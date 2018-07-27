Omineca Appoints a Manager of Corporate and Business Development

SASKATOON, July 27, 2018 /CNW/ - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM) ("Omineca" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Dean Nawata as Manager of Corporate and Business Development. Mr. Nawata has over 20 years of business experience in the natural resources sector and capital markets, holding executive and board positions of several resource exploration companies. More specific to the task, as former vice president of Barkerville Gold Mines, a gold exploration and production company located 40 km from Omineca's Wingdam Project, Mr. Nawata oversaw critical aspects of that company's transitioning from a gold explorer to a gold producer.

Tom MacNeill, President and CEO of Omineca states, "We are pleased to welcome the addition of Dean's experience and insights to the advancement of the Wingdam Project. Omineca has a detailed understanding and plan for extracting the gold trapped beneath Lightning Creek, following the Company's bulk sample completed in 2012 which successfully recovered 5.4 kilograms of placer gold using freeze technology".

The Company also reports that it is cancelling the private placement as announced previously on April 12, 2018 and announces the launch of its new website, ominecaminingandmetals.com. Omineca intends to proceed with a summer airborne survey on its properties in the Cariboo gold region of British Columbia that is to be completed by the end of August.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. controls a 100% interest in the Wingdam Project through its wholly owned subsidiary CVG Mining Ltd. The 2700 ha Wingdam Project is located 45 km east of Quesnel B.C. on the Barkerville highway and provides a unique opportunity for Omineca to develop near-term placer gold production in a proven mining district. The property overlies both placer and hard-rock tenures along the Lightning Creek valley, where topographic conditions have created a deep overburden accumulation which effectively resulted in a large portion of the channel being excluded from conventional surface placer mining activity.

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Omineca and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Omineca's management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of the failure to consummate the project financing, the economic feasibility of the Wingdam Project, known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Omineca, including risks regarding the resource industry, economic factors and the equity markets generally and many other factors beyond the control of Omineca. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Omineca undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

