.00 12.80 10.43 5.11 SCDD-18107 SC-500 111.15 122.60 11.45 10.34 6.52 SCDD-18113 SC-500 434.00 443.00 9.00 7.90 6.29 SCDD-18123 SC-500 269.30 282.00 12.70 11.17 23.91 SCDD-18126 SC-500 187.40 207.30 19.90 16.92 15.81 SCDD-18127 SC-500 296.75 305.10 8.35 6.62 6.29 SCDD-18129 SC-500 156.35 167.30 10.95 9.01 7.96 SCDD-18138 SC-500 239.25 247.15 7.90 5.92 6.89 SCDD-18146 SC-500 268.50 277.00 8.50 7.25 6.37 SCRD-18121 SC-500 395.35 398.00 2.65 2.52 27.46 SCDD-18094 SC-600 417.00 427.00 10.00 7.43 6.75 SCDD-18096 SC-600 200.00 209.00 9.00 7.51 5.42 SCDD-18106 SC-600 226.75 231.60 4.85 4.35 18.36 SCDD-18110 SC-600 118.60 137.00 18.40 15.98 3.85 SCDD-18125 SC-600 208.00 218.00 10.00 7.98 9.15 SCDD-18135 SC-600 176.75 197.40 20.65 15.67 14.62 SCDD-18147 SC-600 243.20 250.30 7.10 5.01 20.01 SCDD-18148 SC-600 227.50 236.80 9.30 7.95 17.50 SCDD-18149 SC-600 180.00 191.30 11.30 8.26 24.53 SCDD-18150 SC-600 195.75 213.55 17.80 12.84 4.78 SCDD-18152 SC-600 229.15 243.10 13.95 12.70 10.25 SCDD-18164 SC-600 259.80 267.10 7.30 6.59 16.44 SCDD-18165 SC-600 154.70 163.80 9.10 5.40 12.18 SCDD-18166 SC-600 254.00 270.70 16.70 11.02 10.03 SCRD-18111 SC-600 220.80 227.00 6.20 4.78 12.26 SCRD-18118 SC-600 305.75 314.00 8.25 7.46 6.32 SCRD-18121 SC-600 130.50 142.95 12.45 9.70 5.96 SCRD-18124 SC-600 154.30 161.80 7.50 5.91 8.58

Footnotes: 1. Data is for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. 2. All gold values are uncut. 3. True widths are estimated based on drill angle and interpreted geometry of mineralization. 4. Details of analytical procedures including quality assurance / quality control can be found in the 2016 Technical Report filed on Sedar. 5. Cesar Riveros-MAusIMM (CP Geo), Exploration Superintendant, Cerro Negro is the Qualified Person responsible for the Cerro Negro Exploration program.

Table 5: Significant drill intercepts from Santa Rosa, Peñasquito (received in Q2-2018)

Hole No. Zone From (m) To (m) Drilled Width (m) Au g/t SRD-23-18 Santa Rosa 482.00 584.00 102.00 0.78 incl. Santa Rosa 496.00 506.00 10.00 1.82 incl. Santa Rosa 558.00 564.00 6.00 2.74 SRD-24-18 Santa Rosa 240.00 258.00 18.00 0.85 incl. Santa Rosa 250.00 256.00 6.00 1.99 SRD-25-18 Santa Rosa 70.00 86.00 16.00 0.45 SRD-25-18 Santa Rosa 252.00 506.00 254.00 0.34 incl. Santa Rosa 348.00 366.00 18.00 1.03 SRD-26-18 Santa Rosa 220.00 244.00 24.00 0.66 incl. Santa Rosa 222.00 224.00 2.00 3.74 SRD-27-18 Santa Rosa 8.00 334.00 326.00 0.14 SRD-27-18 Santa Rosa 700.00 722.00 22.00 0.46

Footnotes: 1. Data is for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. 2. All gold values are uncut. 3. Drill widths are apparent, truth widths are undetermined. 4. Details of analytical procedures including quality assurance / quality control can be found in the 2016 Technical Report filed on Sedar. 5. Iain Kelso, P.Geo, Director Exploration Latam, is the Qualified Person responsible for the Peñasquito Exploration program.

