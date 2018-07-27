Investigator Resources Ltd.: June 2018 Quarterly Activities Report

Adelaide - Investigator Resources Ltd. (ASX:IVR) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 June, 2018.Highlights: Advancing Paris silver metallurgy & developing new copper targetsPreliminary Metallurgical Results for the Paris Silver Project:- Cyanide leach trials achieved weighted average silver recoveries of around 74% from a range of 65% to 89% silver recoveries for the three main geometallurgical domains.- Continuing tests are aimed at recovering more of the non-leaching silver.Maslins IOCG target upgraded with breakthrough geophysical technology:- Prospective gravity target further enhanced by in-house Magneto-Telluric (MT) traverse.- Maps underlying conductive "MT hotspot" similar to Olympic Dam signature.- Drilling partner sought to test the large target with 600m depth-to-top.Cartarpo Copper Cobalt Targets extended by soil geochemistry:- Coherent copper-nickel-lithium and cobalt-nickel-rare earth elements ("REEs") soil targets extend over 800m strike and open both directions.- Centred on historic workings with grab samples assaying up to 1.78% cobalt, 1.1% REEs, 0.52% copper, 0.42% nickel and 0.31% lithium.- Further target extensions are to be pursued with expanded mapping and soil geochemistry.Corporate:- The Company received A$0.86million as a tax concession for the 2016/17 financial year, under the Federal Government's Research and Development Tax Incentive program.- The Company was advised that it's A$0.69million application for tax credits under the Federal Government's Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive scheme was assessed and fully allocated for the 2018/19 financial year.- Non-executive Directors: Appointment of Andrew Mcllwain and retirement of Bruce Foy.Managing Director's comments:Investigator Resources Managing Director John Ander-son said, "Investigator continued to research the metal-lurgical performance of the Paris silver deposit to im-prove on the initial and reasonable 74% average silver recoveries achieved during the Quarter. This is seminal in the decision to bring the Project into production and is worthy of the critical attention being applied to its' resolution.The Company also pursued exciting opportunities for a new generation of targets for copper and associated metals in South Australia based on breakthrough gov-ernment MT research and regional surveys. Our own MT survey upgraded the Maslins IOCG target in the Olympic Dam ("OD") Belt, while soil geochemistry es-tablished large and open copper-cobalt-REE-lithium-nickel targets around the historic Cartarpo mine near Burra. Our Olary holdings around the unexplored Wiawera copper gold prospects were expanded.We welcome Andrew McIlwain to the Board and thank Bruce Foy, who retired as a Non-executive Director dur-ing the Quarter, for his guidance over the last 10-years." Mr Anderson added.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/U2P7M01Z





About Investigator Resources Ltd:



Investigator Resources Ltd. (ASX:IVR) is a metals explorer with a focus on the opportunities for greenfields silver-lead, copper-gold and other metal discoveries in South Australia.



The Company's priority is progressing the development pathway for the Paris silver project with the preparation of a pre-feasibility study. The Paris Mineral Resource Estimate is 9.3Mt @ 139g/t silver and 0.6% lead, comprising 42Moz of contained silver and 55kt of contained lead, at a 50g/t silver cut-off. The resource has been categorised with an Indicated Resource estimate of 4.3Mt @ 163g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 23Moz contained silver and 26kt contained lead, and an Inferred Resource: 5.0Mt @ 119g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 19Moz contained silver and 29kt contained lead.



The Company has applied an innovative strategy that has developed multiple ideas and targets giving Investigator first-mover status. These include: the Paris silver discovery; recognition of other epithermal fields and the associated potential for porphyry copper-gold of Olympic Dam age; extending the ideas developed at Paris-Nankivel and using breakthrough government Magneto-Telluric surveying to rejuvenate targeting with the Maslins IOCG target as the next priority drill target.







Contact:



Investigator Resources Ltd.

T: +61-8-7325-2222

E: info@investres.com.au

www.investres.com.au

