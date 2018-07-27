Vatic Announces Rights Offering Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2018) - Vatic Ventures Corp. (TSXV: VCV) (OTC Pink: VTTCF) (FSE: V8V3) (the "Company" or "Vatic") wishes to advise that further to the Company's press release dated July 19, 2018, the Rights issued under the Company's Rights Offering expired on July 25, 2018. The Company has been advised by its Rights Agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., that Rights entitling holders to purchase a total of 1,122,736 Units at a price of $0.18 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $202,092 have been exercised. In accordance with the Soliciting Dealer Agreement dated June 22, 2018, between the Company and Mackie Research Corporation ("Mackie"), the Company has given Mackie notice that it may exercise its "top up" right to purchase that number of Units which were not subscribed for under the Rights Offering. Upon receipt of notice from Mackie regarding whether it intends to exercise any or all of this top-up right, the Company will set a closing date for the Rights Offering, which is expected to be on or about August 15, 2018. The Company will issue a further press release once the closing date has been set. The Warrants issued under rights offering would be listed on the TSXV concurrently with or shortly after closing of the Rights Offering, subject to meeting the minimum distribution and other listing requirements of the TSXV. In the event that these requirements are not met, the Warrants will not be listed.

ABOUT VATIC VENTURES CORP.

Vatic Ventures Corp. (www.vaticventures.com) is a junior exploration company and continues to assess new opportunities and prospects.