Table 6: Significant drill intercepts from Norte Abierto (received in Q2-2018)

Hole No. Target From

(m) To

(m) Drilled

Width (m) Au

(g/t) Ag (g/t) CuT (%) LUCDDH-001 Luciano 0 30 30.0 0.57 1.93 0.13 LUCDDH-001 Luciano 30 50 20.0 2.12 1.42 0.19 LUCDDH-001 Luciano 50 128 78.0 0.66 1.34 0.19 LUCDDH-001 Luciano 128 148 20.0 0.27 1.18 0.15 LUCDDH-001 Luciano 148 198 50.0 0.40 1.66 0.19 LUCDDH-001 Luciano 198 236 38.0 0.61 2.04 0.23 LUCDDH-001 Luciano 236 262 36.0 0.34 1.13 0.13 LUCDDH-001 Luciano 262 314 52.0 0.59 1.72 0.21 LUCDDH-001 Luciano 314 398 84.0 0.26 1.23 0.14 LUCDDH-001 Luciano 398 462 64.0 0.36 1.21 0.15 LUCDDH-001 Luciano 462 600 138.0 0.27 0.83 0.09 LUCDDH-002 Luciano 0 82 82.0 0.99 0.97 0.14 LUCDDH-002 Luciano 82 338.5 256.5 0.20 0.69 0.08 LUCDDH-002 Luciano 338.5 524 185.5 0.41 1.89 0.19 LUCDDH-002 Luciano 524 726 202.0 0.59 0.86 0.11 LUCDDH-002 Luciano 726 785 59.0 0.21 0.49 0.07 LUCDDH-003 Luciano 0 92 92.0 0.08 0.26 0.02 LUCDDH-003 Luciano 92 104 12.0 0.82 0.38 0.04 LUCDDH-003 Luciano 104 222 118.0 0.15 0.50 0.06 LUCDDH-003 Luciano 222 236 14.0 0.32 0.78 0.09 LUCDDH-003 Luciano 236 348 112.0 0.10 0.40 0.05 LUCDDH-003 Luciano 348 392 44.0 0.75 0.71 0.09 LUCDDH-003 Luciano 392 398 6.0 0.26 1.12 0.15 LUCDDH-003 Luciano 398 450 52.0 0.42 1.44 0.15 LUCDDH-003 Luciano 450 458 8.0 0.25 1.69 0.18 LUCDDH-003 Luciano 458 481.85 23.85 0.35 1.87 0.17

