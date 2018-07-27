Genius adjourns its annual and special meeting of shareholders

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES
MONTRÉAL, July 27, 2018 -- Genius Properties Ltd. (CSE:GNI)(CSE:GNI.CN)(CNSX:GNI) ("Genius" or the "Corporation") announces the adjournment of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) to Friday, August 3, 2018, at 9:00 a.m.
The purpose of the adjournment is to provide shareholders with sufficient time to review the updated 43-101 technical reports on its various properties, including the Cerro de Pasco property in Peru, as well as the amended and restated listing statement of Genius and the listing statement of Genius Metals Inc. Such documents have been filed on SEDAR on July 26, 2018. The Corporation will not send an amended circular to its shareholders before the adjourned Meeting.
About Genius Properties Ltd.
Genius is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing projects with some of the world's most critical metals and minerals.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of theProposed Transactionand has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!