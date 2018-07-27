Canyon Copper Corp. Changes Name to Searchlight Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Canyon Copper Corp. (the "Company") (Old Symbol: TSX-V CNC, New Symbol: TSX-V: SRCH) announces that it has changed its name too “Searchlight Resources Inc.” and its common shares will be trading under the new trading symbol “SRCH” on July 27, 2018. The Company elected to change its name to better reflect its focus on gold, cobalt and base metal projects located in Saskatchewan, Ontario and Nevada.

The Company’s new website is www.searchlightresources.com .

About Searchlight Resources Inc.

Searchlight Resources Inc.(“Searchlight” or the “Company”) is professional mineral exploration and development company listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV). The company is active with mineral exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Ontario and Nevada, three of the top seven jurisdictions in the world for mining investment as ranked by the Fraser Institute. The Company holds a portfolio of gold, cobalt and base metal projects from grassroots stage to advanced exploration and NI43-101 resource development.

Saskatchewan – Gold and Base Metals

The Bootleg Lake project is 16,900 hectares of claims in Saskatchewan covering prospective areas of the Flin Flon Greenstone belt. Exploration is being carried out at the past producing Newcor, Rio (Bootleg) and Henning Maloney Gold mines located approximately 5 kilometres from Creighton Saskatchewan and less than 10 kilometres from the Hudbay 777 mine located in Flin Flon, Manitoba.

In addition, the Bootleg Lake claims hold Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) base metal potential with claims adjacent to the Hudbay Mines claims hosting the producing 777 base metal and gold mine in Flin Flon and the four past producing base metal mines, Flexar, Birch Lake, Amisk and Coronation.

Ontario – Copper, Cobalt, Nickel & Gold

The Munro Warden project is an early stage exploration prospect targeting VMS copper, nickel and cobalt within the Kidd- Munro assemblage of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The project covers 1,100 hectares including 9 mining lease and 11 claims blocks located approximately 90 kilometres east of Timmins, Ontario. The Samuels Lake project is an advanced exploration prospect targeting copper, cobalt and nickel hosted in a mafic intrusive located approximately 200 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Cameron project is a grassroots cobalt, gold exploration prospect located 25 kilometres southwest of Cobalt, Ontario with the highly prospective Cobalt Embayment

Nevada - Copper

Searchlight’s Nevada project New York Canyon hosts two copper deposits in the Walker Lane Structural Belt located in western Nevada. The Long Shot Ridge skarn deposit with a 2010 NI43-101 resource estimate and the Copper Queen porphyry deposit drilled out by Conco in the 1970’s.