Hole No. Target From

(m) To

(m) Drilled

Width (m) Au

(g/t) Ag (g/t) CuT (%) CCARC-001 Casale 6 48 42.0 0.10 0.33 0.02 CCARC-001 Casale 48 56 8.0 0.36 1.20 0.07 CCARC-001 Casale 56 264 208.0 0.13 0.69 0.09 CCARC-001 Casale 264 280 16.0 0.40 6.09 0.16 CCARC-001 Casale 280 346 66.0 0.15 0.77 0.13 CCARC-001 Casale 346 352 6.0 0.55 1.68 0.16 CCARC-001 Casale 352 406 54.0 0.21 0.74 0.19 CCARC-001 Casale 406 416 10.0 0.38 1.17 0.32 CCARC-001 Casale 416 426 10.0 0.90 1.72 0.58 CCARC-001 Casale 426 524 98.0 0.35 1.00 0.28 CCARC-002 Casale 2 32 30.0 0.55 0.72 0.01 CCARC-002 Casale 32 76 44.0 0.22 0.39 0.04 CCARC-002 Casale 76 88 12.0 0.59 0.50 0.01 CCARC-002 Casale 88 120 32.0 0.23 0.66 0.02 CCARC-002 Casale 120 130 10.0 0.39 0.49 0.02 CCARC-002 Casale 130 140 10.0 0.18 0.47 0.02 CCARC-002 Casale 140 152 12.0 0.43 0.57 0.69 CCARC-002 Casale 152 292 140.0 0.19 0.69 0.20 CCARC-002 Casale 292 302 10.0 0.42 2.52 0.25 CCARC-002 Casale 302 354 52.0 0.19 0.59 0.14 CCARC-002 Casale 354 368 14.0 0.38 0.61 0.18 CCARC-002 Casale 368 420 52.0 0.22 1.05 0.12 CCARC-002 Casale 420 436 16.0 0.83 10.56 0.29 CCARC-002 Casale 436 450 14.0 0.39 1.15 0.35 CCARC-002 Casale 450 462 12.0 0.26 0.41 0.15 CCARC-002 Casale 462 512 50.0 0.38 0.59 0.22 CCARC-002 Casale 512 532 20.0 0.25 0.46 0.18 CCARC-002 Casale 532 574 42.0 0.33 0.40 0.17 CCARC-002 Casale 574 618 44.0 0.50 0.61 0.20 CCARC-002 Casale 618 634 16.0 0.40 0.51 0.14 CCARC-002 Casale 634 650 16.0 0.71 0.63 0.21 CCARC-002 Casale 650 664 14.0 0.52 0.58 0.19 CCARC-002 Casale 664 674 10.0 18.28 3.56 1.07 CCARC-002 Casale 674 690 16.0 0.81 1.71 0.23 CCARC-002 Casale 690 700 10.0 0.49 0.38 0.14 CCARC-003 Casale 0 284 284.0 0.01 0.70 0.01 CCARC-003 Casale 284 406 122.0 Pending



CCARC-003 Casale 406 642 236.0 0.12 0.99 0.11 CCARC-003 Casale 642 662 20.0 0.34 0.88 0.15 CCARC-003 Casale 662 700 38.0 0.25 0.72 0.08 CCARC-004 Casale 0 300 300 .0 0.004 0.49 0.003 CCARC-005 Casale 0 138 138.0 0.01 0.41 0.03 CCARC-005 Casale 138 200 62.0 Pending



