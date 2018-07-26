OceanaGold Announces Robust Financial Results; Declares Dividend

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES AND NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

MELBOURNE, July 26, 2018 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corp. (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the "Company") is pleased to release its financial and operational results for the first half and second quarter ended 30 June 2018. Copies of the consolidated financial statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available on the Company's website at www.oceanagold.com

Key Highlights

Net profit after tax of $89.1 million in the first half, an increase of 45% compared to the same period in 2017.

Cash balance increased 45% quarter-on-quarter to $128.9 million with immediate liquidity of $148.9 million as at 30 June 2018.

Declared a semi-annual dividend of $0.02 per common share and CHESS Depository Interests (CDIs).

Revenue of $402.4 million in the first half of 2018, an increase of 21% compared to the same period in 2017.

Second quarter revenue of $205.7 million with EBITDA of $109.7 million and net profit after tax of $44.6 million.

First half consolidated All-In Sustaining Costs of $744 per ounce on sales of 266,421 ounces of gold and 7,172 tonnes of copper.

Second quarter consolidated All-In Sustaining Costs of $696 per ounce on sales of 138,948 ounces of gold and 3,979 tonnes of copper.

First half of 2018 consolidated production of 268,597 ounces of gold and 7,808 tonnes of copper, including 142,950 ounces of gold and 3,919 tonnes of copper in the second quarter.

Amended Revolving Credit Facility by extending the tenure to 2020, revising financial covenants and reducing average margin.

Mick Wilkes, President and CEO said, "OceanaGold has delivered robust operating and financial performance in the first half of 2018 with each of our operations delivering impressive results that we expect to continue for the remainder of the year. Over the past 12 months we have increased our cash balance by nearly 60% and cut our net debt by almost half, which reflects the strength of our assets. We continue to deliver one of the highest EBITDA margins in the sector while maintaining consistent, solid returns on invested capital."

"With our operations delivering strong performance, our exploration program achieving significant results and our organic growth opportunities including the Martha Project at Waihi and the Haile expansion all progressing well, OceanaGold is well positioned to continue delivering positive results, robust operating margins and profits, and meaningful returns to shareholders."

"As a result of our continued business strength, the Board of Directors is also pleased to declare a dividend of $0.02 per share, which also reflects continued confidence in our business going forward."

Table 1 – Production and Cost Results Summary















Quarter ended 30 Jun 2018

Haile Didipio Waihi Macraes Consolidated Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Gold Produced koz. 38.6 33.1 20.8 50.4 143.0 124.4 Gold Sales koz. 42.9 27.9 19.9 48.2 138.9 129.8 Average Gold Price US$/oz. 1,300 1,260 1,301 1,302 1,293 1,262 Copper Produced kt. - 3.9 - - 3.9 4.3 Copper Sales kt. - 4.0 - - 4.0 5.8 Average Copper Price US$/lb. - 3.12 - - 3.12 2.45 Cash Costs US$/oz. 276 214 697 535 414 399 All-In Sustaining Costs US$/oz. 573 365 885 920 696 681 Year to date 30 Jun 2018

Haile Didipio Waihi Macraes Consolidated YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Gold Produced koz. 75.7 58.8 39.3 94.8 268.6 272.4 Gold Sales koz. 75.5 59.5 40.9 90.5 266.4 256.0 Average Gold Price US$/oz. 1,315 1,317 1,314 1,315 1,315 1,244 Copper Produced kt. - 7.8 - - 7.8 10.3 Copper Sales kt. - 7.2 - - 7.2 10.0 Average Copper Price US$/lb. - 3.06 - - 3.06 2.57 Cash Costs US$/oz. 365 167 680 595 445 351 All-In Sustaining Costs US$/oz. 737 294 854 1,002 744 599

Table 2 – Financial Summary













Quarter ended 30 Jun 2018 (US$m) Q2 Jun 30 2018 Q1 Mar 31 2018(1) Q2 Mar 31 2017(2) YTD Jun 30 2018 YTD Jun 30 2017 Revenue 205.7 196.7 171.7 402.4 333.5 Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortisation (83.8) (84.7) (73.8) (168.0) (130.6) General and administration – other (15.5) (12.3) (14.5) (27.8) (23.5) Foreign currency exchange gain/(loss) 1.3 0.6 0.7 1.9 0.4 Gain on sale of available-for-sale assets - - - - 5.3 Other income/(expense) 1.5 0.6 0.5 2.1 1. 1 EBITDA (excluding gain/(loss) on undesignated

hedges and impairment charge) 109.7 100.9 84.6 210.6 186.2 Depreciation and amortization (47.7) (51.4) (51.2) (99.1) (87.6) Net interest expense and finance costs (3.6) (3.8) (4.3) (7.3) (8.8) Earnings before income tax (excluding gain/(loss)

