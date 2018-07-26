Philippine Metals Announces Increase to Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2018) - Philippine Metals Inc. (TSXV: PHI) ("PMI" or the "Company") has, subject to TSX-V Exchange approval, increased the non-brokered private placement, previously announced in the Company's July 19, 2018 press release, from up to 2,000,000 Units at $0.05 per Unit to up to 3,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of $150,000.

The amended private placement will consist of 3,000,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $150,000. Each Unit will include one common share of the Company and one half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire a common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months.

The net proceeds of the private placement will be used for general working capital purposes.

The transaction contemplated herein may be subject to, among other things, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and certain other regulatory agencies.