CCDDH-001 Casale 0 12 12.0 0.17 0.57 0.01 CCDDH-001 Casale 12 54 42.0 0.36 0.66 0.04 CCDDH-001 Casale 54 72 18.0 0.64 0.93 0.32 CCDDH-001 Casale 72 77.3 5.3 1.55 8.47 2.20 CCDDH-001 Casale 77.3 106 28.7 0.45 1.06 0.29 CCDDH-001 Casale 106 112 6.0 0.28 0.88 0.17 CCDDH-001 Casale 112 130 18.0 0.44 0.81 0.20 CCDDH-001 Casale 130 182 52.0 0.59 1.25 0.12 CCDDH-001 Casale 182 238 56.0 0.78 1.28 0.23 CCDDH-001 Casale 238 308 70.0 1.23 2.02 0.39 CCDDH-001 Casale 308 339 31.0 0.82 1.26 0.31 CCDDH-001 Casale 339 351 12.0 0.50 0.85 0.23 CCDDH-001 Casale 351 416 65.0 0.68 1.01 0.30 CCDDH-001 Casale 416 460 44.0 1.19 1.25 0.49 CCDDH-001 Casale 460 472 12.0 0.54 0.83 0.31 CCDDH-001 Casale 472 546 74.0 1.19 1.25 0.44 CCDDH-001 Casale 546 695.35 149.35 0.84 1.03 0.38 CCDDH-001 Casale 695.35 712 16.65 0.22 0.59 0.19 CCDDH-001 Casale 712 748 36.0 0.60 0.93 0.34 CCDDH-001 Casale 748 800.1 52.1 0.27 0.52 0.18 CCDDH-002A Casale 0 36 36.0 1.43 1.47 0.28 CCDDH-002A Casale 36 172 136.0 1.00 1.23 0.30 CCDDH-002A Casale 172 210 38.0 0.50 1.42 0.20 CCDDH-002A Casale 210 214 4.0 3.19 1.48 0.69 CCDDH-002A Casale 214 266 52.0 0.66 1.05 0.20 CCDDH-002A Casale 266 300 34.0 1.32 1.91 0.32 CCDDH-002A Casale 300 310 10.0 2.51 1.90 0.80 CCDDH-002A Casale 310 446 136.0 1.31 1.36 0.49 CCDDH-002A Casale 446 506 60.0 0.45 1.04 0.27 CCDDH-002A Casale 506 610 104.0 0.75 1.89 0.42 CCDDH-002A Casale 610 664 54.0 0.18 0.65 0.15 CCDDH-002A Casale 664 720 56.0 0.85 5.08 0.48 CCDDH-002A Casale 720 750 30.0 0.22 2.45 0.17 CCDDH-002A Casale 750 780 30.0 0.58 3.74 0.26 CCDDH-002A Casale 780 876 96.0 1.33 9.35 0.39 CCDDH-002A Casale 876 896 20.0 0.57 2.01 0.23 CCDDH-002A Casale 896 922 26.0 1.43 2.27 0.44 CCDDH-002A Casale 922 958 36.0 2.23 3.33 0.54 CCDDH-002A Casale 958 1010.3 52.3 1.04 1.66 0.29 CCDDH-003 Casale 0 8 8.0 0.24 0.57 0.01 CCDDH-003 Casale 8 18 10.0 0.61 0.41 0.01 CCDDH-003 Casale 18 72 54.0 0.21 0.29 0.01 CCDDH-003 Casale 72 98 26.0 0.40 1.58 0.02 CCDDH-003 Casale 98 248 150.0 0.25 1.75 0.04 CCDDH-003 Casale 248 282 34.0 0.44 1.54 0.13 CCDDH-003 Casale 282 338 56.0 0.24 0.41 0.07 CCDDH-003 Casale 338 384 46.0 0.53 0.81 0.15 CCDDH-003 Casale 384 396 12.0 0.25 2.48 0.07 CCDDH-003 Casale 396 442 46.0 0.43 0.71 0.11 CCDDH-003 Casale 442 464 22.0 0.29 1.31 0.10 CCDDH-003 Casale 464 486 22.0 0.42 0.92 0.21 CCDDH-003 Casale 486 532 46.0 0.55 1.61 0.19 CCDDH-003 Casale 532 608 76.0 0.99 1.19 0.20 CCDDH-003 Casale 608 684 76.0 1.49 1.28 0.25 CCDDH-003 Casale 684 816 132.0 0.84 1.28 0.14 CCDDH-003 Casale 816 834 18.0 0.45 1.29 0.13 CCDDH-003 Casale 834 860.2 26.2 0.22 0.55 0.06 CCDDH-004 Casale 0 38 38.0 1.27 2.86 0.02 CCDDH-004 Casale 38 74 36.0 0.76 5.09 0.18 CCDDH-004 Casale 74 84 10.0 1.72 2.48 0.49 CCDDH-004 Casale 84 110 26.0 0.82 50.34 0.25 CCDDH-004 Casale 110 128 18.0 0.26 8.12 0.05 CCDDH-004 Casale 128 204 76.0 0.72 3.00 0.02 CCDDH-004 Casale 204 234 76.0 0.42 20.57 0.02 CCDDH-004 Casale 234 354 30.0 0.68 2.72 0.11 CCDDH-004 Casale 354 684 120.0 0.88 5.13 0.42 CCDDH-004 Casale 684 702 330.0 0.19 0.38 0.08 CCDDH-004 Casale 702 764 18.0 0.49 0.82 0.20 CCDDH-004 Casale 764 784.25 62.0 0.76 1.45 0.37 CCDDH-004 Casale 784.25 812.4 20.25 0.47 0.53 0.16 CCDDH-004 Casale 812.4 866 28.15 0.58 0.94 0.25 CCDDH-004 Casale 866 950 53.6 0.35 1.58 0.42 CCDDH-004 Casale 950 982 84.0 0.27 1.24 0.37 CCDDH-004 Casale 982 992 32.0 0.47 1.23 0.52 CCDDH-004 Casale 992 1000 10.0 0.26 1.15 0.27 CCDDH-004 Casale 1000 1052 8.0 0.43 1.73 0.35 CCDDH-004 Casale 1052 1100 52.0 0.22 1.24 0.34 CCDDH-005 Casale 0 24 24.0 0.21 0.58 0.07 CCDDH-005 Casale 24 70 46.0 0.51 0.91 0.22 CCDDH-005 Casale 70 192 122.0 Pending



