Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.: Announces Application for Extension to Expiry Dates of Warrants

THUNDER BAY, July 26, 2018 - Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. (“Zenyatta” or “Company”) (TSX-V:ZEN) announces it will be applying to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) for approval to extend the expiry date of 845,000 common share purchase warrants.

On August 11, 2015, the Corporation completed a private placement issuing 1,690,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $1.25 per Unit. Each Unit was comprised of one common share in the capital stock of the Corporation and one-half (½) of one purchase warrant (a “Warrant”), with each whole such Warrant exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $1.65 per common share until August 11, 2016.

The Company received approval from the Exchange to extend the Warrants for 24 months on July 28, 2016, and the Warrants presently have an expiry date of August 11, 2018. The Company is proposing to extend the expiry date of the warrants by an additional 12 months to August 11, 2019. All other terms and conditions of the warrants will remain the same. The proposed extension of the expiry date is conditional upon the receipt of approval from the Exchange.