on undesignated hedges and impairment charge) 58.4 45.8 29.3 104.2 90.0 Income tax (expense) / benefit on earnings (10.7) (7.2) (4.5) (17.9) (5.8) Earnings after income tax and before gain/(loss)

on undesignated hedges and impairment charge 47.7 38.6 24.8 86.3 84.2 Impairment charge - - - - (17.7) Write off deferred exploration expenditure (2.9) - - (2.9) - Gain/(loss) on fair value of undesignated hedges 0.0 6.0 1.1 6.0 (6.8) Tax (expense) / benefit on gain/loss on undesignated hedges (0.1) - (0.3) (0.1) 1.9 Share of loss from equity accounted associates (0.1) (0.1) (0.2) (0.2) (0.3) Net Profit 44.6 44.5 25.4 89.1 61.4 Basic earnings per share $0.07 $0.07 $0.04 $0.14 $0.10 Diluted earnings per share $0.07 $0.07 $0.04 $0.14 $0.10

(1) The Company's consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 31 March 2018 reflected adjustments on adoption of IFRS 15 effective from 1 January 2018. (2) For the six months ended 30 June 2017, all revenue and costs reported did not include the Haile operations as these were capitalised as commercial production was declared effective from 1 October 2017.

Table 3 – Cash Flow Summary













Quarter ended 30 Jun 2018

(US$m) Q2 Jun 30 2018 Q1 Mar 31 2018 Q2

Jun 30 2017 YTD Jun 30 2018 YTD Jun 30 2017 Cash flows from Operating Activities 109.0 77.1 88.6 186.1 140.9 Cash flows used in Investing Activities (60.0) (59.1) (71.8) (119.1) (137.7) Cash flows from / (used) in Financing Activities (8.3) (4.4) (6.8) (12.7) 3.8

On 19 June 2018, the Company announced an increase to its 2018 gold production guidance with stronger operating performance expected at Didipio and Haile. As a result, the Company's 2018 gold production guidance range was revised from between 480,000 and 530,000 to a range of 500,000 to 540,000 ounces.

Table 4 – Revised 2018 Production and Cost Guidance



















Haile Didipio Waihi Macraes Consolidated Gold Production Ounces 140,000 – 155,000 95,000 – 105,000 75,000 - 85,000 190,000 – 200,000 500,000 – 540,000 Copper Production Tonnes – 15,000 – 16,000 – – 15,000 – 16,000 All-In Sustaining

Costs (1) US$/ounce $725 – $775 $260 – $310 $750 – $790 $950 – $1,000 $725 – $775

(1) Current 2018 financial year guidance is based on exchange rates of NZD/USD 0.72, average copper price, inclusive of executed hedges of $3.15 / lb in average for the full year.

On a consolidated basis during the first half of 2018, the Company produced 268,597 ounces of gold and 7,808 tonnes of copper. This is broadly in-line with the same period in 2017 with stronger production at Macraes and Haile offsetting lower production from Didipio and Waihi. During the second quarter of 2018, the Company achieved consolidated production of 142,950 ounces of gold and 3,919 tonnes of copper, up 15% compared to the same period in 2017 with higher production from Haile and Macraes more than offsetting lower production at Didipio and Waihi.

Consolidated All-In Sustaining Costs ("AISC") for the first half of 2018 were $744 per ounce and cash costs were $445 per ounce on sales of 266,421 ounces of gold and 7,172 tonnes of copper. During the second quarter of 2018, the Company recorded consolidated AISC of $696 per ounce and cash costs of $414 per ounce on sales of 138,948 ounces of gold and 3,979 tonnes of copper.

During the first half of 2018, the Company recorded revenue of $402.4 million, including revenue of $205.7 million during the second quarter. This is up 21% compared to the first half of 2017 and up 20% compared to the second quarter of 2017 due to a higher average gold price received and increased sales volumes driven by stronger production from Haile and Macraes.

EBITDA for the first half was $210.6 million, including second quarter EBITDA of $109.7 million representing EBITDA margins of 52.3% in the first half and 53.3% in the second quarter. On an annualized basis return on invested capital ("ROIC") in the first half of the year was approximately 10.1%, which continues the trend of positive quarterly ROIC results dating back to 2010.

At the end of the first half, the Company increased its cash balance by almost 60% to $128.9 million compared to the first half of 2017 and had total immediate available liquidity increased to $148.9 million. The cash balance excludes $61.7 million held in strategic equity investments.

During the second quarter, the Company amended its Revolving Credit Facility, extending the tenure one year to 2020 while also revising several financial covenants and reducing facility margins. The Company's total credit facilities stood at $220 million of which $200 million remained drawn. As at the end of the first half of 2018, the Company's net debt position stood at $103.9 million, nearly 50% less than the same period in 2017.

