Stockport Receives Conditional Listing Approval from the CSE for Sona Nanotech Inc. and is Voluntarily Delisting from the TSX Venture Exchange

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2018) - Stockport Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SPT) ("Stockport" or the "Company") had announced a merger by way of amalgamation with Sona Nanotech Ltd. ("Sona") on September 18, 2017, and March 28, 2018 (the "Proposed Transaction"). The amalgamating companies intend to merge to form "Sona Nanotech Inc.," as the resulting listed issuer (the "Resulting Issuer"). The Proposed Transaction was approved separately by the shareholders of Stockport and Sona at their general meetings held on April 26, 2018. The approval of the shareholders of Stockport was achieved by special resolution, as well as a majority of the minority shareholders of Stockport, even though the Proposed Transaction does not technically meet the definition of a "business combination," as that term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101, since all shareholders are being treated equally and no collateral benefits will be paid to any related parties as a result of the Proposed Transaction.

The Company is pleased to announce that it has received conditional listing approval to list the common shares of the Resulting Issuer on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), subject to the completion of the Proposed Transaction and Private Placement (defined below) and meeting the customary listing requirements of the CSE, including receipt of all required documentation. The Company's common shares will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") effective at the close of trading on August 7, 2018, and prior to the completion of the Proposed Transaction.

The decision to voluntarily delist from the TSXV and list on the CSE was made by the Board of Directors and approved by the written consents of a majority of the minority shareholders as the CSE offered a more timely and cost efficient solution to the listing of the Proposed Transaction.

The Company has reduced the pricing of the proposed private placement of common shares of the Resulting Issuer to raise gross proceeds of $2.0 million from $0.50 to $0.40 per share, which will yield the issuance of a total of up to 5.0 million new common shares of the Resulting Issuer (the "Private Placement"). A finder's fee of 7.5% cash and the issuance of finder's share purchase warrants to acquire up to 375,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.40 for two years from the date of completion of the Private Placement is proposed to be payable in connection with the Private Placement.

The completion of the Proposed Transaction will be subject to certain conditions precedent, including:

The delisting of the common shares of the Company from the TSXV; The receipt of all necessary regulatory and third party approvals and compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements and conditions in connection with the Proposed Transaction; The completion of the Private Placement; The confirmation of the representations and warranties of each party to the definitive agreement as set out in such agreement; The delivery of standard closing documentation for the Proposed Transaction; and Other customary conditions precedent customary for similar transactions.

The completion of the Proposed Transaction and the Private Placement is expected to occur following the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions precedent or such other date as mutually agreed to by the Company and Sona, but in any event no later than October 5, 2018.

Further details of the Proposed Transaction are contained in the Company's Information Circular dated March 22, 2018 and filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) on March 29, 2018 under the Company's profile.

Overview of Sona

Sona was incorporated under the laws of Nova Scotia and was continued under the Canada Business Corporations Act on May 16, 2018. Sona is a nano technology life sciences firm that has developed two proprietary methods for the manufacture of rod shaped gold nanoparticles. The principal business carried out and intended to be continued by Sona is the research and development of its proprietary technology for use in multiplex diagonostic testing platforms that will improve performance over existing tests in the market.

Sona's gold nanorod particles are CTAB (cetyltrimethylammonium) free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications. It is expected that Sona's gold nano technologies may be adapted for use in applications, as a safe and effective delivery system for multiple medical treatments, pending the approval of various regulatory boards including Health Canada and the FDA.

About Stockport

Stockport was incorporated under the federal laws of Canada. The Company's business is the exploration for mineral resources. The Company does not currently have any ongoing operations, and its material assets are exploration concessions, cash and marketable securities. It is a post-closing condition of the Proposed Transaction that the current mineral resource property interests and business of Stockport will be liquidated by sale or option in an orderly manner.

