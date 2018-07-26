Ashanti Broadens Main Zone at Gourbassi East, Kossanto East Project, Mali

Overview of the Kossanto East property showing the location of Gourbassi East and Gourbassi West mineralized zones. Yellow dashed lines outline areas of anomalous soil samples (see March 18, 2018 Press Release). The Faleme River marks the southern boundary of the concession.



Gourbassi East Main Zone with location of holes and sections reported here. Yellow dots show AGZ’s 2018 drill holes. Red dotted lines outline soil anomalies shown in Figure 1.



East-west cross section at 1483700 north shows mineralization intersected in Ashanti 2018 drill holes GERC208, GERC223, GERC241, GERC242, and GERC243 along with historic data (2018 drill program in light boxes reported here along with important previous Ashanti and historic drilling and trenching in dark grey Au histograms). The lower panel shows the drill holes in plain view.



East-west cross section at 1483850 north shows mineralization intersected in Ashanti 2018 drill holes GERC238, GERC239, and GERD284 along with historic data (2018 drill program in light boxes reported here along with important previous Ashanti and historic drilling and trenching in dark grey Au histograms). The lower panel shows the drill holes in plain view.





VANCOUVER, July 26, 2018 - Ashanti Gold Corp. (“Ashanti” or the “Company”) - (TSXV:AGZ) is pleased to announce additional results from the recently completed 105 hole Reverse Circulation (“RC”) and Diamond Drill (“DD”), 12,283 metre drill program that tested mineralization on the Kossanto East Project (the “Property”) in western Mali (Figure 1). Results presented here and previously demonstrate strong positive results from drill holes at Gourbassi East. Results reported here broaden the width and increase the down-dip extent of known gold mineralization of the ≤75m wide Main Zone, Gourbassi East. In addition, drill hole GERC238 in combination with last year’s GERC151 extends the strike length of new zones ≤7m wide of gold mineralization parallel to the Main Zone. The Company awaits further results from the Gourbassi East Main Zone and from Gourbassi West.

The holes presented below were drilled to test Gourbassi East Main Zone mineralization down dip, along strike and along section fences to provide sufficient data for a resource estimate later this year. Importantly, mineralized intervals reported here lie along multiple mineralized zones of mineralization interpreted and predicted from previous drilling and thereby will support favorably geologic and resource modeling.

Section Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Grade (g/t) 1483700 GERC223 90 102 12 0.72 incl. 97 101 4 1.65 122 134 12 0.82 incl. 132 134 2 2.29 198 200 2 1.49 GERC241 100 104 4 0.98 116 132 16 0.67 incl. 118 121 3 1.48 144 147 3 1.82 incl. 144 145 1 3.92 178 183 5 0.68 GERC242 14 62 48 1.34 incl. 17 20 3 3.57 incl. 37 41 4 2.98 GWRC243 6 19 13 1.17 40 45 5 1.77 89 97 8 3.34 110 144 34 1.80 incl. 126 130 4 8.38 incl. 139 143 4 2.82 1483850 GERC238 16 18 2 5.00 84 87 3 2.04 GERC239 0 1 1 0.76 GERD284 0 24 24 0.84 incl. 0 11 11 1.06 41 45 4 0.73 51 59 8 1.51 incl. 54 59 5 2.14

*Intervals indicated are not true widths as there is insufficient geologic information to calculate true widths. However, drill holes have been drilled to cross interpreted mineralized zones as close to perpendicular as possible.

Tim McCutcheon, CEO, said “We are very pleased with these results as they support and expand known mineralization with key areas of higher grade material (5 – 12 g/t Au). We are looking forward to the contribution this mineralization will make to the planned resource estimate to be undertaken once we receive all assay results.”

About Kossanto East Project

The Kossanto East Project is a 66.41 km2 concession in the prolific Kedougou - Kenieba Inlier, the northwestern most exposure of Birimian rocks in West Africa and host to the Loulo and Sadiola group of world class gold deposits. The Property hosts two principle historically drill-tested targets, Gourbassi East and Gourbassi West and several surface anomalies identified in historic surface samples and Rotary Airblast (RAB) drill holes. Geochemical anomalies identified by previous explorers led to drill testing and successful intersection of gold mineralization. The results reported here are from Gourbassi East. Further results from Gourbassi East and Gourbassi West are anticipated in the coming weeks.

ABOUT ASHANTI GOLD

Ashanti is a gold-focused, exploration and development company that targets projects where it has a competitive advantage due to past work experience of the team and specific project know-how. The Company is driving forward its 100%-owned Kossanto East project in Mali on the prolific Kenieba Belt, which hosts such deposits as Loulo, Fekola and Sadiola. Ashanti is also working to advance, together with its earn-in partners, the Anumso project and the Ashanti Belt project in Ghana, which are near-adjacent to the Akyem deposit.

Qualified Person and Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Dr. Paul Klipfel, CPG (AIPG certification #10821), Ashanti’s COO and Chief Geologist is a Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Dr. Klipfel is responsible for all aspects of the work including the Quality Control/Quality Assurance programs. Dr. Klipfel is not an Independent Person, as he is a shareholder of Ashanti.

Certified Reference Materials and Blanks are inserted into the sample stream at the rate of 1:20 samples. Field duplicates are collected at the rate of 1:50 samples. All samples have been analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Bamako with standard preparation methods and 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish. SGS does their own introduction of QA/QC samples into the sample stream and reports them to Ashanti for double checking. Higher grade samples are reanalyzed from pulp or reject material or both.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