The Company continued to progress the permitting for a targeted 10-year mine life extension at Waihi in New Zealand. At Haile, the Company is on track to commence permitting of the Horseshoe underground and expanded open pit early in the third quarter. Expansion of the Haile process plant continues to advance well with the installation and commissioning of the pebble crusher well advanced. At Didipio, ramp-up of underground operations and development of panel 2 continue to progress as planned.

As announced in the second quarter, the Company continues to achieve solid exploration results to support a significant expansion of the Waihi resource designed to support the 10-year mine life extension. Additionally, the Company reported significant high-grade intercepts at its regional WKP prospect, which has the potential to provide an incremental feed and mine life to the Waihi operation above and beyond the Martha Project.

During the quarter, the Company also entered an agreement with Tasman Mining for the development of the Blackwater deposit in the South Island of New Zealand.

Dividend

The Company also announces a semi-annual dividend payment of $0.02 per common share or CDI. Shareholders of record at the close of business in each jurisdiction on 9 August 2018 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to receive payment of the dividend on 14 September 2018. The dividend payment applies to holders of record of the Company's common shares traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and holders of CDIs on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Table 5 – Dividend Key Dates





Milestones Date Last date for processing requests to convert securities between stock exchanges before the Record Date Monday, 6 August 2018 Common Shares (TSX) trade on an ex-dividend basis Tuesday, 7 August 2018 and CDIs (ASX) trade on an ex-dividend basis Wednesday, 8 August 2018 Record Date Thursday, 9 August 2018 Processing recommences for requests to convert securities between stock exchanges Friday, 10 August 2018 Dividend Payment Date Friday, 14 September 2018

At the election of the security holder, the Company will pay the dividend in US Dollars, Australian Dollars, New Zealand Dollars, or British Pounds Sterling for ASX listed CDIs, and US Dollars, Canadian Dollars or British Pounds Sterling for TSX listed common shares.

Computershare will mail shareholders the relevant materials, and election of payment currency must be made by 30 August 2018. Please refer to the end of this media release for important information relating to Australian income tax and Canadian withholding tax.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corp. is a mid-tier, high-margin, multinational gold producer with assets located in the Philippines, New Zealand and the United States. The Company's assets encompass the Didipio Gold-Copper Mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. On the North Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the high-grade Waihi Gold Mine while on the South Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the largest gold mine in the country at the Macraes Goldfield which is made up of a series of open pit mines and the Frasers underground mine. In the United States, the Company operates the Haile Gold Mine, a top-tier, long-life, high-margin asset located in South Carolina. OceanaGold also has a significant pipeline of organic growth and exploration opportunities in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.

OceanaGold has operated sustainably over the past 27 years with a proven track-record for environmental management and community and social engagement. The Company has a strong social license to operate and works collaboratively with its valued stakeholders to identify and invest in social programs that are designed to build capacity and not dependency.

The Company has recently increased its 2018 guidance range and now expects to produce 500,000 to 540,000 ounces of gold and 15,000 to 16,000 tonnes of copper with All-In Sustaining Costs that range from $725 to $775 per ounce sold.

Tax Information for Dividend

Australian Income Tax

For Australian income tax purposes, the dividend is unfranked and there is no amount of Conduit Foreign Income per security for this dividend payment.

Canadian Withholding Tax

Holders of Common Shares or CDIs are advised that this dividend is designated by the Company to be an "eligible dividend" pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and corresponding provincial legislation. As the dividend originates from Canada, withholding tax at the rate of 25% will be deducted from dividends paid to non-Canadian residents unless the shareholder or CDI holder is a resident of a country with a tax treaty with Canada, in which event a lower withholding rate may apply. Such shareholders or CDI holders must certify their non-resident status by completing the relevant forms required by the Canada Revenue Agency. The Company will mail every holder further information following the Record Date.

Information contained in this media release is based on the directors' current expectations and may be subject to change. If any of the dates should change, the revised dates will be announced by media release and will be available from www.oceanagold.com.

Cautionary Statement for Public Release

Certain information contained in this public release may be deemed "forward-looking" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future performance and reflect the Company's expectations regarding the generation of free cash flow, execution of business strategy, future growth, future production, estimated costs, results of operations, business prospects and opportunities of OceanaGold Corp. and its related subsidiaries. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "estimates" or "intends", or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and information. They include, among others, the accuracy of mineral reserve and resource estimates and related assumptions, inherent operating risks, sovereign risks, risk of suspension and those risk factors identified in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form prepared and filed with securities regulators which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's name. There are no assurances the Company can fulfil forward-looking statements and information. Such forward-looking statements and information are only predictions based on current information available to management as of the date that such predictions are made; actual events or results may differ materially because of risks facing the Company, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release is based on reasonable assumptions, readers cannot be assured that actual outcomes or results will be consistent with such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether because of new information, events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The information contained in this release is not investment or financial product advice.

