European Electric Metals Inc. Retains Investor Relations Firm

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 25, 2018 -- European Electric Metals Inc. (TSX-V:EVX) (OTC PINK:EVXXF) ("Company") announces that it has engaged Skanderbeg Capital Advisors ("Skanderbeg") to conduct investor relations for an initial 12-month term at a rate of $10,000 per month.



Additionally, the Company has granted Skanderbeg 200,000 options exercisable at $0.50 for a term of 5 years, expiring on April 26, 2023 and vesting over the first 12 months in 25% increments every 3 months.

Skanderbeg is a boutique merchant bank and advisory firm based out of Vancouver, British Columbia. The principals of Skanderbeg are Carson Seabolt and Mario Vetro.

The engagement and option grant are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

On Behalf of the Company,

Fred Tejada, Chief Executive Office and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About European Electric Metals Inc.

European Electric Metals is a Canadian-listed public company with projects in Europe. The goal of European Electric Metals is to become a major source of battery metals such as copper, nickel and cobalt, and the company seeks to do so within safe, stable and logistically attractive European jurisdictions. The company's projects are ideally located with excellent road, port and grid power availability, and near European countries that are poised to experience dramatic growth in the electric vehicle manufacturing industry.

488-1090 West Georgia St.

Vancouver B.C. Canada V6E3V7

Tel: 604-687-7130

www.europeanelectricmetals.com

info@europeanelectricmetals.com