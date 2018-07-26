Pivit Acquires Land Package Contiguous to Sokoman’s Moosehead Gold Project, Newfoundland, Canada

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Pivit Exploration Inc. (CSE: PIVT) (the "Company" or "Pivit") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired the Moosehead South Gold claims that are contiguous to the south end of the Sokoman Iron Corp. (TSX: SIC.V) Moosehead Gold Project in Newfoundland. Sokoman recently reported a drill intersection of 44.96 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 11.9 metres (see Sokoman press release dated July 24th, 2018).

Pivit President Mike England states, "We are pleased to have been able to secure this set of claims adjoining Sokoman, approximately 2.1 km from their recent discovery hole. Management made the decision to acquire these claims due to their close proximity to this exciting new discovery and to ensure our shareholders have exposure to this potentially hot new area of interest."

The newly acquired property is 2.5 km long by 1.5 km wide and traverses the TransCanada Highway and Bay d'Espoir Highway (Route 360). Mineralization in the Moosehead area appears to be associated with east-west trending quartz veins associated with a north dipping fault system.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Pivit has agreed to purchase a 100% interest in the Moosehead South claims by paying $7,500 and issuing 2,000,000 million shares on approval of the agreement by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The technical contents of this news release were approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101. The properties have not been the subject of a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report.

About Pivit

Pivit is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral properties for the benefit of its stakeholders.

