Eskay Identifies Conductivity Anomaly by High-Resolution Airborne Electromagnetic Geophysical Survey (HeliSAM) on the SIB Property

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - Eskay Mining Corp. (“Eskay” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:ESK) (OTC-PK: ESKYF) (Frankfurt: KN7; WKN: A0YDPM) is pleased to release the results of a high resolution airborne electromagnetic survey at its SIB Property, which hosts precious-metals-enriched Eskay Creek style VMS mineralization. The survey has outlined a significant conductor in the relatively unexplored southern part of the property (Figure 1) that will be drill tested in a program funded by SSR Mining Inc. (“SSR Mining”) (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM).

“The results from the HeliSAM survey are promising, and we are excited to drill-test such a significant anomaly on trend from the world-renowned Eskay Creek mine” commented President and CEO Mac Balkam. “Eskay is anticipating an exciting field season, not only with SSR Mining aggressively drilling the SIB project, but also with the Company following-up anomalies outlined in its extensive VTEM survey that covered the Corey property to the south”.

Charles J. Greig, P. Geo., a member of the Company’s Advisory Team, is a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Greig has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

For further information regarding the SIB Property, see the Company’s Press Releases of October 17, 2016, August 8, 2016, May 9, 2016 and January 23, 2013.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp. (TSX-V:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals in British Columbia in a highly prolific, poly metallic area known as the Eskay Rift Belt located in the “Golden Triangle”, 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (130,000 acres).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