CCDDH-005 Casale 192 228.52 36.52 0.22 0.59 0.06 CCDDH-005 Casale 228.52 312 83.48 0.92 1.36 0.33 CCDDH-005 Casale 312 410 98.0 1.16 1.33 0.46 CCDDH-005 Casale 410 420 10.0 2.24 2.05 0.62 CCDDH-005 Casale 420 494 74.0 1.18 1.49 0.46 CCDDH-005 Casale 494 548 54.0 0.70 1.00 0.32 CCDDH-005 Casale 548 574 26.0 0.22 0.65 0.19 CCDDH-005 Casale 574 614 40.0 0.65 0.80 0.31 CCDDH-005 Casale 614 650 36.0 0.38 0.61 0.19 CCDDH-005 Casale 650 694 44.0 0.86 0.70 0.32 CCDDH-005 Casale 694 918 224.0 Pending



CCDDH-006 Casale 0 28 28.0 Pending



CCDDH-006 Casale 28 60 32.0 0.70 0.86 0.15 CCDDH-006 Casale 60 132 72.0 0.38 0.85 0.06 CCDDH-006 Casale 132 144 12.0 0.25 0.43 0.08 CCDDH-006 Casale 144 170 26.0 0.46 0.64 0.08 CCDDH-006 Casale 170 288 118.0 0.27 0.83 0.05 CCDDH-006 Casale 288 300 12.0 0.37 0.66 0.03 CCDDH-006 Casale 300 310 10.0 0.20 0.53 0.02 CCDDH-006 Casale 310 338 28.0 0.34 0.76 0.33 CCDDH-006 Casale 338 354 16.0 0.26 0.66 0.13 CCDDH-006 Casale 354 372 18.0 0.43 0.73 0.21 CCDDH-006 Casale 372 388 16.0 0.25 0.68 0.16 CCDDH-006 Casale 388 398 10.0 0.33 0.95 0.19 CCDDH-006 Casale 398 404 6.0 0.25 0.60 0.12 CCDDH-006 Casale 404 408 4.0 0.65 0.91 0.29 CCDDH-006 Casale 408 438 30.0 0.27 0.76 0.15 CCDDH-006 Casale 438 520 82.0 0.37 0.64 0.19 CCDDH-006 Casale 520 550 30.0 0.28 0.44 0.13 CCDDH-006 Casale 550 654 104.0 0.38 0.57 0.14 CCDDH-006 Casale 654 774 120.0 Pending



CCDDH-006 Casale 774 812 38.0 0.62 2.86 0.19 CCDDH-006 Casale 812 840 28.0 1.16 20.56 0.32 CCDDH-006 Casale 840 908 68.0 0.50 2.24 0.14 CCDDH-006 Casale 908 954 46.0 0.22 0.66 0.08 CCDDH-006 Casale 954 1016 62.0 0.48 0.93 0.16 CCDDH-006 Casale 1016 1040 24.0 1.17 1.76 0.29 CCDDH-006 Casale 1040 1052.1 12.1 0.55 0.93 0.12 CCDDH-007 Casale 0 228 228.0 0.08 4.66 0.05 CCDDH-007 Casale 228 304 76.0 0.45 2.39 0.15 CCDDH-007 Casale 304 322 18.0 0.64 2.07 0.21 CCDDH-007 Casale 322 396 74.0 0.44 0.90 0.14 CCDDH-007 Casale 396 442 46.0 0.18 1.09 0.07 CCDDH-007 Casale 442 544 102.0 0.70 0.62 0.18 CCDDH-007 Casale 544 684 140.0 0.92 3.28 0.27 CCDDH-007 Casale 684 806 122.0 1.23 1.84 0.36 CCDDH-007 Casale 806 998 192.0 0.67 1.93 0.40 CCDDH-007 Casale 998 1094 96.0 1.48 2.47 0.49 CCDDH-007 Casale 1094 1166 72.0 0.59 7.52 0.26 CCDDH-007 Casale 1166 1250 84.0 1.38 6.49 0.55 CCDDH-007 Casale 1250 1360 110.0 0.81 1.87 0.44

