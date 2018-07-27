Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Genius adjourns its annual and special meeting of shareholders

16:12 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

MONTRÉAL, July 27, 2018 -- Genius Properties Ltd. (CSE:GNI)(CSE:GNI.CN)(CNSX:GNI) ("Genius" or the "Corporation") announces the adjournment of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) to Friday, August 3, 2018, at 9:00 a.m.

The purpose of the adjournment is to provide shareholders with sufficient time to review the updated 43-101 technical reports on its various properties, including the Cerro de Pasco property in Peru, as well as the amended and restated listing statement of Genius and the listing statement of Genius Metals Inc. Such documents have been filed on SEDAR on July 26, 2018. The Corporation will not send an amended circular to its shareholders before the adjourned Meeting.

About Genius Properties Ltd.

Genius is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing projects with some of the world's most critical metals and minerals.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contact Information

Genius Properties Ltd.
Guy Goulet
President & CEO
ggoulet@geniusproperties.ca
514-294-7000



