Advantage Announces Closing of $12 Million Financing

VANCOUVER, July 26, 2018 /CNW/ - Advantage Lithium Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Advantage Lithium") (TSX Venture: AAL) (OTCQX: AVLIF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced financing and has issued 15,585,956 common shares (the "Common Shares") for aggregate gross proceeds to Advantage Lithium of C$12,001,186 (the "Private Placement"). Jett Capital Advisors, LLC, pursuant to an agency agreement, will be paid a cash commission of 6% on a portion of the gross proceeds from the Private Placement.

Advantage Lithium is pleased to report that Orocobre Ltd. and an insider of the Corporation have exercised participation rights to maintain pro rata ownership. Insiders have participated in this financing purchasing 15,176,956 shares for $ 11,686,256.

David Sidoo, CEO & Director of the Company, commented "We are pleased with the successful completion of this financing and the continued support from Orocobre and other existing shareholders. We have underpinned our shareholder base with the addition of a high-quality institutional investor. Advantage is now in a very strong cash position."

About Advantage Lithium Corp.

Advantage Lithium Corp. is focused on developing its 75% owned Cauchari lithium project, located in Jujuy, Argentina. The Company also owns 100% interest in three additional lithium exploration properties in Argentina: Antofalla, Incahuasi, and Guayatayoc. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:AAL) OTCQX Best Market in the U.S. (OTCQX: AVLIF).

Further information about the Company can be found at www.advantagelithium.com.

Cautionary Statement:

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "is expected", "intends", or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Advantage that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

