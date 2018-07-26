Aben Resources Re-Elects Six Directors at AGM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2018 -- Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN) (OTCQB:ABNAF) (Frankfurt:E2L2) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it held its annual general meeting on July 25, 2018. All matters put forth in the Management Information Circular were passed including the re-election of the six directors of the Company namely, Ronald Netolitzky, James Pettit, Tim Termuende, Donald Huston, Amanda Chow and Donald Myers. Shareholders also re-appointed Davidson & Company, Chartered Accountants, as auditors and approved the renewal of the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan.



About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, the Yukon, and Saskatchewan.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN), visit our Company’s web site at www.abenresources.com.

Aben Resources has approx. 81.5 million shares issued and outstanding with approx. $2.7 million in its treasury.

ABEN RESOURCES LTD.

“Jim Pettit”

____________________________

JAMES G. PETTIT

President & CEO

For further information contact myself or:

Don Myers

Aben Resources Ltd.

Director, Corporate Communications

Telephone: 604-639-3851

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@abenresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.