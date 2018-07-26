Free Research Reports on Nutrien and Three More Agricultural Chemicals Stocks

Stock Research Monitor: RKDA, SMG, and SNES

This morning, WallStEquities.com recalls the recent performance of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR), Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (NYSE: SMG), and SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES). Companies in the Agricultural Chemicals industry produce much of agriculture's applied research and maintains the database of agricultural technical and scientific knowledge.

Nutrien

On Wednesday, shares in Saskatoon, Canada headquartered Nutrien Ltd. recorded a trading volume of 1.10 million shares. The stock ended the session 0.88% higher at $52.96. The Company's shares have gained 14.26% over the previous three months. The stock is trading 0.88% above its 50-day moving average and 5.49% above its 200-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Nutrien, which produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 51.99.

On July 23rd, 2018, Nutrien announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with SDIC Mining Investment Co. Ltd to sell 23,294,614 common shares of Arab Potash Company (APC) for gross proceeds of $502 million. The announced transaction represents the entirety of Nutrien's holdings in APC.

Arcadia Biosciences

Davis, California headquartered Arcadia Biosciences Inc.'s stock closed the day 1.70% higher at $7.19 with a total trading volume of 173,268 shares. The stock is trading 19.55% below 50-day moving average. Shares of the Company, which develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide, has an RSI of 39.29.

On July 11th, 2018, Arcadia Biosciences and Bioceres S.A. announced that they have hired Martin Mariani Ventura as general manager of Verdeca, a joint venture to develop, deregulate and market soybean varieties with next generation agricultural technologies. Mr. Ventura is a seasoned agribusiness executive with nearly 20 years of experience in various roles, including business strategy, product licensing and commercialization, sales, marketing, and research and development.



Scotts Miracle-Gro

Shares in Marysville, Ohio headquartered The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. recorded a trading volume of 471,676 shares. The stock ended yesterday's trading session 0.51% higher at $80.49. The Company's shares are trading below their 50-day moving average by 4.50%. Furthermore, shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro, which manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products, have an RSI of 37.11.

On July 10th, 2018, Scotts Miracle-Gro announced that it will release its Q3 financial results on July 31st, 2018, following the closing of the US financial markets. The Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results. A live webcast of the call and the press release will be available on Company's investor relations website.

SenesTech

Flagstaff, Arizona headquartered SenesTech Inc.'s stock finished Wednesday's session 4.35% lower at $1.32 with a total trading volume of 868,362 shares. The Company's shares have surged 193.33% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average by 22.83%. Additionally, shares of SenesTech, which develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, have an RSI of 41.48.

On July 19th, 2018, SenesTech announced the sale of ContraPest® to Pestmaster Services® ("Pestmaster") for the first deployment in California. Pestmaster plans to immediately deploy ContraPest to new and existing customers who have been pre-selected for it. The order also includes stocking quantities for additional customers yet to be identified.

SOURCE: Wall St. Equities