Footnotes: 1. Data is for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. 2. All gold values are uncut. 3. Drill widths are apparent, truth widths are undetermined. 4. Nicolas Pizarro, Senior Resource Modeler, Norte Abierto is the Qualified Person responsible for the Norte Abierto Exploration program.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp is a senior gold producer focused on responsible mining practices with safe, low-cost production from a high-quality portfolio of mines.

Scientific and technical information in this press release relating to Canadian exploration results was reviewed and approved by Tim Smith, MSc, P.Geo., Director Exploration Canada for Goldcorp, and a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Scientific and technical information in this press release relating to Latin American exploration results was reviewed and approved by Iain Kelso, P.Geo., Director Exploration Latam for Goldcorp, and a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101. Information on data verification performed on the mineral properties mentioned in this news release that are considered to be material mineral properties to the Company are contained in Goldcorp's most recently filed annual information form and the current technical report for each of those properties, all available at www.sedar.com.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control procedures include the systematic insertion of blanks, standards and duplicates into the core and reverse circulation sample strings. The results of the control samples are evaluated on a regular basis with batches re-analysed and/or resubmitted as needed. All results stated in this announcement have passed Goldcorp's quality assurance and quality control protocols.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the United States Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or in releases made by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, all as may be amended from time to time, and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Goldcorp. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the future price of gold, silver, zinc, copper and lead, the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the realization of mineral reserve estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, targeted cost reductions, capital expenditures, free cash flow, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting and certification time lines, hedging practices, currency exchange rate fluctuations, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, health, safety and diversity initiatives, timing and possible outcome of pending litigation, title disputes or claims and limitations on insurance coverage. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" , "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" , "believes", or variations or comparable language of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Goldcorp to be materially different from future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding Goldcorp's present and future business strategies and the environment in which Goldcorp will operate in the future, including the price of gold, anticipated costs and ability to achieve goals. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others, gold price volatility, discrepancies between actual and estimated production, mineral reserves and mineral resources and metallurgical recoveries, mining operational and development risks, litigation risks, regulatory restrictions (including environmental regulatory restrictions and liability), changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or change in the administration of laws, policies and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, Chile or other jurisdictions in which the Company does or may carry on business in the future, delays, suspension and technical challenges associated with capital projects, higher prices for fuel, steel, power, labour and other consumables, currency fluctuations, the speculative nature of gold exploration, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility, competition, loss of key employees, additional funding requirements and defective title to mineral claims or property. Although Goldcorp believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Goldcorp to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: future prices of gold, silver, zinc, copper and lead; mine development and operating risks; possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; risks related to international operations, including economic and political instability in foreign jurisdictions in which Goldcorp operates; risks related to current global financial conditions; risks related to joint venture operations; actual results of current exploration activities; actual results of current reclamation activities; environmental risks; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; risks associated with restructuring and cost-efficiency initiatives; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; risks related to the integration of acquisitions; risks related to indebtedness and the service of such indebtedness, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Description of the Business – Risk Factors" in Goldcorp's most recent annual information form available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Although Goldcorp has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as otherwise indicated by Goldcorp, these statements do not reflect the potential impact of any non-recurring or other special items or of any disposition, monetization, merger, acquisition, other business combination or other transaction that may be announced or that may occur after the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of Goldcorp's operating environment. Goldcorp does not intend or undertake to publicly update any forward-looking statements that are included in this document, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR CONTACT MEDIA CONTACT Shawn Campbell Christine Marks Director, Investor Relations Director, Corporate Communications Telephone: (800) 567-6223 Telephone: (604) 696-3050 E-mail: info@goldcorp.com E-mail: media@goldcorp.com

