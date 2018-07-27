MEG Energy holds conference call to discuss second quarter 2018 operating and financial results

CALGARY, July 26, 2018 /CNW/ - MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG) announces that it intends to release its operating and financial results for the second quarter 2018 on Thursday, August 2, 2018.
A conference call will be held to review the operating and financial results at 8 a.m. Mountain Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 2, 2018. The North American toll-free conference call number is 1-888-390-0546. The international conference call number is 587-880-2171.
A recording of the call will be available by 12 noon Mountain Time (2 p.m. Eastern Time) on August 2, 2018 on the Company's website at http://megenergy.com/investors/presentations-and-events. A phone recording will also be available until 9:59 p.m. Mountain Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on September 1, 2018. To access the phone recording, dial toll-free 888-390-0541 or local 416-764-8677 and enter the pass code 242663.
MEG Energy Corp. is focused on sustainable in situ oil sands development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta, Canada. MEG is actively developing enhanced oil recovery projects that utilize SAGD extraction methods. MEG's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MEG."
For further information, please contact:
Investors Helen Kelly Director, Investor Relations 403-767-6206 helen.kelly@megenergy.com
Media Megan Hjulfors Senior Advisor, Investor Relations 403-767-6211 megan.hjulfors@megenergy.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!