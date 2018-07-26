Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Yamana Gold Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend

26.07.2018  |  GlobeNewswire
TORONTO, July 26, 2018 - Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or the “Company”) declares a third quarter 2018 dividend of $0.005 per share. Shareholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2018, will be entitled to receive payment of this dividend on October 12, 2018. The dividend is an “eligible dividend” for Canadian tax purposes.


About Yamana

Yamana is a Canadian-based gold producer with significant gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through existing operating mine expansions, throughput increases and optimization initiatives, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other gold consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Yamana Gold Inc.
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
416-815-0220
1-888-809-0925
Email: investor@yamana.com
