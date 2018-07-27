PG&E and Three Additional Stocks Under Scanner in the Electric Utilities Space

Stock Research Monitor: NYLD, OGE, and PAM

NRG Yield

On Thursday, shares in Princeton, New Jersey-based NRG Yield Inc. recorded a trading volume of 714,646 shares, which was above their three months average volume of 557,360 shares. The stock ended at $18.15, rising 1.68% from the last trading session. The Company's shares have gained 4.31% in the last month and 1.40% over the previous three months. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 3.44% and 0.98%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of NRG Yield, which through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the US, have a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 58.27.

On July 16th, 2018, NRG Yield announced plans to report its Q2 2018 financial results on August 02nd, 2018. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 9:15 a.m. ET on the same day. The live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed by clicking on "Presentations & Webcasts" found under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

OGE Energy

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma headquartered OGE Energy Corp.'s stock finished yesterday's session 0.64% higher at $36.17. A total volume of 1.81 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 1.62 million shares. The Company's shares have gained 3.22% in the last month, 9.91% over the previous three months, and 1.54% over the past year. The stock is trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages by 4.35% and 7.60%, respectively. Furthermore, shares of OGE Energy, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central US, have an RSI of 62.59.

On July 12th, 2018, OGE Energy announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call at9:00 a.m. ET on August 09th, 2018, to discuss its Q2 2018 results. A webcast of this call will be accessible on the Company's website.

Pampa Energia

At the close of trading on Thursday, shares in Buenos Aires, Argentina headquartered Pampa Energia S.A. rose 1.17%, ending the day at $40.70. The stock recorded a trading volume of 328,735 shares. The Company's shares are trading 7.89% below their 50-day moving average. Moreover, shares of Pampa Energia, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina, have an RSI of 52.39.

PG&E

San Francisco, California-based PG&E Corp.'s shares ended the day 3.98% higher at $44.70. A total volume of 8.28 million shares was traded, which was above their three months average volume of 5.13 million shares. The stock has gained 4.88% in the last month. The Company's shares are trading 5.52% above their 50-day moving average. Additionally, shares of PG&E, which through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the US, have an RSI of 62.72.

On July 25th, 2018, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E, has secured two heavy-lift helicopters as part of the Company's new Community Wildfire Safety Program. The primary purpose of the new helicopters is to help the Company do day-to-day work in remote and hard to reach places across its 70,000-square mile service area.

Wall St. Equities:

